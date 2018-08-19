How to submit to Local Briefs
Make It With Wool contest set for November
The district Make It With Wool contest is set for Nov. 16. This contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, according to a news release. The goal is to encourage personal creativity in sewing, knitting, crocheting, spinning and weaving wool fabrics and yarns. Contestants must construct a garment for themselves using fabric or yarn that is at least 60 percent wool. Junior, Senior and Adult divisions must have their wool tested for wool content. This can be done by sending a 4x5 fabric sample or 24 inches of yarn and $7 to State Director Carol Macy, PO Box 428, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082. Samples must be postmarked on or before Oct. 1. There are four age groups: Pre-teen, Junior, Senior and Adult. The winners of the district contest in the Adult, Senior and Junior divisions will advance to the state contest Dec. 2-3 in Casper. Each district can send two Junior and two Senior contestants to the state contest. Entry forms are available at Cowgirl Yarn, 119 Ivinson Ave., or the Albany County Extension Office, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A. Entries are due to the district director by Nov. 12. Contact Julie Houchin, district No. 1 director, at 745-3525 or jdhouch@aol.com for more information.
United Presbyterian Church planning August concerts
The Gospel According to Bluegrass concert is set for 7:30 p.m. today in the United Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 215 S. 11th St. The Rev. Karl Heimbuck will be performing. Admission is free to the public.
Brent Vernon and his puppet Sam will be performing at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in the sanctuary. Vernon is a singer-songwriter, ventriloquist and children’s book author. Admission is free.
Call the United Presbyterian Church at 742-2061 for more information.
Cars & Coffee fundraiser set for today
Cars & Coffee is a free public event set for 9 a.m.-noon today at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Participants can register any car — from exotics to old beaters, according to a news release. There is a $5 entry fee, with prizes for first, second and third place. All proceeds go toward buying car seats for local foster children.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
Walk With a Doc event planned
Ivinson Memorial Hospital is set to continue hosting Walk with a Doc every first and third Sunday of the month at Washington Park, near the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell. From 1:30-2:30 p.m. today, Amy Aldrich, OD with Snowy Range Vision Center, will be speaking on a topic to be determined, according to a news release.
Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. IMH will provide healthy snacks and participants should just bring walking shoes and a friend, if they would like. The event is sponsored by Exercise is Medicine (UW registered student organization) and Ivinson Medical Group.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan recently placed blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Tourism board to meet
The monthly Albany County Tourism Board meeting is set for 4 p.m. Monday at 210 Custer St. The public is welcome. Call 745-4195 for more information.
Clerk’s office to close for election
Jackie R. Gonzales, Albany County clerk, recently announced the Clerk’s Office will be closed on Primary Election Day on Tuesday, for all business except the recording of documents, according to a news release. This closure will allow her staff to assist the election judges at the polls with voter registration and other election business.
All attorneys, financial institutions, realtors, car dealers and citizens having business with the Clerk’s Office should make arrangements to have their work processed before Tuesday.
Local bank, city hosting movie night
The city of Laramie, in conjunction with First Interstate Bank, plans to screen Disney’s movie “The Apple Dumpling Gang,” starring Tim Conway and Don Knotts, at sundown Tuesday at Kiwanis Park. This is the final movie in the three-movie series in celebration of Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
This event is intended to be reminiscent of drive-in movies and is free for all. The Friends of Community Recreation Foundation will be onsite with free popcorn. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with music, drawings and contests. Participants should bring blankets, chairs and snacks and dress for cool weather. The film should begin at about 8:30 p.m. However, lighting will dictate the actual start time.
Contact the city of Laramie Parks & Recreation Department at parksandrecinfo@cityoflaramie.org or 721-5269 for more information or to get involved.
City gives notice of polling place change
The polling place for Districts 13-1 and 13-2 changed for the 2018 Primary Election only, according to a news release. Because of extenuating circumstances, the Shield Street auxiliary gym will not be used Tuesday as a polling place during the 2018 Primary Election. Voters in these districts will vote at Indian Paintbrush Elementary School, 1653 N. 28th St.
Podcast producers coming to ACPL
The producers of Wyoming Public Media’s award-winning storytelling podcast, HumaNature, explore the elements of what makes a podcast shine, according to a news release. In a multimedia presentation, Caroline Ballard, Erin Jones and Micah Schweizer will take attendees behind the scenes of launching and producing a new podcast.
The presentation is from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. This event is sponsored by ACPL and HumaNature. Refreshments will be served. Contact Cassandra Hunter at 721-2580, ext. 5438, or chunter@albanycountylibrary.org for more information.
Book discussion set for Wednesday
Jennie Lawrence, Laramie author and schoolteacher, is set to discuss her book, “Soap Suds Row: The Bold Lives of Army Laundresses, 1802-1876,” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Centennial Library, 25 Second St. Her talk focuses on a little-known aspect of military history, according to a news release. Adventurous, brave women marched hundreds of miles following U.S. Army troops in the Civil War and the wars on the western frontier, washing soldiers’ clothes and linens. Often, they carried their babies and tugged small children, and they were among the first non-native women on frontier outposts, the release states.
This presentation is the last in a series of free summer public programs at the Centennial Library. Attendees are encourages to arrive early to enjoy light refreshments and visit with the presenter. Email Celeste Colgan at celestecolgan@gmail.com for more information.
UW’s Haub School, ENR to host panel discussion
To celebrate its 25th anniversary and look ahead to the next 25 years, the Haub School and Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming are set host a public reception and panel discussion in August.
“Civility: The Case for Collaboration” panel discussion celebrates the 25th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The event is free to the public.
Panelists will include former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson, former Gov. Mike Sullivan and Haub School Board Chairman John Turner. Retired Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite will moderate the discussion, with introductory remarks from Liliane Haub.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at akorpitz@uwyo.edu or 766-6979 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout July. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St. During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available.
Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Albany County CattleWomen planning next cookout
The August cookout for the Albany County CattleWomen is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Nici Self Museum in Centennial, according to a news release. The First Interstate Bank Bar B Crew will smoke brisket, and the CattleWomen will provide sides. Dinner is $15 per person. The museum will be open to the public during the cookout at no charge. Call Leslie at 760-2118 for more information.
Wyoming Promise meeting slated for Thursday
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the county by the October deadline, according to a news release. The public is invited to the next volunteer meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. to find out how to help.
The organization believes the people — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, the release states. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the People. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172 for more information.
Historic Carnegie libraries featured in traveling exhibit
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is set to celebrate historic Carnegie library buildings around Wyoming with a traveling exhibit. The exhibit will be on display through Friday at Coe Library on the University of Wyoming campus. The exhibit is open to the public and sponsored in part by a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council. The exhibit consists of five panels detailing the history and architecture of Wyoming’s 16 Carnegie libraries, according to a news release.
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is a statewide historic preservation nonprofit dedicated to protecting Wyoming’s historic places and spaces.
Go to www.historicwyoming.org for more information.
UW Energy Resources Council to meet Friday
The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council is slated to meet at 8 a.m. Friday at the BP Collaboration Center in the Energy Innovation Center on the UW campus.
Council members will discuss several financial matters, including a report on grants and private funding, according to a news release. Additional agenda items include discussion regarding carbon engineering projects, Carbon Safe and the Dry Fork Integrated Test Center.
Those with disabilities requiring special accommodations to attend this meeting should call the SER at 766-6897. Go to www.uwyo.edu/ser for more information about the SER.
Chicken processing workshop set for Friday
A chicken processing workshop is planned for 8-10 a.m. Friday at the Albany County Extension Office at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A.
The public is invited to attend this free hands-on workshop to learn the best ways to process chickens, according to a news release. Those interested in attending need to RSVP by calling the University of Wyoming Extension Office at 721-2571. The RSVP deadline is Thursday.
Weekly anniversary tours to continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
UW Nordic ski team Trash 2 Treasures to fund travel
The University of Wyoming Nordic ski team’s annual Trash 2 Treasures fundraiser is slated for 9 a.m. Saturday in War Memorial Fieldhouse.
All items are half-price at noon, and anything left will be free at 2 p.m., according to a news release.
The sale will offer quality furniture and appliances for incoming and returning students, plus others, looking to furnish their homes, apartments or residence halls at an affordable cost. Team members have collected furniture throughout the summer.
The Trash 2 Treasures program was founded by UW’s Nordic ski team as a way to reduce unnecessary waste and to provide quality items for sale, the release states. The environmental fundraiser is in conjunction with Skiers Nordic of Wyoming, UW Sustainability Club, UW Service, Leadership and Community Engagement and the Clothing Cottage.
All proceeds help fund the team’s travels, which have included international travels in past years. The Cowboys and Cowgirls will compete in two national championships this season, including the year-end United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association national championships.
Go to www.bit.ly/trash2treasures or email uwyoski@gmail.com for more information.
Food and Fun in the Park set for Saturday
Feeding Laramie Valley is planning its Food and Fun in the Park from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at LaBonte Park, 968 N. Ninth St. The event features Llamas of the Coral Dawn, children’s games, corn hole, live music performed by Biscuits & Jam, appearances by Cowboy Joe, the Cowboy Country Swing Club, Fort Sanders expert Nathan Bender and displays from local nonprofits such as LAWS, WIC, Albany County Community Health, ACRES, Laramie Local Foods and High Plains Seed Library, according to a news release. A free lunch of cornbread and chili will be served. Find Feeding Laramie Valley on Facebook or call 307-223-4399 for more information.
Filing deadline coming up
Filing for fire district director, hospital district trustee, Laramie Rivers Conservation District supervisor and school board trustee began Wednesday and closes Aug. 27. Those interested in running must file with the county clerk, 525 Grand Ave., in the east-side election building. Office hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Applications are available in the office and at www.co.albany.wy.us/elections.aspx. There is no filing fee. Call the County Clerk’s Election Office at 721-2546 for more information.
Dollar-A-Month Club planning Picnic in the Park
The Dollar-A-Month Club is sponsoring the annual Picnic in the Park from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 27, with supper at 5 p.m., on the back lawn of First Christian Church, 2130 Garfield St. Tickets are $5 each at the front desk of the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call the Eppson Center at 745-1511 for transportation. Call Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
Closing reception set for Sept. 7
“Sequencing Through Time and Place: The Carissa Mine, New Work by Wendy Lemen Bredehoft, Susan Moldenhauer, and Margaret Wilson” will have a closing reception form 6-8 p.m. Sept. 7 in the University of Wyoming Visual Art Building Gallery, 22nd Street and Willett Drive. Dance and music performances by Margaret Wilson and Rod Garnett are planned, and the events includes refreshments and a cash bar. The exhibition is a contemporary response to the historic Carissa Gold Mine, South Pass City through art, photography and dance, according to a news release. It continues through Sept. 14.
Email moldenhauerphotostudio@gmail.com for more information.
UW Alumni Association plans Kickoff Friday events
Cowboy football fans are invited to start their game weekends with the University of Wyoming Alumni Association every Friday of a UW home football game at the Alumni Center in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St.
The first three Kickoff Fridays are sponsored by First Interstate Bank from 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 14 and Sept. 28. The events include light appetizers and a cash bar. UWAA members will receive one complimentary drink at the cash bar, according to a news release.
On Homecoming weekend, the Kickoff Friday event will be all-day in conjunction with Homecoming registration from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19 and feature light appetizers and nonalcoholic beverages.
The schedule will wrap up in November with Kickoff Fridays on Nov. 2 and Nov. 16. Both include light appetizers and a cash bar.
Contact the Alumni Office at 766-4166 or uwalumni@uwyo.edu for more information.
Women of the Moose to host trunk sale
The Women of the Moose is set to sponsor a trunk sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Moose Lodge south parking lot, 409 S. Third St. To rent a space, e-mail shutton@uwyo.edu, call 745-3039 and leave a message or stop by the lodge for an application. Parking spaces are $10 each or two for $20. What is a trunk sale? People can load up all those last few things they still want to sell before winter, but don’t want to have their own garage sale. They can sell them from their trunk or they can unload and put them on tables (not provided), according to a news release.
Wyoming Archaeology Fair scheduled for September
The Archaeology Fair is part of Wyoming Archaeology Month showcasing Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day and will provide a unique and fun hands-on learning experience for all ages, according to a news release. This free event is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Features include Native American historians and rich cultural activities such as atlatl throwing, pottery making, flint knapping, archaeology dig, blacksmith, interactive displays, demonstrations and more.
Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoarchaeo.state.wy.us/index.php/events for more information.
UW Horse Show Series to conclude Sept. 8
The University of Wyoming Horse Show Series is slated to wrap up Sept. 8 at the Martha Hansen Teaching Arena off Wyoming Highway 230. The shows start at 9 a.m., and Western classes will start no earlier than 10:30 a.m. There are four age divisions (Small Fry, 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older), and classes include halter, showmanship, hunter under saddles, hunt seat equitation, Western pleasure, Western horsemanship and ranch riding. Additionally, a jackpot ranch trail class is planned.
Classes are $5 each or $30 per day, and pattern packets are $5 each. All proceeds help support the UW Horse Judging Team, the release states.
Contact Lacey Lindsay at 760-3519 or Jenny at jingwers@uwyo.edu for more information.
PBS’s Heffner to speak on civil discourse
Alexander Heffner, the host of PBS’s “The Open Mind,” is set to be a keynote speaker for a program on civil discourse Sept. 11 at the University of Wyoming.
The Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Project and UW Presidential Engagement Initiative, in collaboration with the College of Arts and Sciences, Center for Global Studies and School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies, is partnering with the Wyoming Humanities Council, Wyoming PBS and Wyoming Public Radio to host Heffner for a public discussion on “Civil Discourse in an Uncivil Age: The Quest for a Post-Partisan Citizenship.” The event, free to the public, will start at 5:30 p.m. in the College of Arts and Sciences auditorium.
Additionally, the program will be live-streamed through www.wyomingpbs.org and be the focus of a future episode of “Wyoming Chronicle” on Wyoming PBS, making participation in the public forum widely available to students and citizens across the state, according to a news release.
Heffner will present a keynote address, followed by a panel discussion with notable Wyoming political figures and public servants. The program will discuss the effects of divisiveness on discourse and governance and the effect of social media, fake news and filter bubbles that polarize information intake. Contact Center for Global Studies Director Jean Garrison at 766-6119 or garrison@uwyo.edu for more information.
Fall Preservation Series to begin Sept. 15
Laramie Local Foods is gearing up for its fall Sustainable Saturdays series. Four classes will help connect the Laramie community with sustainable practices, according to a news release.
All classes are at 9 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and the schedule is as follows:
— Sept. 15: Quick Pickles with Happy Jack Farms: Attendees can learn to make bread and butter and dill pickles.
— Oct. 6: Jams and Jellies with Native Fruits: Attendees can learn to preserve the native fruits in their yards.
— Nov. 3: Fermenting with the Great Untamed: Attendees can learn to ferment mead and more.
— Dec. 1: Holiday Pies: Attendees can learn to make delicious pies for their holiday celebrations.
The registration fee is $10 per class or $30 for all four. Registration is through Eventbrite at www.laramielocalfoods.eventbrite.com.
Follow Laramie Local Foods on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Archaeology Awareness Month coming up
The 20th Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month sponsored lecture is slated for 4-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the University of Wyoming Ag Auditorium. Dr. Stuart Fiedel, senior archaeologist at Louis Berger Group, will present this year’s lecture, “Native American Origins: Reconciling the Evidence of Ancient Genomes and Archaeology.” A reception will follow in the department foyer.
The event is free to the public. Contact Lori Hogan at lori.hogan2@wyo.gov or 307-777-5196 or go to www.wyoshpo.state.wy.us/aamonth for more information.
Foster Grandparents hosting cornhole showdown
The Foster Grandparents Program of the Rocky Mountains is gearing up for a unique fundraiser, according to a news release.
Corn Cob Guy is on the loose in Laramie, and he’s targeting local businesses, according to a news release. To have the Corn Cob Guy removed, participating businesses need to either:
1. Field a team of two for $50 at the High Country Corn Hole Showdown on Sept. 22 at the Higher Ground Fair
2. Send the Corn Cob Guy to another business of their choice for $25
3. Have him removed by trained corn-handlers for $10
All proceeds benefit local seniors who serve as Senior Corp Foster Grandparents in area schools and early childhood centers, the release states. Call 323-202-3614 to have the Corn Cob Guy placed at a business.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ & Harvest Fall Festival slated for Sept. 29
The public in welcome to Laramie Foster Closet’s Pumpkin’ Chunkin’ 2.0 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Attendees can watch teams compete to win the title of Lord of the Gourd and more than $2,000 in prizes, according to a news release. Vendors, children’s games and food trucks will be at the event. This is an opportunity to support local children in foster care. Admission is $5.
Contact Jennifer Vazqueztell at laramiefostercloset@gmail.com or 561-729-2945 or go to www.laramiefostercloset.com.
Global warming speaking event set for November
Noted educator Jeffrey Bennett plans to give his audience the foundation needed to speak intelligently about the science behind global warming and show attendees why the solutions to this important problem are ones people of all political persuasions can agree on, according to a news release.
Bennett’s Laramie stop of his The Global Warming Tour is Nov. 8 at the University of Wyoming. The time is yet to be determined. The event is free to the public.
Go to www.globalwarmingprimer.com/tour for more information.
