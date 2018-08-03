How to submit to Local Briefs
Wyoming Promise to host meeting
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the county by the October deadline and is hosting a volunteer meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. Wyoming Promise thinks we the people — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, according to a news release. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the people. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172 for more information.
Genealogical society to host UW library tour
The Albany County Genealogical Society is set to host a tour of the University of Wyoming’s Coe Library at 4 p.m. Aug. 14. There will be an opportunity for the public to get a UW library card and familiarize themselves with the many genealogical resources at the library, according to a news release.
For those interested in even more resources, the society will be touring the Library Annex at 2:30 p.m. prior to the main library tour. The Library Annex is a specialized storage facility housing bound volumes of older journals and U.S. government documents and is located in the basement of the UW Science Complex. The main library tour group will meet at the north entrance of the library (near the Book & Bean), and the annex tour group will meet at the entrance to the annex. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. today and Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Wyoming government involvement presentation planned
Those who want to learn more about Wyoming’s government and how to get involved can experience a presentation at 4 p.m. today at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
Participants can also bring a driver’s license so they can register to vote. The presentation will also be on YouTube at sarahsgoldaward.
Email sholles2018@gmail.com for more information.
Interfaith to collect donations Saturday
Supporters of Interfaith-Good Samaritan will be outside both entrances of Walmart from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Supporters will be asking shoppers to pick up a few non-perishable items that can be dropped in the donation box on the way out. Peanut butter, tuna fish, soups, diapers, fruit cups, cereal and canned vegetables are among the items that benefit Interfaith-Good Samaritan the most. All items will be kept locally and will be used to feed the hungry people of Albany County.
Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming to be named Saturday
High school senior girls from across Wyoming are set to join together for the Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming program Aug. 1-4 with finals taking place 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Participants will compete for college scholarships and the opportunity to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming for 2019, according to a news release.
The event is open to the public. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets for children younger than 3 are free.
Contact Maryalice Gulino at 307-460-1859 or wyoming@distinguishedyw.org for more information.
Road district to host meeting
The Rainbow Valley Special Road District is set to host its annual meeting of property owners at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Centennial Valley Community Church in Centennial. A discussion regarding a sign, grading and surfacing is on the agenda, as well as the topic of the election of two new board members in the spring, according to a news release. All property owners in the district are invited to the meeting.
Laramie Barnstormers to host open house
The Laramie Barnstormers are set to host an open house and fly in at 9 a.m. Aug. 4 at Stark Field, 2 miles north on U.S. Highway 287. There is set to be flight demonstrations, a new car track, burgers and hotdogs, RC plane flying and RC car driving. Call Sam Kotby at 760-8947 for more information.
Community workout set for Saturday
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release.
Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Interfaith collecting food donations
Supporters of Interfaith-Good Samaritan plan to be outside both entrances of Walmart from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
They will be asking shoppers to pick up a few non-perishable items that can be dropped in a donation box on the way out, according to a news release.
Peanut butter, tuna fish, soups, diapers, fruit cups, cereal and canned vegetables are among the items that benefit Interfaith-Good Samaritan the most.
All items will be kept locally and will be used to feed the hungry people of Albany County, the release states.
