Moose Lodge Baked Potato Bar planned for Saturday
The Laramie Moose Lodge will be hosting a Baked Potato Bar from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Lodge, 409 S. Third Street to support Rylie Heggie. Heggie was chosen to go to the NRA Whittington Center for a Shoot and is raising money to support her trip and buy the ammunition she will need, according to a news release. In addition to dinner, the Moose Lodge is raffling off a Remmington Model 700 Sendero SFII, 300 WIN MAG, with a Vortex 9X40 Diamondback Scope. There are only 100 raffle tickets available and can be purchased for $25 each until they are sold out or during the drawing at the potato bar dinner. The public can purchase them from the Heggies or at the Moose Lodge during open hours. Join the lodge for the potato bar, a 50/50 Raffle and a bake sale to help Heggie on her way. Tickets for the potato bar dinner are $5 and are available at the Lodge or at the door.
‘Operation Toussaint’ movie screening set for Monday
The Laramie Volunteer Team for Operation Underground Railroad will be hosting a showing of a new documentary “Operation Toussaint” at 7 p.m. Monday at the Studio City Plaza Movie Theater, 2433 Grand Ave. Admission is $5 and all of the money will go directly to benefit Operation Underground Railroad as they continue their mission to eradicate child sex trafficking according to a news release.
Operation Underground Railroad is a nonprofit organization which exists to rescue children from sex trafficking. The organization works on a world-wide basis to spread light on human trafficking and allow for the public to be informed in ways that they can help with this cause, according to the release.
Find the event on Facebook by searching for “Laramie Operation Toussaint Documentary Showing Benefitting O.U.R.” for more information.
Albany County Bereaved Parents meeting planned for Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents plan to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age, according to a news release.
The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Members have experienced a wide range of loss, including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide, the release states.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/albanycountybereavedparents for more information.
Artist Meet-up set for Sept. 4
The Laramie Public Art Coalition is set to host an artist meet-up at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Firehole Café (alley entrance) of The Durlacher Co-Work Space, 203 S. Second St. All artists are welcome.
The Laramie Public Art Coalition hosts a monthly Artist Meet-Up the first Tuesday of every month, according to a news release. September’s meeting will include a presentation about how to organize a pop-up art show.
LPAC is an independent non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the unique visual and cultural vibrancy of Laramie and Albany County, in a manner that encourages participation and engagement from all citizens and visitors. The monthly artist meet-up gives local artists a chance to learn about up-coming public art opportunities and network with other local artists, the release states.
Contact Meg Thompson Stanton, LPAC Coordinator at 307-223-5722, email publicartlaramie@gmail.com or go to www.laramiepublicart.org for more information.
Art exhibitions open Sept. 4
Three new exhibitions will open at the University of Wyoming Art Museum in September.
“Indigenous Mapping: Collecting Truths” illustrates 12 indigenous artists’ notions of “home” through various printmaking techniques. Each artist shares a different perspective that reflects their widely varied home communities. The artworks will become part of the museum’s permanent collection for use in future exhibitions, research and teaching, according to a news release. The exhibition will open Sept. 4 and will be on display through March 23.
“Representations of Identity and the American Dream” in the Pat Guthrie Special Exhibitions Teaching Gallery was curated by museum studies interns Cameron Green and Jandey Shackelford, in partnership with For Freedoms’ 50 State Initiative. For Freedoms is a nonpartisan platform for greater participation in the arts and in civil society, the release states. The exhibition will be on view Sept. 4-Nov. 24.
“The Floating World: Printmaking Techniques in Japanese Ukiyo-e” explores printmaking processes in Japan during the Edo period (1603-1868). Featured are Japanese prints from every major era of Japanese printmaking. The exhibition includes works by accomplished artists such as Hishikawa Moronobu, Kitagawa Utamaro I, Hokusai and Utagawa Kunisada I. The exhibition will open Sept. 8 and will run through March 23.
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is located in the Centennial Complex at 2111 Willett Drive. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Monday hours are extended to 7 p.m. Feb.-April and Sept.-Nov. Admission is free.
Call the Art Museum at 766-6622, or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
Community garden, new murals dedication Sept. 7
The Downtown Clinic, The Laramie Public Art Coalition, and The Laramie Mural Project will dedicate a community garden and new murals 4-6 p.m. Sept. 7 in the alley behind 611 S. Second St. The dedication presentation will be at 5:15 p.m. The gathering will give the public an opportunity to meet the artists, learn about the services offered by the Downtown Clinic, and explore Laramie’s newest outdoor public garden space, according to a news release.
The Downtown Clinic’s Health and Healing Garden Project was brought to life by the determined work and artistry of Naomi Boldon, former AmeriCorps Vista Volunteer and future primary care provider. The mural and Health and Healing Garden Project was created to give clinic clients and Albany County residents a garden area to address food security, to establish a natural contemplative space, and to provide a community gathering area for meet-ups or celebrations. The murals and garden celebrate the diversity found among the volunteers and clients of the Downtown Clinic, and the intersection of health that takes place outside the Clinic with the healthcare that occurs within the Clinic’s walls, the release states.
Pete Gosar, the director of the Downtown Clinic, Trey Sherwood, Director of Laramie Main Street Alliance and co-founder of The Laramie Mural Project, and Meg Thompson Stanton, Coordinator of the Laramie Public Art Coalition, will join artists Adam Skedsen and Dan Toro in talking about the process and inspiration for the murals and community garden project. This project is a collaboration between The Laramie Mural Project, Laramie Public Art Coalition and the Downtown Clinic.
Go to www.downtownclinic.org for more information about the Downtown Clinic, and go to www.laramiepublicart.org for more information about the Laramie Public Art Coalition.
Veterans invited to bowl for free
Free bowling for veterans is from 7-9 p.m. today at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St.
Contact Meredith Brose at mabrose25@gmail.com or 650-290-2068 for more information.
UW’s Haub School, ENR to host panel discussion
To celebrate its 25th anniversary and look ahead to the next 25 years, the Haub School and Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming are set host a public reception and panel discussion today.
“Civility: The Case for Collaboration” panel discussion celebrates the 25th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The event is free to the public.
Panelists will include former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson, former Gov. Mike Sullivan and Haub School Board Chairman John Turner. Retired Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite will moderate the discussion, with introductory remarks from Liliane Haub.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at akorpitz@uwyo.edu or 766-6979 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout August. Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St. During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available.
Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Albany County CattleWomen planning next cookout
The August cookout for the Albany County CattleWomen is slated for 6 p.m. today at the Nici Self Museum, 2734 Wyoming Highway 230 in Centennial, according to a news release. The First Interstate Bank Bar B Crew will smoke brisket, and the CattleWomen will provide sides. Dinner is $15 per person. The museum will be open to the public during the cookout at no charge. Call Leslie at 760-2118 for more information.
Wyoming Promise meeting slated for today
Wyoming Promise — Albany County is making the final push to collect the remaining petition signatures for the county by the October deadline, according to a news release. The public is invited to the next volunteer meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. to find out how to help.
The organization believes the people — not money, not super PACs, not corporations — govern Wyoming and the United States, the release states. Wyoming Promise is collecting signatures to put an initiative on Wyoming’s 2020 ballot. The initiative would call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling and return power to the people. Call Sara Saulcy at 307-247-2911 or Sandra Voelker at 907-229-1172 for more information.
LCBA planning two events
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— PREMIER BONE & JOINT CENTERS BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. today at 1909 Vista Drive
— LCBA MEMBER ORIENTATION: noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Wyoming Technology and Business Center, 1938 Harney St.
Pitch Training for Entrepreneurs Seminar set for Friday
Small business owners and entrepreneurs will soon have a chance to learn the best practices for pitching business ideas to potential investors, according to a news release. Sponsored by the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network, this no-cost event will show attendees how to give successful “elevator pitches” and presentations. The training will take place from 8-10:15 a.m. Friday in the conference room at the Wyoming Technology Business Center Building, 1938 Harney St.
Wyoming SBDC Network personnel and Certified Licensing Professional Jeff Carpenter will be on hand to offer expert advice. This training will address verbal pitches and formal presentations. It will also help participants to understand and plan for the wide range of outcomes they might be seeking as an entrepreneur. Attendees should come ready to prepare or share their own pitch in this interactive training.
Go to www.wyomingsbdc.org events section to register for the event or for more information.
Historic Carnegie libraries featured in traveling exhibit
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is set to celebrate historic Carnegie library buildings around Wyoming with a traveling exhibit. The exhibit will be on display through Friday at Coe Library on the University of Wyoming campus. The exhibit is open to the public and sponsored in part by a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council. The exhibit consists of five panels detailing the history and architecture of Wyoming’s 16 Carnegie libraries, according to a news release.
The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is a statewide historic preservation nonprofit dedicated to protecting Wyoming’s historic places and spaces.
Go to www.historicwyoming.org for more information.
UW Energy Resources Council to meet Friday
The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council is slated to meet at 8 a.m. Friday at the BP Collaboration Center in the Energy Innovation Center on the UW campus.
Council members will discuss several financial matters, including a report on grants and private funding, according to a news release. Additional agenda items include discussion regarding carbon engineering projects, Carbon Safe and the Dry Fork Integrated Test Center.
Those with disabilities requiring special accommodations to attend this meeting should call the SER at 766-6897. Go to www.uwyo.edu/ser for more information about the SER.
Chicken processing workshop set for Friday
A chicken processing workshop is planned for 8-10 a.m. Friday at the Albany County Extension Office at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 3520 S. Third St., Suite A.
The public is invited to attend this free hands-on workshop to learn the best ways to process chickens, according to a news release. Those interested in attending need to RSVP by calling the University of Wyoming Extension Office at 721-2571. The RSVP deadline is today.
Weekly anniversary tours to continue
The Laramie 150th Celebration steering committee would like to remind the public there are many more ways to participate in the celebration this summer. The following events are scheduled:
— Laramie Mural Walking Tours at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Sept. 14 (meet at Wyoming’s House for Historic Women, 317 S. Second St.)
— Greenhill Cemetery Tours at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 (meet at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St.)
Tours will be guided by local historians and are approximately 90 minutes long, according to a news release. Participants should bring water and be prepared for cool evening weather. Contact Laramie Main Street at 760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Public can learn about issues facing Wyoming’s public wild lands
The Wyoming Wilderness Association invites the public to a reception at 6 p.m. Friday in Depot Park after the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market.
Beverages and appetizers will be provided. Attendees can meet new Executive Director Khale Reno and learn about important issues facing Wyoming’s public wild lands, in the Red Desert, the Medicine Bow National Forest and the Wilderness Study Areas, according to a news release. WWA will also be tabling at the market from 3-6 p.m.
Email Shaleas Harrison at shaleas@wildwyo.org for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
