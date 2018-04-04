Correction
In the March 27 edition of the Laramie Boomerang, the story titled “Fish N’ Chicks: UW fisherwomen come together for sport, camaraderie” incorrectly stated Club President Maggie Johnson’s name.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Thrivent Financial Action Team accepting donations
The Thrivent Financial Action Team Project was approved to purchase backpacks for the Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Food Program. Ninety-six colorful backpacks were purchased. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays at ACSD No. 1 Food Services, 419 S. Eighth St., according to a news release. Items should be nonperishable, individual serving size and should not require additional utensils to open and prepare. Sample items include juice boxes, Jell-O pudding cups, fruit cups, filled cracker snacks, tuna, soups, Raman noodles, macaroni and cheese, Fruit Rollups or fruit snacks, granola bars, cereal and oatmeal packets. Call Thrivent Action member Team Lydia Kercher at 742-6467 for more information.
Audubon Society to host field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is set to host a field trip Saturday to Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge. After meeting at 8 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., the group will carpool to the refuge, according to a news release. Attendees should dress for cold, windy weather and bring binoculars/scopes if they have them. Common birds at this time of year include a variety of ducks, shorebirds, raptors, and migratory songbirds. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Foster Grandparents teaming up with Studio City UW Plaza
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies is teaming up with Studio City UW Plaza for the 2018 Summer Movie Series. This is the second year Studio City has donated 50 percent of all ticket sales back to the program, according to a news release. The public can help support Senior Corps Foster Grandparent Volunteers serving in the communities by ordering tickets through Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies. Tickets are $8 for the 10-movie series that starts June 4. Go to the FGWR Facebook page, call 307-223-1051 or email maryalice@actionresources.ngo for more information and to receive an order form. Deadline for orders is May 3.
Summit Chamber Players to host performance
The Summit Chamber Players — University of Wyoming faculty John Fadial and Sherry Sinift on violin, James Przygocki on viola and Beth Vanderborgh on cello — will be joined by guest violinist Byron Hitchock and guest pianist Andrew Todd for a performance at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall, according to a news release.
Hitchcock, a Laramie native, will return to join Sinift and Todd for a performance of “Suite for Two Violins and Piano” by Moritz Moszkowski. Todd, a pianist as well as president and CEO of the Grand Teton Music Festival, will be featured on the “Piano Quintet in A Major” by Antonin Dvorak. The performance is free to the public.
‘Lunchtime Conversations with Curators’ set for today
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is set to host “Lunchtime Conversations with Curators” from 12:10-12:50 p.m. today.
“Lunchtime Conversations with Curators” is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum.
Visitors are encouraged to bring lunch and continue the conversation after the in-gallery session, according to a news release. The event is free to the public.
April’s event will feature “Living Artifacts: Evolving Traditions and Cultural Perseverance” on view through May 12. Katie Christensen, curator of education and statewide engagement, Nicole Crawford, chief curator, and Kayle Avery, exhibitions coordinator, will guide the conversation at the UW Art Museum. Discussions will be casual and informal, and will include stories behind the art.
Vall the Art Museum at (307) 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum, or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
American Red Cross to host training series
The Red Cross training series is set to continue from 6-8 p.m. today in the Laramie Plains Civic Center Conference Room 208, 710 Garfield St. Different training sessions will be hosted during the course of four Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. These courses are free to anyone who is interested in the work of the Red Cross.
— Today: Sheltering Fundamentals. Learn how to open, operate and close a Red Cross shelter in the wake of an emergency or disaster
— April 18: Response On Call. Serve as a dispatch for Disaster Action Teams. Time commitment is flexible and you can do it from your home
— April 25: Emergency Response Vehicle Orientation. Learn about the vehicles and how the drivers assist communities following an emergency or disaster
Contact Lauren Kenney at 307-214-1856 or lauren.kenney@redcross.org to RSVP or for more information.
‘The Big Heartless’ performance planned at Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is set to present a new play premiere of “The Big Heartless” by Dale Dunn on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St, according to a news release. The performances are Thursday-Saturday and April 11-14, with a pay-what-you-can preview night today. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. and are followed by a chat back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Santa Fe Playwright Dale Dunn’s new play, “The Big Heartless” was included in the 2017 Playwrights Voiced Series and rings true to the Rocky Mountain way of life under the big sky, the release states. The production is directed by Blake Watson and features local actors Lea Bergman, Makayla Buszek, Alison Quaggin Harkin, Kevin Inouye, Alec Shea and Jaden Sorensen.
On the run after escaping an abusive tough-love reform school, Cliff and Monsoon end up at Uncle Mac’s cabin in the backwoods of Montana. Mac, a retired animal control agent, savors his reclusive lifestyle as a member of the controversial wolf reintroduction team. His young neighbor Jean, an orphaned teenager whose only friends are the ones she makes up in a computer game, urges Mac to give solace to the pair, a perfect cure for her desperate loneliness. While Mac is drawn away to try to keep two rogue wolves out of the hands of angry ranchers, Jean’s grandparents wrestle with their own fate and the state police close in on the cabin with clearance to use deadly force to apprehend the runaways. “The Big Heartless” is a multi-generational confrontation of our tendency to lock-up or kill anything we fear or don’t understand, the release states.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance, subject to availability. UW student and senior citizen discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the civic center ofﬁce, room 110, during its business hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
For the preview night today, donations are accepted at the door. Admission is limited to 50 seats per show. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., The Curiosity Shoppe, 206 S. Second St., and Sweet Pickles, 117 Ivinson Ave. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
Food distribution planned for Thursday
The next USDA Food Commodity distribution is set from 2-5 p.m. Thursday in the South Gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.. This month’s commodities include beef stew, canned mixed fruit and cranberry juice concentrate, according to a news release
Individuals and families unable to pick up their commodities can have someone else pickup their commodities if they provide a dated signed note granting permission to the person picking up their commodities, the release states.
Additional dates are planned for May 3 and May 31.
Call 742-4240 for more information.
Author Samuel Western to lead public discussions at UW
Samuel Western, author of “Pushed off the Mountain, Sold Down the River,” is set to lead an evening presentation to explore how Wyoming can build a dynamic future that honors its past, according to a news release.
The interactive presentation is at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium on the University of Wyoming campus. Each presentation is followed by a reception and free to the public.
Special guests participating in the discussions will include Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville and UW law students Casey Terrell and Allison Connell.
In his writing and teaching for Sheridan College and UW, Western long has explored questions about Wyoming’s economy, culture and policies, the release states. He shares real stories about the inner workings of Wyoming communities to engage students, readers and audiences in deep thinking about how the state functions for its people.
UW’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources sponsors the discussions. Go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at akorpitz@uwyo.edu or 766-6979 for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.