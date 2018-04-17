How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
UW College of Health Sciences dean finalists to visit campus
Finalists for the position of dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Health Sciences have been identified, and they’re scheduled to give public presentations at UW beginning this week.
The candidates are Stanley P. Brown, head of the Department of Kinesiology and professor of clinical exercise physiology at Mississippi State University, and Russell Mumper, vice provost for academic affairs and professor in the departments of pharmacy and engineering at the University of Georgia.
Brown’s public presentation is from 1-2 p.m. Thursday in Room 138 of the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center.
Mumper’s presentation is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday in Room 138 of the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center.
go to www.uwyo.edu/hs/dean-search/index.html to learn more about the finalists and the dean search.
The presentations will be captured using UW’s WyoCast system, which will allow near real-time viewing, as well as archiving for later viewing.
The dean search committee welcomes input on each of the candidates. Those wishing to submit their evaluations can do so for Brown at www.surveymonkey.com/r/StanleyBrown and for Mumper at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RussellMumper.
Listening Session to feature UW Engagement Task Force Report
The University of Wyoming’s Engagement Task Force has completed its draft report and is seeking input on the document from the UW community.
The report, “Envisioning Community Engagement and Outreach at the University of Wyoming,” can be found at www.uwyo.edu/engagement.
A public listening session is scheduled from 3:10-5 p.m. April 25 in Room 215 of the Classroom Building.
Engagement Task Force members will be on hand to walk through the report’s key recommendations, answer questions and receive feedback, according to a news release.
Additionally, comments are being accepted in a three-question survey that can be accessed here. The survey will close at 5 p.m. April 27.
Input from both the listening session and the survey will be used by the task force to finalize the report in May.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/2018/04/listening-session-april-25-on-uw-engagement-task-force-report.html for a link to a three-question survey and the WyoCast live broadcast. Email Garrison at garrison@uwyo.edu or call 766-6119 for more information.
Goheen to speak on wildlife conservation efforts in Kenya
Jake Goheen, a University of Wyoming Department of Zoology and Physiology associate professor, is set to discuss wildlife conservation efforts in Kenya as part of the UW Faculty Senate Speaker Series on April 25.
Goheen will discuss “Wildlife conservation in human-occupied landscapes: three improbable stories from East Africa” at 4:10 p.m. in the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium. His lecture is free to the public.
The Faculty Senate Speaker Series is an award established by Faculty Senate that is awarded to a fall and a spring semester recipient each academic year. Nominations are open to all faculty and academic professionals, and the award carries an honorarium of $1,000.
In his research in East Africa, the Intermountain West and other rangelands throughout the world, wildlife conservation and human livelihoods sometimes are compatible, Goheen says in a news release. He will discuss three examples of his UW students’ and his own research in Kenya. That research is being implemented to bolster on-the-ground conservation efforts.
Call Amy Kopp, Faculty Senate coordinator, at 766-5348 for more information about the Faculty Senate Speaker Series.
Murdock selected to give Buchanan Lecture on April 27
A recently retired University of Wyoming professor and administrator is set to give UW’s 2018 Buchanan Lecture on April 27.
Maggi Murdock, a professor emeritus of political science, will discuss “Lessons from an Unexpected Life” at 1:30 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Center Ballroom. Her talk is free to the public.
The lecture was established to honor Tom Buchanan, who retired in June 2013 after serving as UW’s 23rd president since 2005. The lecture is delivered annually by one of UW’s most accomplished retiring faculty members.
A native of Wyoming, Murdock began her career at UW in 1975 in the Department of Political Science. She also taught as an adjunct faculty member in the UW Department of Criminal Justice. She received the John P. Ellbogen Meritorious Classroom Teaching Award and the George Duke Humphrey Distinguished Faculty Award for excellence in teaching, distinction in scholarly work and distinguished service to the university.
The lecture offers members of the university community the opportunity to hear distinguished UW faculty members distill a life of inquiry, reflection and service into important guidance for successive generations, according to a news release.
The Office of Academic Affairs sponsors the Buchanan Lecture, selects the speaker and provides a monetary award. Call the Office of Academic Affairs at 766-4286 for more information.
Rainbow Valley Special Road District Board meeting set for May 5
Property owners in the Rainbow Valley Special Road District are advised of the upcoming board meeting set for 10:30 a.m. May 5 at Centennial Valley Library in Centennial. Items on the agenda (including financials, mowing and road projects) can be reviewed at www.sites.google.com/site/rvroaddistrict/home. Contact Rainbow Valley Special Road District, P.O. Box 38, Centennial, WY 82055 for a print copies or additional information.
Kindergarten registration open for 2018-2019
Kindergarten registration for Albany County School District No. 1 elementary schools, including rural schools, will be through Friday during regular school hours. Parents can register children at their designated neighborhood schools: Beitel, Centennial, Harmony, Indian Paintbrush, Linford, Rock River, Slade, Spring Creek or Valley View. If desired, boundary exception requests are available at neighborhood schools, according to a news release.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 15, 2018, to enter kindergarten in 2018-2019. Parents need to bring the child’s birth certificate and record of childhood immunizations to register. Children entering kindergarten are required to have their immunizations up to date prior to the start of school in August. Required immunization forms are available at schools or any physician’s office.
Parents should contact their neighborhood school for more information or for questions regarding the registration process.
Howe Road railroad crossing temporarily closed
The Union Pacific railroad crossing at Howe Road south of Laramie is set to close as crews repair the crossing. The closure will continue through Saturday, weather permitting, according to a news release.
Traffic will not be allowed across the railroad while work takes place. However, drivers can go around the closure by using U.S. Highway 287, Skyline Road and Soldier Springs Road. Simon Contractors is the contractor for the project.
Albany County Historical Society to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Historical Society is set to meet today at the Laramie Historic Depot on First and Kearney streets. A social hour with snacks and drinks begins at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome.
The speaker is Katherine Kasckow, who will talk on “Places and Spaces of Cheyenne’s African American Community: A Cultural Landscape Study.” With a focus on oral histories, she will discuss the places and spaces occupied by African Amercans from the late 1800s and throughout the 1900s as Cheyenne was settled and subsequently became a permanent city, according to a new release. Kasckow is a board member for the Albany County Historical Society. Call Jane Nelson at 745-8541 for more information.
Kennel Club to cover final planning stages of dog show
The next meeting of the Laramie Kennel Club will be at 7 p.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. Seventh St. This meeting is to work on the final preparations for the dog shows May 27-28 at the Albany County Fairgrounds and will include confirmation, rally and obedience, according to a news release. The club meetings are open to the public and those interested in dog events are welcome to the attend the meetings or to volunteer to help with the show. The show would not be possible without the help of local volunteers, including the Laramie High School Symphonic Orchestra students and their parents and teachers, Albany County Search and Rescue, Alpine Animal Hospital, Holiday Inn, Windmill Hill Nursery and many others, the release states. Historically, more than 600 dogs participate during the Memorial Day Weekend event. Email David Stephenson at davidste@wyoming.com for vendor information. Email Gale Bandsma at buckaroobordeaux@gmail.com for general information on the club and/or the show.
Laramie Lyceum events planned
The Laramie Lyceum 2018 Spring Program is planned for Tuesdays throughout April in the Museum Class Room of the Centennial Complex at the University of Wyoming. The events are open to the public. Admission is $6 for each session.
The classes are:
TODAY
9 a.m.: Patty Butler will discuss how best to handle loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease.
10:30 a.m.: Tim Robinson will discuss what WWAMI is and how it has progressed throughout the years.
APRIL 24
9 a.m.: Chip Kobulnicky will talk about the Jelm Mountain Observatory.
10:30 a.m.: Darren Parkin will talk about the Casper Aquifer.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Artist Jon Lodge to visit UW Art Museum
Artist Jon Lodge is set to lead a gallery walk-through of his exhibition “Jon Lodge: Interface” as part of his visit to the University of Wyoming today-Thursday.
The gallery walk-through, which is free to the public, will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the UW Art Museum. Following the walk-through, there will be a live materials demonstration in which Lodge will create a new work of art, “Modulated Modules,” in collaboration with museum visitors, according to a news release. Participants will be able to add to the work of art from April 19-June 22 or until materials run out.
During his visit to UW, Lodge will participate in a seminar with students in “Advanced Drawing” and “3-D Modeling,” and also participate in a question-and-answer session with students in a senior portfolio class.
Call the art museum at 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
Wyoming Promise to meet Wednesday
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections, according to a news release.
The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promise’s goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people. Call Manda Still at 307-221-5122 for more information.
Class planned at WIC clinic
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is at noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
American Red Cross to host training series
The Red Cross training series is set to continue from 6-8 p.m. today in the Laramie Plains Civic Center Conference Room 208, 710 Garfield St. Different training sessions will be hosted during the course of four Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. These courses are free to anyone who is interested in the work of the Red Cross.
— Wednesday: Response On Call. Serve as a dispatch for Disaster Action Teams. Time commitment is flexible and you can do it from your home
— April 25: Emergency Response Vehicle Orientation. Learn about the vehicles and how the drivers assist communities following an emergency or disaster
Contact Lauren Kenney at 307-214-1856 or lauren.kenney@redcross.org to RSVP or for more information.
UW sponsors lecture on archaeology in Israel
Dr. Matt Adams, director of Jerusalem’s Albright Archaeological Institute, is slated to speak at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in Room 214 of the University of Wyoming Classroom Building on Ninth Street.
The meeting will feature “Armageddon and the Sixth Roman Legion: New Excavations at Legio (Israel) Reveal Early Relations among Jews, Christians, and Romans.”
The excavations at Legio reveal the links between this early Roman army base and the neighboring Jewish village of Caparcotani, where the earliest Christian prayer hall in the Holy Land has been found, according to a news release. Legio was located in the shadow of Tel Megiddo, near the important crossroads both sites oversaw. The excavation’s finds have important implications for Jewish, Christian and Roman relations and the composition of the Book of Revelation, the release states.
Local baseball players hosting dinner, auction
The American Legion Baseball Potato Supper & Auction is scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Drive. Tickets are $5 each, and only (cash or check will be accepted.
The menu will include baked potatoes, chili, broccoli, potato fixings (sour cream, bacon, chives, salt and pepper, etc.) dessert and lemonade or tea. The Legion Coaches will give an overview of the upcoming season and introduce the 2018 teams, according to a news release. There will be a variety of silent auction items up for bid donated by local businesses and supporters.
Tickets can be purchased from players or at the door the day of the event. Contact EJ McDonald at the American Legion for tickets or more information.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.