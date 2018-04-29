How to submit to Local Briefs
‘Six Songs from Ellis’ to conclude today
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance closes its “Finding Freedom” season with “Six Songs from Ellis,” an original work that captures the voices of immigrants who passed through Ellis Island in one of the greatest human migrations of all time.
“Six Songs from Ellis” is set to wrap up with a final performance at 2 p.m. today on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. UW dance faculty member Marsha Knight conceived and choreographed the production, and will direct the show with co-director Leigh Selting, according to a news release.
Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for UW faculty, staff and senior citizens and $7 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts Box Office and the Wyoming Union Information Desk, by calling 766-6666 or going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Contact Kathy Kirkaldie, UW Fine Arts coordinator, at 766-2160 or kirisk@uwyo.edu for more information.
Interfaith fundraiser set for today
The Interfaith-Good Samaritan Walk/Run/Wheel has been a source of fundraising and a demonstration of community support throughout the last 30 years, according to a news release. The next event is planned for 2 p.m. today, starting at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Participants can run, walk or wheel 1- and 3-mile routes. Music, food and drinks will be provided in the gym after the event.
‘Wind Odyssey’ concert set for Monday
The University of Wyoming Symphonic Band, directed by Bryan Raya, plans to present “A Wind Odyssey” at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Tickets for the concert are $10 for the public, $7 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts Box Office and the Wyoming Union Information Desk, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
“Wind Odyssey” explores both programmatic and artistic developments in music and features all female composers, according to a news release. Pieces include:
— “Odyssey” by Kimberly Archer
— “Dance the Joy Alive” by Nicole Piunno, winner of the 2018 Female Composer Competition
— the world premiere of “Into the Unknown” by Karen Robertson, honorable mention in the 2018 Female Composer Competition
— “One Life Beautiful” by Julie Giroux
— “Dream Machine” by Katherine Bergman
Call Bryan Raya at 766-5242 or braya@uwyo.edu for more information.
Senior volunteers needed
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves.
Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Optimist to close dog park for May
Ice, snow melt and heavy use caused the Optimist Dog Park to require enhanced maintenance, according to a news release. The Parks and Recreation Department is set to close the Optimist Park Off-Leash Dog-Friendly Area from May 1-31 to rehabilitate this area.
During this time, crews will be aerating, overseeding, fertilizing and propagating new grass to provide for a quality environment for the remainder of the summer. Crews ask dog park users to abide by this closure as new seed requires time to grow and strengthen to ensure its viability for the future.
Until this project is completed and substantial growth has occurred, users are encouraged to utilize the off-leash area located at Depot Park or the Aragon Dog Park.
VP for administration finalists to visit UW
Finalists for the position of vice president for administration of the University of Wyoming were identified, and they’re scheduled to give public presentations at UW, according to a news release.
The candidates are Kristen Albritton, vice president of finance and administration at Gordon State College in Barnesville, Georgia, Steve Kreidler, vice president of administration at Metropolitan State University in Denver, Neil Theobald, senior adviser to the president for financial and government affairs at Indiana University, and Joseph Trubacz, regional vice chancellor for administration and finance at the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg.
Theobald’s public presentation and open forum was Friday in the College of Education Auditorium.
Kreidler’s public presentation is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 123 of the College of Business Building.
Albritton’s public presentation is from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Wednesday in Room 506 of Coe Library.
Trubacz’s public presentation is from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Friday in the Wyoming Union Senate Chambers, Room 221.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/infotech/vpfa for WyoCast links and to learn more about the finalists and the search.
Business workshop set for Tuesday
Transform your business into a consumer destination. Learn how to turn your business into a uniquely positioned destination capable of pulling in customers from hundreds of miles away.
This workshop presented by small business guru Jon Schallert is from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets. A $125 value, this training is free to any downtown business and their employees thanks to Laramie Main Street and Wyoming Main Street, according to a news release. The workshop is from 8-11:30 a.m., lunch will be provided from 11:30-12:30 p.m., and the marketing roundtable will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Call 760-3355 or go to www.wyomingbusiness.org/schallert to register, find out about out-of-district workshop cost or for more information. Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/543593339354792 to follow the event on Facebook.
College of Business dean finalists selected
Finalists for the position of dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Business were identified, and they’re scheduled to give public presentations at UW, according to a news release.
The candidates are Mark Bannister, dean of the Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, Ken Petersen, dean of the College of Business and Economics at Boise State University, and David Sprott, the Boeing/Scott and Linda Carson chair and professor of marketing in the Carson College of Business at Washington State University.
Petersen’s public presentation was Tuesday.
Bannister’s public presentation is from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Tuesday in Room 123 of the College of Business Building.
Sprott will speak from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Thursday in Room 123 of the College of Business Building.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/2018/04/uw-college-of-business-dean-finalists-selected.html for more information on the finalists and links to the Zoom presentations.
Mobile Vet Center planned in Laramie
The Mobile Vet Center plans to be in Laramie to provide any veteran, service member, service provider or veteran family member with information on Vet Center services and VA programs and benefits. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA health care and other VA and veteran specific programs, according to a news release.
Services will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and May 8 in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. Call the Fort Collins Vet Center at 970-221-5176 for updates when planning a visit.
Meeting set to discuss statewide trails work
The Medicine Bow National Forest is inviting the public to talk about the National Trails Stewardship Act from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie Ranger District office, 2468 Jackson St. The National Trails Stewardship Act, passed in 2016, emphasizes developing strategies to increase trail maintenance partnerships on national forests around the country. In 2018, 15 priority areas were selected for implementation of the stewardship act, including the Wyoming Forest Gateway Community Priority Area. This area includes trails in the Medicine Bow National Forest, among other Wyoming forests. The meeting is intended to provide information about how people can get involved in trail maintenance. Discussion of the new volunteer group Common Outdoor Ground will also occur at the Laramie meeting. Call Aaron Voos at 745-2323 for more information.
Foster grandparents group planning ice cream social
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies is hosting its Fun-raiser and Ice Cream Social to celebrate Senior Corps Week, according to a news release. The event is from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday in the LaBonte Park Building, 968 N. Ninth St. The public is invited to help Foster Grandparents celebrate its dedicated senior volunteers.
Lunchtime Conversations set for Wednesday
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is planning it next Lunchtime Conversations with Curators for 12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday at the museum.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum, according to a news release. Visitors are encouraged to bring lunch and continue the conversation after the in-gallery session. The event is free and open to the public.
May’s event will feature “Jon Lodge: Interface,” on view through Aug. 11. Katie Christensen, curator of education and statewide engagement, Nicole Crawford, chief curator, and Kayle Avery, exhibitions coordinator, will guide the conversation at the UW Art Museum.
Discussions will be casual and informal and will include stories behind the art.
Call the Art Museum at 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
NAMI hosting education program
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is continuing a Family-to-Family Education Program. This program is for family and friends of seriously mentally ill adults, according to a news release. The final class is planned from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Peak Wellness Center Conference Room, 1263 N. 15th St. The program and it’s material are free.
The NAMI course covers explaining diagnoses, coping skills, medication information, communication techniques, problem-solving, self-care, advocacy and more about major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, panic disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, co-occurring brain disorders and addictive disorders and borderline personality disorder, the release states.
This course is designed specifically for parents, siblings, spouses, partners, teenage and adult children and friends who are caregivers or close to those with severe and persistent mental illness. This course is not appropriate for individuals who themselves have serious mental illness, the release states.
Call Sharon at 307-343-2685 or Mary at 760-6148 for more information.
Foster Grandparents teaming up with Studio City UW Plaza
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies is teaming up with Studio City UW Plaza for the 2018 Summer Movie Series. This is the second year Studio City has donated 50 percent of all ticket sales back to the program, according to a news release. The public can help support Senior Corps Foster Grandparent Volunteers serving in the communities by ordering tickets through Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies. Tickets are $8 for the 10-movie series that starts June 4. Go to the FGWR Facebook page, call 307-223-1051 or email maryalice@actionresources.ngo for more information and to receive an order form. Deadline for orders is Thursday.
Kat&Jared to perform live in concert
Formerly of platinum American rock band Flyleaf, Kat&Jared have a modern worship style gaining nationwide attention, according to a news release. The duo will be in Laramie for a live performance at 7 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Family Room. The event is free to the public.
Later in the week, Kat&Jared will perform in a live worship event from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 6 at New Life Church, 4835 Fort Sanders Road. The service is free to the public.
Contact Matt Baumgartner at 307-703-0142 or matt@newlifelaramie.org or go to www.facebook.com/ndprayerlaramie for more information.
ArtConnect Gallery grand opening set for Thursday
ArtConnect, a new project of the Wyoming Business Center, is planning a grand opening and reception for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the gallery, 302 S. Second St. The event will feature seven Wyoming artists: Susan Davis, Luke Anderson, Lee Lane, Debra Mickelson, Wayne Pinch, Camille Rendal and Gail Shive, according to a news release.
The show will be on display May 3-26, and the gallery is open from noon-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays.
Prison site seeking volunteers
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site needs volunteers to help roll out the welcome mat Friday when Laramie’s fourth- and fifth-graders get a field trip to celebrate Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
Go to www.volunteersignup.org/xdrtp or call Renee Slider at the prison site at 745-3733 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned in Laramie
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout May.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare, according to a news release. Osman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare. Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available at the following locations:
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 8 and May 21 in Room 243 at University of Wyoming Knight Hall.
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and May 14 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Call Osman at 307-214-2112 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Jacoby Ladies’ Golf to host membership meeting, Scramble
Jacoby Ladies’ Golf Club invites all women 18 and older to its annual membership meeting and four-person Scramble on Saturday at Jacoby Golf Course. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. A taco bar lunch will be provided by the Jacoby Ladies’ Golf Board after the scramble. The cost is $5 to play and eat with discounted ($15) greens fees and carts ($10). Annual club membership fees are $60 (with GHIN) or $35 for non-competitive members. Regular Jacoby Ladies’ Golf play is Tuesdays throughout the season, with morning and evening tee times available. Sign up at Jacoby and email jacobyladiesclub@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Laramie Local Foods announces gathering
The ninth annual Laramie Local Foods Gathering invites folks of all ages to learn about gardening, local food and sustainability practices Saturday at Whiting High School, 801 S. 24th St.
Registration at the door is from 8:45-9:30 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., some welcome remarks from Laramie Local Foods will be made, then classes are from 10 a.m.-noon. Lunch is from noon-1 p.m., then classes resume from 1-3 p.m.
Participants will get to choose the four classes of their choice, the release states.
Speakers will cover topics in three themed tracks: local food, community and sustainability, according to a news release. There are 12 topics in all, and participants are sure to find the offerings insightful and educational.
This full-day event will featured topics including container gardening, tomato grafting, creating and maintaining a sourdough starter, cheese making in less than 30 minutes, an introduction to WyoFresh, beneficial insects, soil microbiology crash course, and introduction to Black Market Farm, reducing kitchen waste, composting with worms, lawn alternatives and soil qualities, the release states.
Tickets are available in advance at www.eventbrite.com. Advanced purchase tickets are $15 and will guarantee lunch. Tickets purchased at the door are $20 and lunch will be served with these tickets while supplies last.
Go to www.facebook.com/laramielocalfoods, email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com or call Rene Sollars at 760-3973 for more information.
Special road district board meeting set for Saturday
Property owners in the Rainbow Valley Special Road District are advised of the upcoming board meeting set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Valley Library in Centennial. Items on the agenda (including financials, mowing and road projects) can be reviewed at: www.sites.google.com/site/rvroaddistrict/home. Contact Rainbow Valley Special Road District, P.O. Box 38, Centennial, WY 82055 for a print copies or additional information.
Genealogical society meeting to feature looking for Civil War soldiers
Those looking for Civil War soldiers in their family tree or want to find out more about their ancestors’ military service can get tips on using the internet to find information on Civil War soldiers from Ted Bainbridge, Ph.D., at the May meeting of the County Genealogical Society. The meeting is at 7 p.m. May 8 in the Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Bainbridge has been a genealogical researcher, teacher, speaker and writer since 1969, according to a news release. He frequently speaks to organizations in Colorado, and his genealogical and historical articles are published throughout the United States and in several foreign countries. He is a former president of the Longmont Genealogical Society and has been a staff member in two LDS Family History Centers, the release states.
Meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Laramie Woman’s Club to host meeting
The Laramie Woman’s Club is set to host its last meeting of the 2017-2018 club year at noon May 8 at Odd Fellows Lodge, 431 S. 21st St. The club will be honoring members with membership of 10–50 years, according to a news release. The public is encouraged to join the meeting as a guest for lunch and for a sample of the group’s mission and meet the lovely women who accomplish it through fundraising and by volunteering in the community.
Although the club only formally meets September-May, the group does have plans to participate in two July events — Laramie’s 150th birthday by manning a booth at this summer’s Downtown Laramie Farmer’s Market and participating in Art Fest on the Lawn at the Laramie Plains Museum. In August, the club will assist the Laramie Community Recreation Center in hosting an estimated 500 seniors in the Senior Olympics. Call Annie at 761-3145 or Lynda at 760-7260 for more information.
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral to participate in Thy Kingdom Come
Thy Kingdom Come is a global prayer movement that invites Christians around the world to pray between Ascension Day on May 10 and the Day of Pentecost on May 20 for more people to come to know Jesus Christ, according to a news release. This movement was started by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the head of the Anglican Church throughout the world. It has grown into an international and ecumenical call to prayer, the release states.
During this time, the people of St. Matthew’s Cathedral will be praying for different agencies in the community as well as individuals. Attendees will begin with a short service at 6 p.m. May 10 outside the cathedral on Ivinson Avenue and Third Street, weather permitting. This will also be the kickoff for a guided prayer walk around the cathedral square, which individuals can take part in as they wish during this 11-day period.
Dollar-A-Month Club sponsoring yearly event
The Dollar-A-Month Club is sponsoring its yearly event to honor all the women in the community from 2-4 p.m. May 11 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The public is welcome to come and celebrate and enjoy the fellowship with friends and neighbors. There will be traditional scones, sandwiches and delectable sweets similar to English afternoon teas. All ladies in the community are invited. Call Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
UW plans 3 commencement ceremonies May 12
For the first time in many years, academic colleges of the University of Wyoming will combine spring commencement ceremonies in May.
Instead of individual colleges hosting their own ceremonies scattered throughout two days, there will be three combined ceremonies May 12 all at UW’s newly renovated Arena-Auditorium, according to a news release.
The first, set for 8:30 a.m., is for students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education and the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
The second, starting at noon, is for all UW graduate students.
The third, beginning at 3:30 p.m., is for students graduating from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business, the College of Engineering and Applied Science, the College of Health Sciences and the School of Energy Resources.
UW’s College of Law will continue to host its own commencement ceremony, as is traditional with law schools nationally.
Each ceremony is scheduled to last about two hours, featuring a keynote speaker, student speaker, reading of all graduates’ names and presentation of diplomas to each. The ceremonies will be broadcast live via UW’s WyoCast system.
UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force includes representatives of several academic units, the Division of Student Affairs, the Associated Students of UW, the Faculty Senate, the UW Alumni Association, the Department of Athletics and the Office of the President.
UW to host symposium on drone technologies
Experts in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are set to discuss recent developments in the industry, along with the future of drone technology, during a symposium May 30-31 at the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
The 2018 Wyoming UAV Symposium will take place at the UW Conference Center, 2229 Grand Ave. This is the second such symposium hosted at UW — the first took place in 2016.
Drone specialists from government agencies, private companies and academia in Wyoming, Colorado and beyond will provide insights about drone data acquisition and processing. Additionally, Hexagon Geospatial Inc., Aerial Solutions of Wyoming and other companies will showcase their products and services.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/wygisc/uav_symposium/uav_2018.html for more information or to register.
Email sivan@uwyo.edu or phodza@uwyo.edu for more information.
