Correction
A story titled “Lodging tax to be decided by voters” on page A1 of Thursday’s Laramie Boomerang contained an error. It said the lodging tax is a 10 percent sales tax. The lodging tax is 4 percent. The mistake was due to a reporter’s error. The Laramie Boomerang regrets the error.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Gallery to host free exhibition
ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St., is set to present a free exhibition of Wyoming artists Niki DeLancey, Abi Paytoe Gbayee, Celeste Havener, Gary Havener and Allison Pluda, through Sunday. The gallery is a project of the nonprofit Wyoming Women’s Business Center. Hours are 12-7 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday.
Landscape Vegetation Analysis draft released for public comment
Another opportunity for the public to provide input on the Medicine Bow National Forest Landscape Vegetation Analysis is set to take place 4-7 p.m. Monday at Wyoming Game and Fish Department, 1212 S. Adams St.
A Modified Proposed Action for the project has been documented in a draft environmental impact statement and is now available for public review.
A Final Environmental Impact Statement and Draft Record of Decision is anticipated in December. Public input and feedback is welcomed at any stage of this and any other projects, according to a news release.
Project information, including the statement, is available at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51255.
Contact District Ranger Frank Romero at 745-2337 or feromero@fs.fed.us for more information.
Family promise to host booth
Family Promise of Albany County is set to host a booth at the Albany County Fairgrounds during Family Day at the Albany County Fair from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday. The public is invited to stop by to meet some Family Promise representatives and to learn more about the program, according to a news release.
Fifth Tuesday ward meetings set for Tuesday
Fifth Tuesday ward meetings are from 6-7:30 p.m. and set to include a fifth and sixth penny presentation, according to a news release. Ward 1 is at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Ward 2 is in City Council Chambers of City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave. Ward 3 is at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Call 721-5220 or go to www.cityoflaramie.org for more information.
Road district to host meeting
The Rainbow Valley Special Road District is set to host its annual meeting of property owners at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Centennial Valley Community Church in Centennial. A discussion regarding a sign, grading and surfacing is on the agenda, as well as the topic of the election of two new board members in the spring, according to a news release. All property owners in the district are invited to the meeting.
ACPL planning book sale
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library plans to host its annual Summer Book Sale through Saturday in the basement of the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized and arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore or library, according to a news release. Patrons can use the map to navigate to the genre they are looking for. The sale includes books, art prints, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more. There will be a large number of books in a variety of world languages and a new selection of Latin American history and politics. The Book Nook, near the library entrance, features titles included in The Great American Read.
Sale hours are:
— 1-5:30 p.m. today (the End-of-Summer Reading Bash is from 1-3 p.m.)
— 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday
Memberships can be purchased at the library circulation desk or at the sale, including the members-only day, the release states. Annual memberships are $10 per person or $15 per household.
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is a nonprofit organization that provides direct financial assistance to the library to assist in funding new materials, the release states. The group appreciates the many generous donations from the community. Find the group on Facebook.
Volunteers are needed to work preparing items for the sale and to work the sales desk during the sales. Those interested can email acplbooksale@gmail.com for more information.
Golf Classic set for today
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance Annual Golf Classic is slated for today at Jacoby Golf Course, 3501 Willett Drive. Check in is at 7 a.m. A four-person scramble with a shotgun start will begin at 8 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Contact Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or jmolloy@laramie.org for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— Laramie and Albany County History Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. today (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release.
Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather.
Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Heart Mothers to host garage sale
Local nonprofit organization Heart Mothers is set to host a garage sale from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at 3722 Hayford Ave.
All proceeds of this garage sale will go directly to support survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation, according to a news release.
Cat adoption events scheduled at LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host “Caturday” adoption events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, as well as Aug. 11 and Aug. 25, at 1104 S. Second St.
There will be kittens available for adoption for a $85 fee and adult cats will be available for $60, which includes spay/neuter.
Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release.
Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications.
Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
