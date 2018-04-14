How to submit to Local Briefs
Albany County Historical Society to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Historical Society is set to meet Tuesday at the Laramie Historic Depot on First and Kearney streets. A social hour with snacks and drinks begins at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome. The speaker is Katherine Kasckow, who will talk on “Places and Spaces of Cheyenne’s African American Community: A Cultural Landscape Study.” With a focus on oral histories, she will discuss the places and spaces occupied by African Amercans from the late 1800s and throughout the 1900s as Cheyenne was settled and subsequently became a permanent city, according to a new release. Kasckow is a board member for the Albany County Historical Society. Call Jane Nelson at 745-8541 for more information.
Cultural anthropologist featured as UW Mulloy Lecture speaker
A professor whose areas of interest include linguistic and cultural anthropology, and who specializes in public discourses of race, class and language, is the University of Wyoming Department of Anthropology’s 22nd annual Mulloy Lecture speaker Friday, according to a news release.
Bonnie Urciuoli, a Leonard C. Ferguson Professor of Anthropology Emerita at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, will discuss “What Diversity Talk Really Entails” in the College of Business auditorium at 4:10 p.m. A reception will follow in the Anthropology Building from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Both events are free to the public. Urciuoli is particularly interested in diversity in U.S. higher education.
Call the UW Department of Anthropology office at 766-5136 for more information about the Mulloy Lecture.
Pharmacy Phrolic 5K planned for April 28
The 18th annual Pharmacy Phrolic 5K is set from 10 a.m.-noon April 28 at the Laramie River Greenbelt at Optimist Park. This year’s theme features an ice cream sundae bar at the end of the race, according to a news release. Proceeds will benefit Interfaith-Good Samaritan. Contact Laurel Ramer at lramer@uwyo.edu or 507-696-5969 for more information.
Purple 5K Run set for May 5
The Purple 5K Run, hosted by She’s A Runner Girl, is from 9-11 a.m. May 5 and is a 3.1-mile course throughout the University of Wyoming campus. The race will start and end outside the UW Fieldhouse located to the west of War Memorial Stadium. The run is intended to be a fun community event to sustain the She’s A Runner Girl Program and keep the participation fee low and help maintain a scholarship fund, according to a news release. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/first-annual-purple-5k-run-tickets-42290352583 for tickets or contact Peggy McCrackin at shesarunnergirl@gmail.com or 399-1802 for more information.
Several tours scheduled for National Architecture Week
As part of National Architecture Week, three more free tours are available for the public. The tours are planned by AIA Wyoming.
The schedule is as follows:
— A tour of the University of Wyoming Michael B. Enzi STEM Facility is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. today at 10th and Lewis streets. The tour will feature Sallie Means of AIA.
— A tour of the UW Arena-Auditorium is from 9:45-10:45 a.m. today at 19th Street and Willett Drive. The tour will feature Sallie Means of AIA.
— A tour of the UW High Altitude Performance Center is from 11 a.m.-noon today near the Arena-Auditorium. The tour will feature Stephen Pappas of AIA.
Go to www.aia-wyoming.org or call 307-286-5519 for more information.
MOPS garage sale set for today
The third annual MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) garage sale is from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, Seventh and Custer streets entrance.
It’s a gigantic indoor garage sale that raises a majority of the funds needed to make the organization operate, according to a news release.
The group will also donate a portion of the funds to a number of organizations in Laramie that support mothers and children.
Sewing guild hosting fabric, textile sewing sale
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild’s bi-annual Fabric, Textile and Sewing Sale is planned from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. today at United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St.
Items for sale will include fabric yardage (no scraps or pieces), sewing notions, complete patterns, trims, buttons, sewing magazines and working sewing machines and sergers with use and care manuals, according to a news release. Contact Sue at 954-703-9932 or srgreen54@yahoo.com or Mary Jo at 745-8159 or vanna2@charter.net for more information.
Moose Lodge planning bingo night
The Laramie Moose Lodge is set to host a bingo game at 6:30 p.m. today at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks. Packets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and additional packets are $15. A $500 jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold, according to a news release.
Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper, the release states. Packet tickets can be purchased at the lodge or from a member of the Women of the Moose or Moose Lodge. The Women of the Moose will be donating the net proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and concessions to Interfaith-Good Samaritan to help provide continued services to the victims of the fire at Wade’s Mobile Manor, the release states.
‘The Big Heartless’ performance concludes
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is set to present a new play premiere of “The Big Heartless” by Dale Dunn on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. according to a news release. The final performance is at 7:30 p.m. today, followed by a chat back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Santa Fe Playwright Dale Dunn’s new play, “The Big Heartless” was included in the 2017 Playwrights Voiced Series and rings true to the Rocky Mountain way of life under the big sky, the release states. The production is directed by Blake Watson and features local actors Lea Bergman, Makayla Buszek, Alison Quaggin Harkin, Kevin Inouye, Alec Shea and Jaden Sorensen.
On the run after escaping an abusive tough-love reform school, Cliff and Monsoon end up at Uncle Mac’s cabin in the backwoods of Montana. Mac, a retired animal control agent, savors his reclusive lifestyle as a member of the controversial wolf reintroduction team. His young neighbor Jean, an orphaned teenager whose only friends are the ones she makes up in a computer game, urges Mac to give solace to the pair, a perfect cure for her desperate loneliness. While Mac is drawn away to try to keep two rogue wolves out of the hands of angry ranchers, Jean’s grandparents wrestle with their own fate and the state police close in on the cabin with clearance to use deadly force to apprehend the runaways. “The Big Heartless” is a multi-generational confrontation of our tendency to lock-up or kill anything we fear or don’t understand, the release states.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance, subject to availability. UW student and senior citizen discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the civic center ofﬁce, room 110, during its business hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Admission is limited to 50 seats per show. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., The Curiosity Shoppe, 206 S. Second St., and Sweet Pickles, 117 Ivinson Ave. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
Cellists to perform Sunday at UW
Sixty cellists from around the region are set to join together at 5 p.m. Sunday to perform a free concert on in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
This massive ensemble of cellists will be directed by Dr. Michael Griffith and will perform works by Bach, Piazolla, Prokofieff, Jones and Schubert, according to a news release. The concert is sponsored by the Wyoming Arts Council, the UW Music Department and UW Dean’s Outreach funding.
Lynn Harrell to perform Sunday
World-renown cellist Lynn Harrell is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. The concert will feature Harrell playing one of the most beloved works for cello, the “Suite for Solo Cello in G major” by J.S. Bach and will conclude with the “String Sextet Op. 18” of Johannes Brahms, according to a news release.
Harrell will be joined by violinists John Fadial (UW), Jennifer Ross (Grand Teton Festival), violists Barbara Hamilton and Paul Primus (Colorado Chamber Players) and cellist Beth Vanderborgh (UW).
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert is sponsored by the Wyoming Arts Council, the UW Music Department and UW Dean’s Outreach funding.
Organ Concert planned for Sunday
The next concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral.
There will be a concert on the third Sunday of every month through May. The remaining schedule is as follows:
— 7:30 p.m. May 20, Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall
All are welcome to the concerts, which last about an hour. Usually at least four people play at the concerts. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
Walk With a Doc events planned
The next Walk With a Doc event is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday in the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. This event will feature Pediatrician Dr. Daiva Olipra speaking on nutrition and children.
Dr. Jean Allais, internal medicine/infectious disease, will teach participants May 6 all about the new shingles vaccination Shingrix.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital will provide coffee and healthy snacks, and there is an option to win a door prize.
Theater group planning membership meeting
A membership meeting of The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre group is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Plans will be formulated for the group’s participation in Laramie’s sesquicentennial celebration commencing May 4, according to a news release. Members will have an opportunity to tour the Alice Hardie Stevens expansion project after the meeting adjourns.
Tax services return to Eppson Center
Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and ready to prepare and e-file 2017 tax returns for free, according to a news release. The program is open to taxpayers of all ages. AARP membership is not required. Tax-Aide volunteers can’t work on business or complicated individual returns, the release states. Volunteers will be available from 8:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Monday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment or for more information.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary.
Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
