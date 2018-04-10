Correction
In Sunday’s edition of the Laramie Boomerang, the 2018 Locals Choice special section listed the incorrect business, address and phone number for Choice Dentist Dr. Brad Walgren and Choice Dental Hygenist runner up Dianne Dennis. They work at Walgren Dental Arts PC (3421 Garfield St. and 745-8513). Additionally, page 11 of the special section has been updated for e-edition readers.
Girl Scout Troop to host toy, book drive through April 22
The Girl Scout Troop 1207 Toy & Book Drive is planned through April 22 for Wyoming Women and Infant Health Program. The public can drop off new toys and books for infants 24 months and younger at Luna Salon and Spa, 205 Grand Ave., and Coal Creek Coffee Co., 2317 Grand Ave. and 110 Grand Ave. The drive is to help Public Health nurses give new mothers baby products they might not be able to afford or have access to, according to a news release. Call 307-399-1859 for more information.
Classes planned at WIC clinic
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. today and noon April 18 at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. A free breastfeeding class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
UW trustees plan teleconference meeting Wednesday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is set to consider a number of issues during a meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday via teleconference.
Those wishing to attend the meeting can do so in the Old Main boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.
Agenda items include discussion of the university’s operating budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
The complete agenda for the meeting is at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/april_11_2018_meeting.html.
Mary Throne to discuss future of Wyoming’s economy Wednesday
Mary Throne is set to talk from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Scarlett Auditorium in the University of Wyoming College of Business. She will talk about her life and plans for the future of Wyoming’s economy with an eye toward touring new businesses and innovative tech companies, according to a news release. A major part of Throne’s message is about the need to diversify the economy and there are plenty of firms doing just that in Laramie, the release states. In addition to that, Throne will be meeting with local officials, college students, senior citizens and other parts of the community.
Community breastfeeding event set for Monday
The Free Community Breastfeeding Café is 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday from at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point. The group is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support. Drinks and snacks are provided and young children are welcome. The café is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Contact Samantha Baker at 721-1821 or sam.baker@wyo.gov for more information.
Laramie Garden Club meeting to feature city arborist
The Laramie Garden Club is set to host its next meeting at 7 p.m. April 24 at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. The meeting is free to the public and will present “The State of Laramie’s Community Forest” with City Arborist Randy Overstreet. His talk will cover current issues with insects, disease and other critters, right-of-way trees, hardy tree species for the climate, the Shawver Tree Fund Planting Program and will include questions from the audience, according to a news release. Go to www.laramiegardenclub.org for more information.
Webinar set for today
A webinar is planned from 11 a.m.-noon today for participants to learn about surety bonds and how to utilize the Small Business Administration Surety Bond Guarantee Program. This webinar is free of charge, but participants must register at www.wyomingsbdc.org to obtain the link.
Kevin Valdes, underwriting marketing specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration, will discuss what a contract bond is and why they are required. Attendees will learn details about the SBA Surety Bond Guarantee Program, including eligibility requirements, how to get pre-qualified and how to apply.
Companies that have had no prior bond work or have been in business for less than three years, organizations that need to increase their bonding capacity or those with limited financial resources can all benefit from this SBA program, according to a news release. Contact Andrea Lewis, procurement specialist for the SBDC Procurement Technical Assistance program, at 307-772-7372 or amlewis@uwyo.edu for more information.
Mobile Vet Center planned in Laramie
The Mobile Vet Center plans to be in Laramie to provide any veteran, service member, service provider or veteran family member with information on Vet Center services and VA programs and benefits. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA health care and other VA and veteran specific programs, according to a news release.
Services will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, as well as May 1 and May 8 in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. Call the Fort Collins Vet Center at 970-221-5176 for updates when planning a visit.
Laramie Lyceum events planned throughout April
The Laramie Lyceum 2018 Spring Program is planned for Tuesdays throughout April in the Museum Class Room of the Centennial Complex at the University of Wyoming. The events are open to the public. Admission is $6 for each session.
The classes are:
Tuesday
9 a.m.: Mark Northam will talk about the new High Bay Research Facility.
10:30 a.m.: Steven Horn will talk about his third and latest Sam Dawson mystery “When They Were Young.”
APRIL 17
9 a.m.: Patty Butler will discuss how best to handle loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease.
10:30 a.m.: Tim Robinson will discuss what WWAMI is and how it has progressed throughout the years.
APRIL 24
9 a.m.: Chip Kobulnicky will talk about the Jelm Mountain Observatory.
10:30 a.m.: Darren Parkin will talk about the Casper Aquifer.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Archaeological Society to feature Dr. Spencer R. Pelton
The June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is set to host its April meeting from 7-9 p.m. today in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets.
The speaker for this month is Dr. Spencer R. Pelton, a recent graduate of the UW Anthropology Ph.D. program, according to a news release. Spencer will be delivering a lecture titled “Much Ado About Carbon: An Occupational Chronology for the Hell Gap Site and some Implications for Paleoindian Prehistory” after a short business meeting. The meeting is open to the public.
Email Rachael Shimek at rshimek@uwyo.edu or go to www.facebook.com/events/1804279922957808 for more information.
Genealogical Society to host meeting
The public can learn more about writing their personal and family memoirs at the April meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. today in the Relief Society Room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3311 Hayward Ave.
Colorado author Jean Messinger hopes to inspire and motivate people to write their memoirs, according to a news release. People tend to think that their lives were ordinary and not worth the attention, but “ordinary” people meet extraordinary challenges of “ordinary” life — illness, loss, change and adversity, as well as accomplishments and positive rewards.
Messinger was born and raised in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, graduated from Lawrence College in Appleton, Wisconsin, and has lived in Colorado since 1952. After teaching school for several years, she earned a master’s degree in art and architectural history from Denver University, the release states.
The society meetings are free to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 307-399-3881 for more information.
UW to host forensic anthropologist
UW Libraries and University Store plan to present Kathy Reichs, a bestselling author and forensic anthropologist and inspiration behind the TV series “Bones.” Reich will give a free public talk at 1:30 p.m. today in the College of Education Auditorium.
She will also be speaking at an evening fundraiser dinner at 6 p.m. today at the UW Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn. Tickets are $90 per person. Call 766-3279 for more information.
Albany County hosts state convention
The Albany County Republican Party plans to host Peggy Grande, former executive assistant to President Ronald Reagan, as the Reagan Day Dinner keynote speaker April 19 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St. The convention’s theme is Women of Wyoming, in honor of the upcoming anniversary of women’s suffrage in the state, according to a news release. The state convention is being hosted in Laramie for the first time in more than 50 years.
Grande will be available to sign copies of her memoir “The President Will See you Now” at the end of the evening.
The event begins with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75 each and must be purchased in advance by today, the release states. Go to http://bit.ly/ReaganDay2018 to reserve tickets.
Tickets are not available at the door.
