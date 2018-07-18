How to submit to Local Briefs
Series to show movie at War Memorial Stadium
The Cowboy Summer Movie Series is set to show “Back to the Future” at 8 p.m. Friday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Southwest Gate 3 opens at 7:30 p.m. The event is free to the public with free popcorn, water and prizes, according to a news release. No outside food, drinks or chairs will be allowed, but blankets and pillows are welcome. The event is presented by UniWyo Federal Credit Union.
Age-Friendly Laramie to host event
Age-Friendly Laramie needs help in developing a city-wide initiative aimed at promoting healthy and fulfilling aging in Laramie, according to a news release. Age-Friendly Laramie is set to host its third of three “visioning” meetings from 6-8 p.m. July 26 at the Feeding Laramie Valley Building, 968 N. Ninth St. The meeting is open to the public. Call 766-5688 for more information.
Laramie Barnstormers to host open house
The Laramie Barnstormers are set to host an open house and fly in at 9 a.m. Aug. 4 at Stark Field, 2 miles north on U.S. Highway 287. There is set to be flight demonstrations, a new car track, burgers and hotdogs, RC plane flying and RC car driving. Call Sam Kotby at 760-8947 for more information.
UW’s Haub School, ENR to host panel discussion
To celebrate its 25th anniversary and look ahead to the next 25 years, the Haub School and Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming are set host a public reception and panel discussion in August, according to a news release.
“Civility: The Case for Collaboration” panel discussion celebrates the 25th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St. The event is free to the public.
Panelists will include former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson, former Gov. Mike Sullivan and Haub School Board Chairman John Turner. Retired Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite will moderate the discussion, with introductory remarks from Liliane Haub.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at akorpitz@uwyo.edu or 766-6979 for more information.
Family Promise to host booth at wellness fair
Family Promise of Albany County is set to host a booth in the City of Laramie Wellness Fair from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Undine Park, Park Avenue and Fifth Street.
Greenbelt section closure planned through Friday
The city of Laramie, Parks & Recreation Department and the Union Pacific Railroad scheduled a closure of the 1½-mile southern loop, directly south of Interstate 80, of the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail ending Friday for routine phytoremediation studies.
During this time, heavy equipment will be operating in the “phyto” area and will be regularly crossing over the pathway, making the area unsafe for users, the release states.
Access to the Greenbelt will still be allowed at the Laramie River Greenbelt Trailhead located off Garfield Street and Optimist Park. Only the southern loop of the trail will be closed while this work is completed. Users will still be able to access the bridge crossing the Laramie River near TriHydro Corporation to preserve the east-west trail connection from West Laramie to the West Side and downtown, the release states.
Deadline approaching for Senior Olympics
The registration deadline for the Wyoming Senior Olympics is 5 p.m. today. The city of Laramie will be hosting the State Summer Games Aug. 2-4 for athletes 50 and older. The games include 24 sports at venues including Laramie High School, Laramie Recreation Center and the University of Wyoming. A downtown parade of athletes and evening social will kick off the games. Go to www.wyseniorolympics.com for more information and to register.
Nutrition class planned Wednesday at WIC Clinic
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is at noon today at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
Call 721-2535 for more information.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Family Promise to host meeting Thursday
Family Promise of Albany County is set to host a coordinator meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St.
The public should park in the north parking lot. This meeting is to provide coordinators with the opportunity to compare notes and formulate ideas as to how the group can serve guests in other ways.
Candidate forum planned for public
The League of Women Voters of Laramie, in partnership with the Albany County Public Library, scheduled candidate forums for Laramie and Albany County candidates in contested primary races, according to a news release. The next forum is for Laramie City Council Ward 3 candidates from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at ACPL, 310 S. Eighth St. The Aug. 2 forum was canceled.
Democrats to host Picnic in the Park
Albany County Democrats invite the public to come a Picnic in the Park event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Otto Dahl Shelter at Washington Park to meet local candidates and share in food and conversation, according to a news release.
The picnic will be an opportunity for the public to talk with local candidates, hear them speak, learn more about campaign efforts and engage in conversation about what matters most to voters in the upcoming election. Ice cream and beverages will be served.
Attendees can bring an appetizer or dessert to share, as well as their friends, colleagues, neighbors, family members — anyone who wants to learn more about the candidates running this election year. Participants can also bring games, blankets to lounge on, questions to ask the candidates and, of course, their appetites.
Email albanycounty@wyodems.org for more information.
Bowling alley to host free bowling for veterans
A free bowling event for veterans is from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St. Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
