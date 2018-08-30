How to submit to Local Briefs
Annual Buddy Walk pre-registration deadline Tuesday
The 18th annual Wyoming Buddy Walk will take place from 9 a.m.-noon on Sept. 15 at the Washington Park band shell. The public is invited to join the Wyoming Down Syndrome Association for the walk. Whether participants have Down syndrome, know someone who does or just want to show their support, the association invites the public to take the first step and donate or register today, according to a news release.
The 2018 Wyoming Buddy Walk will begin at 9 a.m. and will have a variety of carnival games, carnival snacks and live music from the 6 Million Dollar Band. Wyoming Buddy Walk will have a recognition ceremony and walk at 10:30 a.m. The event will conclude at noon, which will provide enough time for attendees to make their way to the University of Wyoming football game at 2 p.m.
Wyoming Buddy Walk continues their relationship with UW football and through the generosity of UW athletics, they are able to provide attendees who register for the Wyoming Buddy Walk the opportunity to purchase a football ticket for the discounted price of $15 for each registered walker. If participants are not able to attend the football game, they will be able to register for the Wyoming Buddy Walk without being required to purchase a game ticket, the release states.
The purpose of the Wyoming Buddy Walk is to celebrate the lives of people with Down syndrome and raise awareness about Down syndrome in Wyoming. The annual Wyoming Buddy Walk also raises money to provide support for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. The Wyoming Down Syndrome Association, in conjunction with Ark Regional Services, organizes the event.
Wyoming Buddy Walk strongly recommends pre-registration for the event. Pre-registering by Tuesday guarantees a t-shirt of the correct size, a football ticket and helps registration move more quickly. The pre-registration cost is $15 for adults (ages 18 and older) and $5 for youth (ages 17 and younger). Registration after Tuesday is $20 for adults (ages 18 and older) and $10 for youth (ages 17 and younger).
Attendees can register online at www.wydsa.org. Registration is also available on the day of the walk. Call Peter Laegreid at 742-6641, email outreach@arkrs.org or visit www.wydsa.org for more information.
MOPS and MomsNext set to meet Sept. 6, 20
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) and MomsNext (Mothers of school-aged children) will meet from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 6 and 20 at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. Meetings are scheduled twice a month including Oct. 4 and 18, Nov. 1 and 15 and Dec. 6 and 20. This is a place for mothers to build friendships and community amidst the season of raising small children, according to a news release. All faith backgrounds are welcome. Participants learn from guest speakers, discussion groups and enjoy breakfast together. Childcare is provided for a small fee along with a small fee for membership. Go to Facebook and search for Laramie MOPS International for more information.
Back to school bash planned for today
Big Brothers Big Sisters and Albany County School District No. 1 invite the public to join them from 4-7 p.m. today at Undine Park, between Fifth and Ord streets, for the eighth annual Back to School Bash.
The bash celebrates school going back in session and is an opportunity to learn what resources are available for youth in Laramie, according to a news release. The public can enjoy free food, entertainment, games and giveaways. Contact Kris at 742-2227 or kris@wyobbbs.org for more information.
UW Alumni Association plans Kickoff Friday events
Cowboy football fans are invited to start their game weekends with the University of Wyoming Alumni Association every Friday of a UW home football game at the Alumni Center in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St.
The first three Kickoff Fridays are sponsored by First Interstate Bank from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, as well as Sept. 14 and Sept. 28. The events include light appetizers and a cash bar. UWAA members will receive one complimentary drink at the cash bar, according to a news release.
On Homecoming weekend, the Kickoff Friday event will be all-day in conjunction with Homecoming registration from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19 and feature light appetizers and nonalcoholic beverages.
The schedule will wrap up in November with Kickoff Fridays on Nov. 2 and Nov. 16. Both include light appetizers and a cash bar.
Contact the Alumni Office at 766-4166 or uwalumni@uwyo.edu for more information.
Exhibit on display through Saturday
The Laramie Art Guild recently hung miniature paintings that measure 25 square inches or less, as well as larger paintings, at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. This special show featuring birds and other nature themes will hang through Saturday, LAG President Tony Guzzo says in a news release. The show is free to the public. The Eppson Center is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Photo exhibit closing Friday
A fine art photographic exhibit titled “150 Years in the Gem City” is planned from Aug. 1-31 at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s uptown location, 2317 Grand Ave. This exhibit, presented by Ludwig Photography, features downtown Laramie and the businesses and people that made the West great, according to a news release. Call 760-7330 for more information.
