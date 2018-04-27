How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Optimist to close dog park for May
Ice, snow melt and heavy use caused the Optimist Dog Park to require enhanced maintenance. The Parks and Recreation Department is set to close the Optimist Park Off-Leash Dog-Friendly Area from May 1-31 to rehabilitate this area, according to a news release.
During this time, crews will be aerating, overseeding, fertilizing and propagating new grass to provide for a quality environment for the remainder of the summer. Crews ask that the dog park users abide by this closure as new seed requires time to grow and strengthen to ensure its viability for the future.
Until this project is completed and substantial growth has occurred, users are encouraged to utilize the off-leash area located at Depot Park or the Aragon Dog Park.
Jacoby Ladies’ Golf to host membership meeting, Scramble
Jacoby Ladies’ Golf Club invites all women 18 and older to its annual membership meeting and four-person Scramble on May 5 at Jacoby Golf Course. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. A taco bar lunch will be provided by the Jacoby Ladies’ Golf Board after the scramble. The cost is $5 to play and eat with discounted ($15) greens fees and carts ($10). Annual club membership fees are $60 (with GHIN) or $35 for non-competitive members. Regular Jacoby Ladies’ Golf play is Tuesdays throughout the season, with morning and evening tee times available. Sign up at Jacoby, e-mail jacobyladiesclub@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook.
Laramie Woman’s Club to host meeting
The Laramie Woman’s Club is set to host its last meeting of the 2017-2018 club year at noon May 8 at Odd Fellows Lodge, 431 S. 21st St. The club will be honoring members with membership of 10–50 years, according to a news release. The public is encouraged to join the meeting as a guest for lunch and for a sample of the group’s mission and meet the lovely women who accomplish it through fundraising and by volunteering in the community.
Although the club only formally meets September-May, the group does have plans to participate in two July events — Laramie’s 150th birthday by manning a booth at this summer’s Downtown Laramie Farmer’s Market and participating in Art Fest on the Lawn at the Laramie Plains Museum. In August, the club will assist the Laramie Community Recreation Center in hosting an estimated 500 seniors in the Senior Olympics. Call Annie at 761-3145 or Lynda at 760-7260 for more information.
Dollar-A-Month Club sponsoring yearly event
The Dollar-A-Month Club is sponsoring its yearly event to honor all the women in the community from 2-4 p.m. May 11 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The public is welcome to come and celebrate and enjoy the fellowship with friends and neighbors. There will be traditional scones, sandwiches and delectable sweets similar to English afternoon teas. All ladies in the community are invited. Call Dicksie May at 760-1753 for more information.
NAMI hosting education program
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is continuing a Family-to-Family Education Program. This program is for family and friends of seriously mentally ill adults, according to a news release. A class is planned from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Peak Wellness Center Conference Room, 1263 N. 15th St. The program and it’s material are free.
The NAMI course covers explaining diagnoses, coping skills, medication information, communication techniques, problem-solving, self-care, advocacy and more about major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, panic disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, co-occurring brain disorders and addictive disorders and borderline personality disorder, the release states.
This course is designed specifically for parents, siblings, spouses, partners, teenage and adult children and friends who are caregivers or close to those with severe and persistent mental illness. This course is not appropriate for individuals who themselves have serious mental illness, the release states.
Call Sharon at 307-343-2685 or Mary at 760-6148 for more information.
Red Cross class planned for today
A Red Cross class is from 6-9 p.m. today, as well as May 5 and May 18 at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. Pre-registration is required by emailing britt.thompson.wy@gmail.com. The class is $70 for the adult/child/infant CPR, first aid, AED course, according to a news release.
Murdock selected to give Buchanan Lecture today
A recently retired University of Wyoming professor and administrator is set to give UW’s 2018 Buchanan Lecture today.
Maggi Murdock, a professor emeritus of political science, will discuss “Lessons from an Unexpected Life” at 1:30 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Center Ballroom. Her talk is free to the public.
The lecture was established to honor Tom Buchanan, who retired in June 2013 after serving as UW’s 23rd president since 2005. The lecture is delivered annually by one of UW’s most accomplished retiring faculty members.
A native of Wyoming, Murdock began her career at UW in 1975 in the Department of Political Science. She also taught as an adjunct faculty member in the UW Department of Criminal Justice. She received the John P. Ellbogen Meritorious Classroom Teaching Award and the George Duke Humphrey Distinguished Faculty Award for excellence in teaching, distinction in scholarly work and distinguished service to the university.
The lecture offers members of the university community the opportunity to hear distinguished UW faculty members distill a life of inquiry, reflection and service into important guidance for successive generations, according to a news release.
The Office of Academic Affairs sponsors the Buchanan Lecture, selects the speaker and provides a monetary award. Call the Office of Academic Affairs at 766-4286 for more information.
BikeNet party to include film festival
The Laramie BikeNet 2018 Membership Party and GiddyUp! Film Tour is set for 6-9 p.m. today at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield. Dinner will be served by the University of Wyoming Cycling Club from 6-7 p.m., followed by the film tour in the Gryphon Theatre. The purchase of a 2018 Laramie BikeNet membership includes food, drink and admission to the film festival. Film festival admission is also available for $5. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieBikeNet for more information.
VP for administration finalists to visit UW
Finalists for the position of vice president for administration of the University of Wyoming were identified, and they’re scheduled to give public presentations at UW, according to a news release.
The candidates are Kristen Albritton, vice president of finance and administration at Gordon State College in Barnesville, Georgia, Steve Kreidler, vice president of administration at Metropolitan State University in Denver, Neil Theobald, senior adviser to the president for financial and government affairs at Indiana University, and Joseph Trubacz, regional vice chancellor for administration and finance at the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg.
Theobald’s public presentation and open forum is from 10-11:30 a.m. today in the College of Education Auditorium.
Kreidler’s public presentation is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 123 of the College of Business Building.
Albritton’s public presentation is from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Wednesday in Room 506 of Coe Library.
Trubacz’s public presentation is from 10:30-11:45 a.m. May 4 in the Wyoming Union Senate Chambers, Room 221.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/infotech/vpfa for WyoCast links and to learn more about the finalists and the search.
Home on the Range Animal Haven fundraiser raffle set for Saturday
The second annual Summer Fun Raffle for Home on the Range Animal Haven will kick off ticket sales Saturday at the Laramie Home Improvement Showcase at the Laramie Ice & Events Center, 3510 Garfield St. Tickets will be available for various prizes including two Yeti coolers, a Chillin’ & Grillin’ package and gift certificates from downtown businesses. Tickets are $10 each or six for $50 and are also available at The Still, 1602 Spring Creek Drive, Java Java, 2208 Grand Ave., and www.laramiehomeontherange.org.
HORAH is a nonprofit animal sanctuary providing forever homes to more than 40 animals and offers a place for the community members to learn about and interact with the animals, according a news release. Call 760-4753 or go to www.laramiehomeontherange.org for more information.
UW Undergraduate Research Day planned for Saturday
More than 500 University of Wyoming students will participate in the 18th annual Wyoming Undergraduate Research Day on Saturday.
Concurrent oral presentations are planned in UW’s Classroom Building from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Poster presentations will take place in the Wyoming Union Family Room from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
UW and Wyoming’s community colleges provide many opportunities for undergraduates to participate in independent research projects across many disciplines. Undergraduate Research Day recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of undergraduate student researchers, according to a news release.
Research topics to be presented include agriculture, business, education, engineering, health sciences, biological and physical sciences, mathematical sciences, social sciences and the arts and humanities.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/epscor/events/undergraduate-research-day or email evercoe@uwyo.edu for more information about 2018 Undergraduate Research Day.
Japanese Festival for Children planned for Saturday
The Japan-America Society of Wyoming will celebrate Children’s Day from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
This JASWY Children’s Day marks the 11th year JASWY has partnered with ACPL to sponsor the event, according to a news release. The society will also be assisted by the Laramie High School Japanese Culture Club. The Children’s Day celebration will include the following activities led by local volunteers: reading of Japanese folk tales, learning fun Japanese songs in Japanese and English, learning Japanese dance, Origami (paper folding of a Kabuto (helmet), creating head bands, crafting a turtle and tasting Japanese foods (cookies, rice crackers, nori, squid, etc.).
As part of this event, JASWY has placed some interesting Japanese items in the display case at the library through Saturday. Children ages 8 and younger are encouraged to attend. The event is free to the public.
The event is co-sponsored by ACPL. Email jaswy@hotmail.com for more information.
Undergraduate Research Day Banquet to feature Youmans as keynote speaker
Bonnie Youmans, a University of Wyoming alumna, McNair Scholar and current researcher at the University of Minnesota is the keynote speaker for the 2018 UW Undergraduate Research Day banquet Saturday, according to a news release. Youmans grew up in Laramie with a family that strongly supported her education, the release states. She graduated from Rock River High School and, as a first-generation college student, obtained a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from UW.
Email mcnair@uwyo.edu or go to www.uwyo.edu/seo/mcnair-scholars-program for more information.
Eppson Center to host sock hop event
The inaugural ’50s and ’60s Community Sock Hop is set for Saturday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The event is a fundraiser for the Rock Steady Boxing Program at the Eppson Center. This program is an opportunity for Parkinson’s patients to fight against the disease through supervised physical activities, according to a news release.
The event will bring back the Twist, the Swing and the Jitterbug, to name a few, of the fun dances from the ’50s and ’60s.
The evening starts at 5 p.m. with hamburgers, French fries and root beer floats.
The dancing and activities starts at 6 p.m. Cost for the food and dancing is $15 for one person or $25 for a couple. Tickets are for sale at the Eppson Center or at First Interstate Bank, 221 Ivinson Ave. Call 745-1534 for more information.
Family Promise hosting open house launch party
Family Promise of Albany County is celebrating the launch of its organization, which provides support to children and families experiencing homelessness, according to a news release.
The public is invited to an open house launch party from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St.
LCBA to host event
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— SEARS GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING: noon Saturday at 158 N. Third St.
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
‘Six Songs from Ellis’ to conclude Sunday
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance closes its “Finding Freedom” season with “Six Songs from Ellis,” an original work that captures the voices of immigrants who passed through Ellis Island in one of the greatest human migrations of all time.
“Six Songs from Ellis” is set to run at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. UW dance faculty member Marsha Knight conceived and choreographed the production, and will direct the show with co-director Leigh Selting, according to a news release.
Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for UW faculty, staff and senior citizens and $7 for UW students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts Box Office and the Wyoming Union Information Desk, by calling 766-6666 or going to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Millions of immigrants and their stories entered the United States through the gates of Ellis Island during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Knight says. Today, more than 40 percent of Americans can trace their ancestry to this period of relatively open immigration through New York’s harbor.
Contact Kathy Kirkaldie, UW Fine Arts coordinator, at 766-2160 or kirisk@uwyo.edu for more information.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.