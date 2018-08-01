Correction
A story titled “UW plans Shepard 20th anniversary commemorations” on page A1 of Monday’s Laramie Boomerang inserted a grammatical error into a quote. The printed quote from Nicole Lamartine read: “By being open to hearing the story, we can continue on our pathway to … hope for a future where it don’t matter who we love, but more importantly, how we love.” In fact, Lamartine said “… a future where it doesn’t matter who we love ...” The mistake was due to a reporter’s error. The Laramie Boomerang regrets the error.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Interfaith to collect donations Saturday
Supporters of Interfaith-Good Samaritan will be outside both entrances of Wal-mart from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Supporters will be asking shoppers to pick up a few non-perishable items that can be dropped in the donation box on the way out. Peanut butter, tuna fish, soups, diapers, fruit cups, cereal and canned vegetables are among the items that benefit Interfaith-Good Samaritan the most. All items will be kept locally and will be used to feed the hungry people of Albany County.
High school photo contest winners’ work on exhibit
The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming announced the winning entries in its annual “I Believe in Conservation” high school photography contest will be on display through Aug. 17 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
Prizes were awarded in four categories including Lands, People and Nature, Waters and Wildlife. Community awards were also given in recognition of outstanding contributions from each participating school, according to a news release.
Laramie High School was represented by two winners. Collin Pemble took third place in Wyoming Waters and Sam Miller was the Community winner.
First place winners received $250 each, 2nd place winners received $100, and 3rd place and community award winners received $50 prizes.
Finalist and winning images from the 2017 contest will been on display in towns across the state.
Go to www.nature.org/wyoming to view the winning images.
Call the library at 721-2580 for more information.
Women of the Moose to host trunk sale
The Women of the Moose is set to sponsor a trunk sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Moose Lodge south parking lot, 409 S. Third St. To rent a space, e-mail shutton@uwyo.edu, call 745-3039 and leave a message or stop by the lodge for an application. Parking spaces are $10 each or two for $20. What is a trunk sale? People can load up all those last few things they still want to sell before winter, but don’t want to have their own garage sale. They can sell them from their trunk or they can unload and put them on tables (not provided), according to a news release.
Laramie Municipal Band Concert to conclude today
The Municipal Band Concert Series is set to conclude.
The final concert presented by the Laramie Municipal Band is at 7:30 p.m. today at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at Washington Park.
The concert is sponsored by the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department. The concert is free to the public.
Members of the band include community members from Laramie and Albany County, as well as select UW musicians and high school performers, covering the gamut of almost seven decades of band geeks sharing their talent with the audiences and having fun, according to a news release. Director of the band is Robert Belser, UW director of bands. Contact Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org or call 721-5260.
Migration initiative presentation set for today
Greg Nickerson of the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Migration Initiative is set to present “The Science and History of Wyoming’s Big Game Migrations: Lost, Altered, and Conserved Corridors” at 5:30 p.m. today in the Centennial Valley Branch Library, 27 Second St. in Centennial.
This is a free public program sponsored by the Centennial Library and Cultural Association and funded by the Centennial Social Club.
The presentation will feature wildlife migration, Interstate 80 as a barrier to wildlife movement and the history of Laramie Plains bison, according to a news release.
The program will present recent advances in the scientific understanding of ungulate migration.
Call Celeste Colgan at 742-2968 for more information.
Essay contest ends Aug. 15
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12.
Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are also encouraged. All entries must be postmarked or emailed prior to 11:59 p.m. MST Aug. 15 in order to be considered.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release.
It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
Contact Celeste at 307-223-4399 or celeste@highergroundfair.org for questions.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.