How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
Classes planned at WIC clinic
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is at noon April 18 at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. A free breastfeeding class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. today at the clinic, 609 S. Second St.
Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
UW trustees plan teleconference meeting today
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is set to consider a number of issues during a meeting at 7:30 a.m. today via teleconference.
Those wishing to attend the meeting can do so in the Old Main boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.
Agenda items include discussion of the university’s operating budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
The complete agenda for the meeting is at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2018-meeting-materials/april_11_2018_meeting.html.
Mary Throne to discuss future of Wyoming’s economy today
Mary Throne is set to talk from 7-8 p.m. today in the Scarlett Auditorium in the University of Wyoming College of Business. She will talk about her life and plans for the future of Wyoming’s economy with an eye toward touring new businesses and innovative tech companies, according to a news release. A major part of Throne’s message is about the need to diversify the economy and there are plenty of firms doing just that in Laramie, the release states. In addition to that, Throne will be meeting with local officials, college students, senior citizens and other parts of the community.
Judy Shepard scheduled as keynote speaker for Shepard Symposium
This October marks the 20th anniversary of the death of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard, who was murdered outside Laramie during the 1998 fall semester.
This year’s Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, scheduled for today-Saturday on campus, will have special meaning when Judy Shepard, the mother of Matthew, delivers the symposium’s keynote address at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Wyoming Union Center Ballroom.
The symposium is free to the public.
Turning tragedy into a crusade for justice, Shepard, a leading voice in the LGBTQ rights movement, helped establish the Matthew Shepard Foundation to carry on her son’s legacy. Later, she spearheaded the Matthew Shepard Act, which expanded the federal hate crime law to include crimes based on gender and sexual orientation.
The symposium has expanded its topics to include inequalities based on race/ethnicity, gender sexual orientation, disability and class.
Throughout the symposium, keynote speakers each day will discuss various topics. The symposium also will feature daily sessions on a diverse set of topics. A full schedule can be found at www.shepardsymposium.org.
Call Boggs at 307-363-0946 or Jarman at 766-5060 for more information.
‘The Big Heartless’ performance planned at Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is set to present a new play premiere of “The Big Heartless” by Dale Dunn on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St, according to a news release. The performances are at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, followed by a chat back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance, subject to availability. UW student and senior citizen discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the civic center ofﬁce, room 110, during its business hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Admission is limited to 50 seats per show. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., The Curiosity Shoppe, 206 S. Second St., and Sweet Pickles, 117 Ivinson Ave. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
PFLAG meeting set for Thursday
The April meeting of PFLAG is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rainbow Resource Center Room 106 in the University of Wyoming Union. The group is moving the meeting this month to enable people attending the annual UW Shephard Symposium on Social Justice to join in, according to a news release. The meeting features a symposium keynote address by Judy Shephard from 4-6 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. Go to www.shepardsymposium.org, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/pflag.laramie for more information.
Fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event set for April 21
Cathedral Home for Children plans to host the fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event to raise money for the Laramie Youth Crisis Center. The event will be April 21 at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St., featuring youth bowling and team bowling, with all proceeds benefitting the crisis center, according to a news release.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m. for youth bowling, which is all-you-can-bowl from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (ages 12 and younger).
The cost for youth bowling is $15 per person, which includes a fundraiser T-shirt, food, youth activities and prizes.
Team bowling will take place after youth bowling with two start times at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Check-in begins 30 minutes prior to each start time. Team bowling is $25 per bowler (max of five players per team), which includes a fundraising T-shirt, food and three raffle tickets.
Raffle tickets can also be bought for one dollar for the chance to win big-ticket items in the Lucky Strikes Raffle. The center is also looking for sponsors for the event. All proceeds benefit the center, and the deadline to be a sponsor is Thursday.
Registration and sponsorship forms can be found at www.cathedralhome.org/bowl-for-lycc.html.
Call Cassidy Biggs at 721-1535 for more information. The deadline for bowling registration is Thursday.
Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.