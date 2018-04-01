How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words.
Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral offers Holy Week services
The Laramie community is invited to join the people of St. Matthew’s, on the corner of Third Street and Ivinson Avenue, for services during Holy Week. The schedule is as follows:
TODAY, EASTER SUNDAY
8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.: Holy Eucharist and Renewal of Vows/Confirmation
9:15 a.m.: Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt
Call 742-6608 or go to www.stmattslaramie.com for more information.
Tax services return to Eppson Center
Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and ready to prepare and e-file 2017 tax returns for free, according to a news release.
The program is open to taxpayers of all ages. AARP membership is not required. Tax-Aide volunteers can’t work on business or complicated individual returns, the release states.
Volunteers will be available from 8:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment or for more information.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off.
No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Mobile Vet Center planned in Laramie
The Mobile Vet Center plans to be in Laramie to provide any veteran, service member, service provider or veteran family member with information on Vet Center services and VA programs and benefits. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA health care and other VA and veteran specific programs, according to a news release. Services will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, as well as April 10, May 1 and May 8 in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. Call the Fort Collins Vet Center at 970-221-5176 for updates when planning a visit.
Prime Time set for Monday
The next installment of Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prime Time program is set for 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Summit Room of IMH, 255 N. 30th St.
April’s program will feature Dr. Tonya Woods. The speaking topic is yet to be determined, according to a news release.
Call 742-2142 to RSVP or for more information.
The Prime Time program May 7 will feature Cancer Center Director Amy Smith.
Veterans assistance planned in Albany County
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission is scheduled to conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities, according to a news release.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care.
She can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care. The schedule is as follows:
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and April 19 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 23 at University of Wyoming Knight Hall, Room 243
During periods of inclement weather, check with staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available.
Call Osman at 307-214-2112 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
Hunter input sought for hunting seasons
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is conducting public meetings in southeast Wyoming to discuss 2018 hunting season proposals for big game and game birds. During the meeting, Game and Fish personnel will be available to discuss local hunt areas. A meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Live coverage of the meeting will also be available online, and participants will be able to ask questions by logging on to zoom.us/j/859975300. Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Wednesday by mail at Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or at www.wgfd.wyo.gov. Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to its April 24-25 meeting.
Downtown Running Club set to kick off
The inaugural edition of the Downtown Running Club is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Tuesday starting at Bare Necessities Physical Therapy, 217 S. First St. During the free event, participants can sign in at any time during the hour, then complete a 5k walk/run on a route through the downtown district. The route is posted on the group’s Facebook page, and paper copies will be available. The event is scheduled to take place every Tuesday evening. After 10 runs, participants will receive a T-shirt. Afterwards, participants are invited to meet at Lovejoy’s Bar and Grill, 101 Grand Ave., for a dinner special. Go to www.facebook.com/laramiedrc for more information.
Laramie Lyceum events planned throughout April
The Laramie Lyceum 2018 Spring Program is planned for Tuesdays throughout April in the Museum Class Room of the Centennial Complex at the University of Wyoming. The events are open to the public. Admission is $6 for each session.
The classes are:
TUESDAY
9 a.m.: SFC Glenn Worley will update the group about the Wyoming National Guard.
10:30 a.m.: Jerry Hansen will discuss the UPRR’s 150th anniversary of the railroad coming to Laramie City in May 1868.
APRIL 10
9 a.m.: Mark Northam will talk about the new High Bay Research Facility.
10:30 a.m.: Steven Horn will talk about his third and latest Sam Dawson mystery “When They Were Young.”
APRIL 17
9 a.m.: Patty Butler will discuss how best to handle loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease.
10:30 a.m.: Tim Robinson will discuss what WWAMI is and how it has progressed throughout the years.
APRIL 24
9 a.m.: Chip Kobulnicky will talk about the Jelm Mountain Observatory.
10:30 a.m.: Darren Parkin will talk about the Casper Aquifer.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
‘Lunchtime Conversations with Curators’ set for Wednesday
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is set to host “Lunchtime Conversations with Curators” from 12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday.
“Lunchtime Conversations with Curators” is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum. Visitors are encouraged to bring lunch and continue the conversation after the in-gallery session, according to a news release. The event is free to the public.
April’s event will feature “Living Artifacts: Evolving Traditions and Cultural Perseverance” on view through May 12. Katie Christensen, curator of education and statewide engagement, Nicole Crawford, chief curator, and Kayle Avery, exhibitions coordinator, will guide the conversation at the UW Art Museum. Discussions will be casual and informal, and will include stories behind the art.
Call the Art Museum at 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum, or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
American Red Cross to host training series
The Red Cross training series is set to continue from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Laramie Plains Civic Center Conference Room 208, 710 Garfield St. Different training sessions will be hosted during the course of four Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. These courses are free to anyone who is interested in the work of the Red Cross.
Wednesday: Sheltering Fundamentals. Learn how to open, operate and close a Red Cross shelter in the wake of an emergency or disaster
April 18: Response On Call. Serve as a dispatch for Disaster Action Teams. Time commitment is flexible and you can do it from your home
April 25: Emergency Response Vehicle Orientation. Learn about the vehicles and how the drivers assist communities following an emergency or disaster
Contact Lauren Kenney at 307-214-1856 or lauren.kenney@redcross.org to RSVP or for more information.
‘The Big Heartless’ performance planned at Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is set to present a new play premiere of “The Big Heartless” by Dale Dunn on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St, according to a news release. The performances are Thursday-Saturday and April 11-14, with a pay-what-you-can preview night Wednesday. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. and are followed by a chat back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Santa Fe Playwright Dale Dunn’s new play, “The Big Heartless” was included in the 2017 Playwrights Voiced Series and rings true to the Rocky Mountain way of life under the big sky, the release states. The production is directed by Blake Watson and features local actors Lea Bergman, Makayla Buszek, Alison Quaggin Harkin, Kevin Inouye, Alec Shea and Jaden Sorensen.
On the run after escaping an abusive tough-love reform school, Cliff and Monsoon end up at Uncle Mac’s cabin in the backwoods of Montana. Mac, a retired animal control agent, savors his reclusive lifestyle as a member of the controversial wolf reintroduction team. His young neighbor Jean, an orphaned teenager whose only friends are the ones she makes up in a computer game, urges Mac to give solace to the pair, a perfect cure for her desperate loneliness. While Mac is drawn away to try to keep two rogue wolves out of the hands of angry ranchers, Jean’s grandparents wrestle with their own fate and the state police close in on the cabin with clearance to use deadly force to apprehend the runaways. “The Big Heartless” is a multi-generational confrontation of our tendency to lock-up or kill anything we fear or don’t understand, the release states.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance, subject to availability. UW student and senior citizen discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the civic center ofﬁce, room 110, during its business hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
For the preview night Wednesday, donations are accepted at the door. Admission is limited to 50 seats per show. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., The Curiosity Shoppe, 206 S. Second St., and Sweet Pickles, 117 Ivinson Ave. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
Food distribution planned for Thursday
The next USDA Food Commodity distribution is set from 2-5 p.m. Thursday in the South Gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.. This month’s commodities include beef stew, canned mixed fruit and cranberry juice concentrate, according to a news release
Individuals and families unable to pick up their commodities can have someone else pickup their commodities if they provide a dated signed note granting permission to the person picking up their commodities, the release states.
Additional dates are planned for May 3 and May 31.
Call 742-4240 for more information.
Author Samuel Western to lead public discussions at UW
Samuel Western, author of “Pushed off the Mountain, Sold Down the River,” is set to lead an evening presentation to explore how Wyoming can build a dynamic future that honors its past, according to a news release.
The interactive presentation is at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium on the University of Wyoming campus. Each presentation is followed by a reception and free to the public.
Special guests participating in the discussions will include Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville and UW law students Casey Terrell and Allison Connell.
In his writing and teaching for Sheridan College and UW, Western long has explored questions about Wyoming’s economy, culture and policies, the release states. He shares real stories about the inner workings of Wyoming communities to engage students, readers and audiences in deep thinking about how the state functions for its people.
UW’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources sponsors the discussions. Go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at akorpitz@uwyo.edu or 766-6979 for more information.
Food bank distribution scheduled for Friday
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies food distribution is planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. The organization is planning to have enough food for 150 families, according to a news release. About 20,000 pounds of food equivalent to 16,667 meals will be available to families in need.
WFBR is the only Food Bank in Wyoming, the release states. Reliable access to sufficient food is an essential element in building strong and vibrant communities, stable family units, a well-educated workforce, and fosters independent living for the elderly. They are on track to distribute 10,000,000 pounds of food — 8,333,333 meals — throughout the state in FY 2018 in partnership with 250 partner agencies.
Taco dinner set for Saturday
The Harmony PTS plans to host the third annual Friends and Alumni of Harmony Taco Dinner and Silent Auction from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. The event is hosted in the Harmony School gym, 20 miles west of Laramie on Wyoming Highway 230. The group is raising funds to support student equipment and activities including our biennial trips to Cody/Heart Mountain and Teton Science Schools. Taco plates with drink and dessert are $5 per person or $20 per family. The group is currently accepting donations. Email ptsharmony@gmail.com, contact Jahn Smylie at jsmylie2@gmail.com or 742-3279 for more information or to donate.
LHS hosting International Night
The Laramie High School student clubs plan to host International Night at 6 p.m. Saturday in the LHS Atrium, 1710 Boulder Drive. The event will include cuisine from around the world, including dishes from Libya, Ghana, Poland, Peru, Afghanistan and more, according to a news release.
In addition, there will be live cultural performances including Australian performer Paul Taylor, Gamelan Chandra Wyoming, Irish dancing and cultural presentations from Bangladesh, Nepal and others.
Proceeds from the event go to the LHS Spanish Honors Society, LHS International Club and other high school clubs and organizations, the release states. Tickets are $10 at the door and $8 in advance.
Email Sam at sam.dolan.miller@gmail.com for more information.
Sewing guild hosting fabric, textile sewing sale
Community members with fabric yardage, sewing supplies and equipment, sewing magazines, yarn, working sewing machines and/or sergers with use and care manuals sitting around their homes can donate them to the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild’s bi-annual Fabric, Textile and Sewing Sale, planned for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 14 at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St.
Items for sale will include fabric yardage (no scraps or pieces), sewing notions, complete patterns, trims, buttons, sewing magazines and working sewing machines and sergers with use and care manuals, according to a news release. Those wanting a venue to sell their sewing supplies and yardage (no crafts or projects) can rent a table for $25. Participants will need to be present to take care of their own tables and merchandise. Contact Sue at 954-703-9932 or srgreen54@yahoo.com or Mary Jo at 745-8159 or vanna2@charter.net for donation pick-ups or to register/pay for a table prior to April 9.
Archaeological Society to feature Dr. Spencer R. Pelton
The June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is set to host its April meeting from 7-9 p.m. April 10 in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets. The speaker for this month is Dr. Spencer R. Pelton, a recent graduate of the UW Anthropology Ph.D. program, according to a news release. Spencer will be delivering a lecture titled “Much Ado About Carbon: An Occupational Chronology for the Hell Gap Site and some Implications for Paleoindian Prehistory” after a short business meeting. The meeting is open to the public. Email Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or go to www.facebook.com/events/1804279922957808 for more information.
Genealogical Society to host meeting
The public can learn more about writing their personal and family memoirs at the April meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. April 10 in the Relief Society Room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3311 Hayward Ave.
Colorado author Jean Messinger hopes to inspire and motivate people to write their memoirs, according to a news release. People tend to think that their lives were ordinary and not worth the attention, but “ordinary” people meet extraordinary challenges of “ordinary” life — illness, loss, change and adversity, as well as accomplishments and positive rewards. Messinger was born and raised in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, graduated from Lawrence College in Appleton, Wisconsin, and has lived in Colorado since 1952. After teaching school for several years, she earned a master’s degree in art and architectural history from Denver University, the release states.
The society meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 307-399-3881 for more information.
UW to host forensic anthropologist
UW Libraries and University Store plan to present Kathy Reichs, a bestselling author and forensic anthropologist and inspiration behind the TV series “Bones.” Reich will give a free public talk at 1:30 p.m. April 10 in the College of Education Auditorium.
She will also be speaking at an evening fundraiser dinner at 6 p.m. April 10 at the UW Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn. Tickets are $90 per person. Call 766-3279 for more information.
School Board seeking input on graduation requirements
The Albany County School District No. 1 School Board is seeking community input on high school graduation requirements for students who will graduate from Laramie High School in 2022, according to a news release. ACSD No. 1 recently approved a strategic plan. In addition to the strategic plan initiatives, the Wyoming Legislature recently passed a requirement for all students to take a computer science course. The current policy can be found at www.boarddocs.com/wy/acsd1/board.nsf/vpublic?open under policies, then policy number 4030 (in Section 4).
The public can provide input at www.k12insight.com/lets-talk/embed.aspx?L=PY8K66Y4F2LT&cm=MY3D8RXRLT. All of the comments will be shared with the school board at its next meeting April 11, the release states. Go to www.acsd1.org for more information.
PFLAG meeting set for April 12
The April meeting of PFLAG is set for 6:30 p.m. April 12 at the Rainbow Resource Center Room 106 in the University of Wyoming Union. The group is moving the meeting this month to enable people attending the annual UW Shephard Symposium on Social Justice to join in, according to a news release. The meeting features a symposium keynote address by Judy Shephard from 4-6 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. Go to www.shepardsymposium.org, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/pflag.laramie for more information.
Fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event set for April 21
Cathedral Home for Children plans to host the fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event to raise money for the Laramie Youth Crisis Center. The event will be April 21 at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St., featuring youth bowling and team bowling, with all proceeds benefitting the crisis center, according to a news release.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m. for youth bowling, which is all-you-can-bowl from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (ages 12 and younger). The cost for youth bowling is $15 per person, which includes a fundraiser T-shirt, food, youth activities and prizes.
Team bowling will take place after youth bowling with two start times at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Check-in begins 30 minutes prior to each start time. Team bowling is $25 per bowler (max of five players per team), which includes a fundraising T-shirt, food and three raffle tickets.
Raffle tickets can also be bought for one dollar for the chance to win big-ticket items in the Lucky Strikes Raffle. The center is also looking for sponsors for the event. All proceeds benefit the center, and the deadline to be a sponsor is April 12.
Registration and sponsorship forms can be found at www.cathedralhome.org/bowl-for-lycc.html. Call Cassidy Biggs at 721-1535 for more information. The deadline for bowling registration is April 12.
Laramie Woman’s Club to host luncheon meeting
The monthly luncheon meeting of the Laramie Woman’s Club is planned for noon April 13 at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 431 S. 21st St. The speaker will be Ann Brandt of Ludwig Photography speaking on “Laramie’s Early Days — Historical Photography,” according to a news release. The luncheon meetings are open to all women in Albany Country. Call Lynda Hidalgo at 760-7260 for more information or to RSVP for lunch.
Albany County hosts state convention
The Albany County Republican Party plans to host Peggy Grande, former executive assistant to President Ronald Reagan, as the Reagan Day Dinner keynote speaker April 19 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St. The convention’s theme is Women of Wyoming, in honor of the upcoming anniversary of women’s suffrage in the state, according to a news release. The state convention is being hosted in Laramie for the first time in more than 50 years.
Grande will be available to sign copies of her memoir “The President Will See you Now” at the end of the evening.
The event begins with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75 each and must be purchased in advance by April 10, the release states. Go to http://bit.ly/ReaganDay2018 to reserve tickets. Tickets are not available at the door.
Alert system test set for April 13
April is a month designated as 911 Awareness Month, and in support of the communications partners that support Albany County and the city of Laramie in keeping residents informed and aware of situations that can impact their safety, travel and property, there will be a test of the IPAWS and Albany County Alerts system at 10 a.m. April 13, according to a news release.
The alerts will come across the normal IPAWS system to include WEA, cable interrupt, text, mobile app and EAS dissemination.
Email ema@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Several tours scheduled for National Architecture Week
As part of National Architecture Week, four free tours are available for the public. The tours are planned by AIA Wyoming.
The schedule is as follows:
— A tour of Ivinson Memorial Hospital addition of the Medical Office Building is from 4:15-5:15 p.m. April 13 at 255. N. 30th St. The tour will feature Steve Carr, Preston Nelson and Ted Fritz.
—A tour of the University of Wyoming Michael B. Enzi STEM Facility is from 8:30-930 a.m. April 14 at 10th and Lewis streets. The tour will feature Sallie Means of AIA.
— A tour of the UW Arena- Auditorium is from 9:45-10:45 a.m. April 14 at 19th Street and Willett Drive. The tour will feature Sallie Means of AIA.
— A tour of the UW High Altitude Performance Center is from 11 a.m.-noon April 14 near the Arena-Auditorium. The tour will feature Stephen Pappas of AIA.
Go to www.aia-wyoming.org or call 307-286-5519 for more information.
Glass recycling planned through April
The Wyoming Conservation Corps is set to host glass recycling events through April. Those dropping off glass are asked to sort clear and colored glass and drop them off from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following dates:
— April 20: University of Wyoming campus
— April 21-22: Walmart parking lot
Contact Jim Fried at 766-3048 or jfried@uwyo.edu for more information.
Ark Regional Services to host casino night
Ark Regional Services plans to host its fifth annual event and casino night from 6-10 p.m. April 21 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. The event will feature dinner, raffles, a live and silent auction, and new for 2018, casino games, according to a news release. Beer and wine will be available. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two.
Proceeds from this event will help Ark fulfill its mission, the release states. Tickets are available at www.arkregionalservices.org or at 1150 N. Third St. Contact Mindy Krause-Hoopes at mindy@arkrs.org or 399-2901 for more information.
Democratic Convention set for April 21
The public is invited to the 2018 Albany County Democratic Convention on April 21 at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 West Grand Ave. The convention starts at 9 a.m. and participant registration begins at 8 a.m. Free child care will be provided. Lunch will be available for $10 a plate.
Individual must be registered Democrat by April 6 in order to vote at the convention, according to a news release. Call the County Clerk’s Office at 721-2541 for assistance registering.
Email albanycounty@wyodems.org or call 460-4878 to RSVP for the convention. Go to www.facebook.com/events/126847064818261 for an agenda and more information.
Legerski to speak at Boy Scout dinner
Tickets are on sale for the annual dinner and fundraiser for the High Altitude District of the Boy Scouts of America. Joe Legerski, the University of Wyoming Cowgirls basketball head coach, will be the featured speaker, according to a news release.
The buffet dinner with BBQ chicken and beef brisket is set for April 26 at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. No-host cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the buffet dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.
Door prizes are three guns — a Ruger LC9 9mm pistol, a Ruger .308 bolt action rifle and a Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 .22 rifle. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win.
The silent auction will include a fly rod, other outdoors gear and gift certificates for play at Jacoby and Fox Run golf courses.
Tickets are available at the Western States Bank, 3430 Grand Ave., Dr. Brad Walgren’s dental office, 3421 Garfield St., and at the West Laramie Fly Store, 1657 Snowy Range Road. Call Adam Lindstrom at 721-9100 for more information.
All proceeds will be used to support local Boy Scout activities.
Eppson Center to host sock hop event
The inaugural ’50s and ’60s Community Sock Hop is set for April 28 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The event is a fundraiser for the Rock Steady Boxing Program at the Eppson Center. This program is an opportunity for Parkinson’s patients to fight against the disease through supervised physical activities, according to a news release.
The event will bring back the Twist, the Swing and the Jitterbug, to name a few, of the fun dances from the ’50s and ’60s.
The evening starts at 5 p.m. with hamburgers, French fries and root beer floats. The dancing and activities starts at 6 p.m. Cost for the food and dancing is $15 for one person or $25 for a couple. Tickets are for sale at the Eppson Center or at First Interstate Bank, 221 Ivinson Ave., after April 1. Call 745-1534 for more information.
Interfaith fundraiser set for April 29
The Interfaith-Good Samaritan Run/Walk/Wheel has been a source of fundraising and a demonstration of community support throughout the last 30 years, according to a news release. The next event is planned for 2 p.m. April 29, starting at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Participants can run, walk or wheel 1- and 3-mile routes. Music, food and drinks will be provided in the gym after the event.
Prison site seeking volunteers
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site needs volunteers to help roll out the welcome mat May 4 when Laramie’s fourth- and fifth-graders get a field trip to celebrate Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
Go to www.volunteersignup.org/XDRTP or call Renee Slider at the prison site at 745-3733 for more information.
UW plans 3 commencement ceremonies May 12
For the first time in many years, academic colleges of the University of Wyoming will combine spring commencement ceremonies in May.
Instead of individual colleges hosting their own ceremonies scattered throughout two days, there will be three combined ceremonies May 12 all at UW’s newly renovated Arena-Auditorium, according to a news release.
The first, set for 8:30 a.m., is for students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education and the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
The second, starting at noon, is for all UW graduate students.
The third, beginning at 3:30 p.m., is for students graduating from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business, the College of Engineering and Applied Science, the College of Health Sciences and the School of Energy Resources.
UW’s College of Law will continue to host its own commencement ceremony, as is traditional with law schools nationally.
The move to three main combined ceremonies, recommended by UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force, is expected to save the university about $200,000 annually while providing the best possible venue to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments.
Each ceremony is scheduled to last about two hours, featuring a keynote speaker, student speaker, reading of all graduates’ names and presentation of diplomas to each. The ceremonies will be broadcast live via UW’s WyoCast system.
Honorary degree recipients will be honored at the undergraduate ceremonies.
Meanwhile, the University of Wyoming at Casper, which for many years has had its own commencement ceremony, is instead moving to a more intimate “Celebration of Excellence” that will take place 4 p.m. May 10 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. The event will feature graduating UW-Casper students as guests of honor, and diplomas will be awarded there.
UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force includes representatives of several academic units, the Division of Student Affairs, the Associated Students of UW, the Faculty Senate, the UW Alumni Association, the Department of Athletics and the Office of the President.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.