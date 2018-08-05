How to submit to Local Briefs
Big Cedar Fever to perform today
Big Cedar Fever is set to perform from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the Alibi Pub, 404 S. Fourth St. Big Cedar Fever is a string swing band out of central Texas that specializes in Western swing and jazz, according to a news release.
Three part harmonies and tight musical arrangements draw listeners in, only to be taken away by the classic style and lyrics that recall another time and place. Formed in January, the trio includes Georgia Parker on jazz-box guitar, Ian Lee on fiddle and Nick Lochman on the upright bass.
Email Jacob Peirce at jwppromotions@gmail.com or go to www.alibipub.com for more information.
Ranch tour posters to be on display
Ranch tour posters by Dicksie Knight May are set to be on display Monday-Friday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The public is welcome. Call May at 760-1753 for more information.
Walk With a Doc events planned
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell. From 1:30–2:30 p.m. today, Pat Engler-Parish, licensed clinical social worker with LIV Health, LLC, will be speaking about adjustments in aging, according to a news release. On Aug. 19, Amy Aldrich, OD with Snowy Range Vision Center, will be speaking on a topic to be determined.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
Liturgy, picnic event planned
The public is invited to join the St. Paul’s Newman Center and St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic communities today for Sunday Liturgy and Picnic in Washington Park. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. in the area west of the basketball court. Participants should bring sun protection, camp chairs, blankets and a side dish to share at the picnic. The Knights of Columbus will be grilling burgers and hot dogs and provide drinks, according to a news release. Serving for the meal begins at 11:45 a.m.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Bethel Baptist Church planning vacation Bible school
Ocean Commotion is the theme for the upcoming vacation Bible school hosted by Bethel Baptist Church. The four-day event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday at the church, 1402 Harney St. Children entering grades K-5 are invited to attend at no charge, according to a news release. The program will include Bible stories, games, drama and crafts. Call the church at 745-4717 for more information.
Health workshop planned at Eppson Center
A free six-week health workshop for people with chronic health conditions and their friends, family and caregivers is set to continue from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 14 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants can learn to better manage their health using evidence-based strategies, according to a news release. Topics include problem solving, decision making, understanding emotions, healthy eating, action planning, exercise, effective communication and evaluating treatment, according to a news release. Contact Dominick Duhamel at dduhamel@uwyo.edu or 766-2765 for more information.
Alzheimer’s Support Group set to meet Wednesday
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the Activities Office, 1560 N. Third St. The meeting is for people touched by Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders and convenes on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a place to come together to learn about helpful resources and to help others who are going where we have been. Come and learn how this disease impacts lives and pick up some good caregiving ideas from those who have been there. Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
UW trustees plan teleconference meeting
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees plan to consider a number of issues during a meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday via teleconference.
Those wishing to attend the meeting can do so in the Old Main Boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.
Agenda items include consideration of the university’s supplemental budget request for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, selection of a consultant for a UW parking and transit study and discussion on tuition recommendations for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to a news release.
The complete agenda for the meeting is available at www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/2018.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online.
Interfaith hosting food drop
Interfaith-Good Samaritan plans to host a bulk food drop from 1-4 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Participation in Food Bank of the Rockies Commodities distribution is limited to those who qualify through income limitations, according to a news release. People can call Interfaith-Good Samaritan at 742-4240 with questions about qualifications. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Second Story Book Group to meet
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Gathering from the Grassland: A Plains Journal” by Linda Hasselstrom.
The author, a nature writer, poet and leader in land stewardship, examines several generations of family diaries searching for an understanding of her ancestors and for direction in planning for the future of her South Dakota prairie ranch, according to a news release.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for September is “Murder on the Fly” by Jeffrey Lockwood.
Wyoming Promise to host meeting
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the county by the October deadline and is hosting a volunteer meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. Wyoming Promise thinks we the people — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, according to a news release. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the people. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout July. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Ark Equestrian Center to host annual Hootenanny
The Equestrian Center at Ark Regional Services is set to present its third annual Hootenanny from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Equestrian Center, 1375 N. Pine St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for youth ages 6-15 and free for children 5 and younger.
All money raised at this event will support the Equestrian Center’s Therapeutic Riding and Equine Assisted Learning programs. These programs benefit many people, including children who struggle in typical classroom environments, people of all ages with mental health challenges, individuals with physical limitations, veterans, at-risk-youth and people with intellectual disabilities, according to a news release.
The evening will include music by Westbound 40, dinner provided by Born in the Barn, a silent auction, a gun raffle, a performance by the Wyoming Widowmakers and a chance to win an entire processed pig or a saddle. Adult beverages by Northridge Discount Liquors will be available for purchase.
Tickets are available at www.arkhorses.org, 1150 N. Third St. or 1375 N. Pine St.
Contact Peter Laegreid at outreach@arkrs.org or 742-6641 for more information.
Laramie’s anniversary events continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Architectural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
— West Side Walking Tour at 5:30 p.m. Friday (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Genealogical society to host UW library tour
A university library can be one of the best tools for genealogy research, according to a news release, and the next meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society is set to feature of tour of the University of Wyoming’s Coe Library. The tour is at 4 p.m. Aug 14. There will be an opportunity for attendees to get a UW library card and familiarize themselves with the many genealogical resources at the library, the release states. For those interested in even more resources, ACGS will be touring the Library Annex at 2:30 p.m. prior to the main library tour. The Library Annex is a specialized storage facility housing bound volumes of older journals and U.S. government documents and is located in the basement of the UW Science Complex. The main library tour group will meet at the north entrance of the library (near the Book & Bean), and the annex tour group will meet at 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot next to the north library entrance to travel to the annex. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
UW’s ‘What in the World?’ summer program scheduled in Centennial
University of Wyoming students and faculty members are set to give a presentation during the sixth annual “What in the World?” summer program at the Albany County Public Library branch at 25 Second St. in Centennial. The discussion is free to the public.
A guest lecture is at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Jean Garriso, director of University of Wyoming Center for Global Studies, will present “Chinese-American Relations in the Trump Era: Cooperation, Confrontation or Crisis.” Contact Garrison at 766-6119 or email garrison@uwyo.edu or got to www.uwyo.edu/globalcenter for more information.
Cars & Coffee fundraiser set for Aug. 19
Cars & Coffee is a free public event set for 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 19 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Participants can register any car — from exotics to old beaters, according to a news release. There is a $5 entry fee, with prizes for first, second and third place. All proceeds go toward buying car seats for local foster children.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
UW’s Haub School, ENR to host panel discussion
To celebrate its 25th anniversary and look ahead to the next 25 years, the Haub School and Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming are set host a public reception and panel discussion in August.
“Civility: The Case for Collaboration” panel discussion celebrates the 25th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The event is free to the public.
Panelists will include former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson, former Gov. Mike Sullivan and Haub School Board Chairman John Turner. Retired Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite will moderate the discussion, with introductory remarks from Liliane Haub.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at akorpitz@uwyo.edu or 766-6979 for more information.
Historic Carnegie libraries featured in traveling exhibit
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is set to celebrate historic Carnegie library buildings around Wyoming with a traveling exhibit. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 24 at Coe Library on the University of Wyoming campus. The exhibit is open to the public and sponsored in part by a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council. The exhibit consists of five panels detailing the history and architecture of Wyoming’s 16 Carnegie libraries, according to a news release.
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is a statewide historic preservation nonprofit dedicated to protecting Wyoming’s historic places and spaces.
Go to www.historicwyoming.org for more information.
Women of the Moose to host trunk sale
The Women of the Moose is set to sponsor a trunk sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Moose Lodge south parking lot, 409 S. Third St. To rent a space, e-mail shutton@uwyo.edu, call 745-3039 and leave a message or stop by the lodge for an application. Parking spaces are $10 each or two for $20. What is a trunk sale? People can load up all those last few things they still want to sell before winter, but don’t want to have their own garage sale. They can sell them from their trunk or they can unload and put them on tables (not provided), according to a news release.
Wyoming Archaeology Fair scheduled for September
The Archaeology Fair is part of Wyoming Archaeology Month showcasing Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day and will provide a unique and fun hands-on learning experience for all ages, according to a news release. This free event is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Features include Native American historians and rich cultural activities such as atlatl throwing, pottery making, flint knapping, archaeology dig, blacksmith, interactive displays, demonstrations and more.
Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoarchaeo.state.wy.us/index.php/events for more information.
UW Horse Show Series to conclude Sept. 8
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to wrap up Sept. 8 at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
PBS’s Heffner to speak on civil discourse
Alexander Heffner, the host of PBS’s “The Open Mind,” is set to be a keynote speaker for a program on civil discourse Sept. 11 at the University of Wyoming.
The Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Project and UW Presidential Engagement Initiative, in collaboration with the College of Arts and Sciences, Center for Global Studies and School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies, is partnering with the Wyoming Humanities Council, Wyoming PBS and Wyoming Public Radio to host Heffner for a public discussion on “Civil Discourse in an Uncivil Age: The Quest for a Post-Partisan Citizenship.” The event, free to the public, will start at 5:30 p.m. in the College of Arts and Sciences auditorium.
Additionally, the program will be live-streamed through www.wyomingpbs.org and be the focus of a future episode of “Wyoming Chronicle” on Wyoming PBS, making participation in the public forum widely available to students and citizens across the state, according to a news release.
Heffner will present a keynote address, followed by a panel discussion with notable Wyoming political figures and public servants. The program will discuss the effects of divisiveness on discourse and governance and the effect of social media, fake news and filter bubbles that polarize information intake. Contact Center for Global Studies Director Jean Garrison at 766-6119 or garrison@uwyo.edu for more information.
Archaeology Awareness Month coming up
The 20th Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month sponsored lecture is slated for 4-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the University of Wyoming Ag Auditorium. Dr. Stuart Fiedel, senior archaeologist at Louis Berger Group, will present this year’s lecture, “Native American Origins: Reconciling the Evidence of Ancient Genomes and Archaeology.” A reception will follow in the department foyer.
The event is free to the public. Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoshpo.state.wy.us/aamonth for more information.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ & Harvest Fall Festival slated for Sept. 29
The public in welcome to Laramie Foster Closet’s Pumpkin Chunkin 2.0 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Alvany County Fairgrounds. Attendees can watch teams compete to win the title of Lord of the Gourd and more than $2,000 in prizes, according to a news release. Vendors, children’s games and food trucks will be at the event. This is an opportunity to support local children in foster care. Admission is $5.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
Global warming speaking event set for November
Noted educator Jeffrey Bennett plans to give his audience the foundation needed to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show attendees why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release.
Bennett’s Laramie stop of his The Global Warming Tour is Nov. 8 at the University of Wyoming. The time is yet to be determined. The event is free to the public.
Go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
