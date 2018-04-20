How to submit to Local Briefs
Cat adoption event set for Saturday
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 1104 S. Second St. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Through the month of April, discounts on adult cats will be available. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
RSO Awards of Excellence banquet set for Monday
The 16th annual Recognized Student Organization Awards of Excellence banquet is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday in the University of Wyoming Union Ballroom.
The organizations host hundreds of events on and off campus, attend conferences that enhance their professional development and participate in service activities that impact the university and local community, according to a news release.
The RSO Awards of Excellence Banquet is a way to recognize these groups and all of their accomplishments from the past year.
The CAC will present RSO Awards of Excellence in several categories: Sara Axelson Outstanding RSO Award, RSO Community Service Award, RSO Teamwork Award, Outstanding RSO Advisor Award and Best New RSO Award.
For the first time ever, an RSO Officer of the Year Award will be presented to one of UW’s outstanding student leaders, the release states.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/cac/, download the complimentary mobile app Corq, like the Wyoming Union on Facebook, or follow the CAC on Twitter and Instagram via @UWYOCAC for more information about the CAC.
Those needing assistance to attend events should call the CAC at 766-6340.
Native Wellness Institute training offered at UW
Representatives from the Native Wellness Institute will be at the University of Wyoming from Monday-Tuesday for training workshops intended to bring positive changes in the lifestyles, relationships, education and overall wellness of not only Native Americans, but also other members of the UW community, according to a news release.
The UW Native American Education, Research and Cultural Center sponsors the free, two-day event.
Based on more than 30 years of wellness and healing training experiences, the NWI offers training to bring positive behavioral change. Through positive youth and adult development models, Native specific and culture-based curricula and processes, mainstream approaches, and indigenous social research and culture are offered. NWI brings cutting-edge programs to Indian Country by experienced Native facilitators who have completed their own core healing work themselves.
A coffee-and-donuts hour opens the NWI training sessions at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the NAERCC classroom, located on the corner of 10th Street and Ivinson Avenue.
Training sessions for UW faculty and staff members are from noon-2 p.m. in Salon A of the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Student training follows from 3-5 p.m., also in Salon A.
A public presentation about the NWI is scheduled at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the NAERCC classroom. One-on-one consultation, featuring UW President Laurie Nichols and Trosper, is scheduled from 3-4 p.m. in the Old Main boardroom. Student training continues from 5-7 p.m., and a dinner for participants is planned from 7-9 p.m. in the Gateway Center.
Go to www.nativewellness.com for more information about NWI. Contact James Trosper at 766-8915 or 307-714-1111 or email jtrosper@uwyo.edu for more information about the training workshops at UW.
Red Cross class planned for April 27
A Red Cross class is from 6-9 p.m. April 27 at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. Pre-registration is required by emailing britt.thompson.wy@gmail.com. The class is $70 for the adult/child/infant CPR, first aid, AED course, according to a news release.
LCBA to host events
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled:
— HILTON GARDEN INN REMODEL RIBBON CUTTING: noon today at Hilton Garden Inn, 2229 Grand Ave.
— HAMMONTREE REAL ESTATE RIBBON CUTTING: 4:30-6 p.m. today at 203 S. Second St.
— WYOMING’S RIB & CHOP HOUSE RIBBON CUTTING: 10:30 a.m. Monday at 2415 Grand Ave., University of Wyoming Plaza
Contact Hannah Robinson or Josie Molloy at 745-7339 or receptionist@laramie.org for questions or to attend an event.
Kindergarten registration open for 2018-2019
Kindergarten registration for Albany County School District No. 1 elementary schools, including rural schools, will be through Friday during regular school hours. Parents can register children at their designated neighborhood schools: Beitel, Centennial, Harmony, Indian Paintbrush, Linford, Rock River, Slade, Spring Creek or Valley View. If desired, boundary exception requests are available at neighborhood schools, according to a news release.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 15, 2018, to enter kindergarten in 2018-2019. Parents need to bring the child’s birth certificate and record of childhood immunizations to register. Children entering kindergarten are required to have their immunizations up to date prior to the start of school in August. Required immunization forms are available at schools or any physician’s office.
Parents should contact their neighborhood school for more information or for questions regarding the registration process.
Howe Road railroad crossing temporarily closed
The Union Pacific railroad crossing at Howe Road south of Laramie is set to close as crews repair the crossing. The closure will continue through Saturday, weather permitting, according to a news release.
Traffic will not be allowed across the railroad while work takes place. However, drivers can go around the closure by using U.S. Highway 287, Skyline Road and Soldier Springs Road. Simon Contractors is the contractor for the project.
Cultural anthropologist featured as UW Mulloy Lecture speaker
A professor whose areas of interest include linguistic and cultural anthropology, and who specializes in public discourses of race, class and language, is the University of Wyoming Department of Anthropology’s 22nd annual Mulloy Lecture speaker today, according to a news release.
Bonnie Urciuoli, a Leonard C. Ferguson Professor of Anthropology Emerita at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, will discuss “What Diversity Talk Really Entails” in the College of Business auditorium at 4:10 p.m. A reception will follow in the Anthropology Building from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Both events are free to the public. Urciuoli is particularly interested in diversity in U.S. higher education.
Call the UW Department of Anthropology office at 766-5136 for more information about the Mulloy Lecture.
Fundraiser planned for Montessori School
The second annual Night On The Town Fundraiser for Laramie Montessori School is from 7-10 p.m. today at Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets. Tickets are $5 online or $10 at the door. The fundraiser is to raise money to provide support for the students and teachers at Laramie Montessori School.
This is a fun night for adults only with live entertainment, dancing, cash bar, refreshments and a silent auction, according to a news release. The silent auction is at 7:30-9 p.m., live entertainment by stand-up comedians is from 9-10 p.m., swing dancing and lessons are at 9:30 p.m. and silent auction tables close at 10 p.m. Contact Kara Reynolds at kara.reynolds87@gmail.com or 742-9964 or go to www.laramiemontessori.org/night-on-the-town.html for more information.
Glass recycling planned through April
The Wyoming Conservation Corps is set to host glass recycling events through April. Those dropping off glass are asked to sort clear and colored glass and drop them off from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following dates:
— Today: University of Wyoming campus
— Saturday-Sunday: Walmart parking lot
Contact Jim Fried at 766-3048 or jfried@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘The Reluctant Radical’ film screening set for today, Sunday
“The Reluctant Radical” follows activist Ken Ward as he confronts his fears and puts himself in the direct path of the fossil fuel industry to combat climate change, according to a news release. On Oct. 11, 2016, Ward and four other climate change activists called the “Valve Turners” in a coordinated action shut down all of the U.S. tar sands oil pipelines. They passionately felt the continued failure to reduce carbon emissions threatens our children’s lives and future. As a last resort they break the law to fulfill what they see as their personal obligation to future generations.
The film will be screened at 7 p.m. today and 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. After today’s screening, Ward will join the group via Skype for a question-and-answer session.
Audubon Society to host birding trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is set to host a trip to birding hotspots within Laramie. The group will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., to caravan/carpool to various locations within the city. Participants should dress for seasonal weather and bring snacks, binoculars/scopes and field books, if possible. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com or email laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information.
Ark Regional Services to host casino night
Ark Regional Services plans to host its fifth annual event and casino night from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds. The event will feature dinner, raffles, a live and silent auction, and new for 2018, casino games, according to a news release. Beer and wine will be available. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two.
Proceeds from this event will help Ark fulfill its mission, the release states. Tickets are available at www.arkregionalservices.org or at 1150 N. Third St. Contact Mindy Krause-Hoopes at mindy@arkrs.org or 399-2901 for more information.
Democratic Convention set for Saturday
The public is invited to the 2018 Albany County Democratic Convention on Saturday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 West Grand Ave. The convention starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and participant registration begins at 8 a.m. Free child care will be provided. Lunch will be available for $10 a plate.
Individual must be registered Democrat by April 6 in order to vote at the convention, according to a news release. Call the County Clerk’s Office at 721-2541 for assistance registering.
Email albanycounty@wyodems.org or call 460-4878 to RSVP for the convention. Go to www.facebook.com/events/126847064818261 for an agenda and more information.
Fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event set for Saturday
Cathedral Home for Children plans to host the fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event to raise money for the Laramie Youth Crisis Center. The event will be Saturday at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St., featuring youth bowling and team bowling, with all proceeds benefitting the crisis center, according to a news release.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m. for youth bowling, which is all-you-can-bowl from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (ages 12 and younger). The cost for youth bowling is $15 per person, which includes a fundraiser T-shirt, food, youth activities and prizes.
Team bowling will take place after youth bowling with two start times at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Check-in begins 30 minutes prior to each start time. Team bowling is $25 per bowler (max of five players per team), which includes a fundraising T-shirt, food and three raffle tickets.
Raffle tickets can also be bought for one dollar for the chance to win big-ticket items in the Lucky Strikes Raffle. The center is also looking for sponsors for the event. All proceeds benefit the center.
Registration and sponsorship forms can be found at www.cathedralhome.org/bowl-for-lycc.html. Call Cassidy Biggs at 721-1535 for more information.
Free fashion show slated for Saturday
The Department of Family & Consumer Sciences in partnership with the American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences and Laramie Foster Closet plan to present the Kaleidoscope Fashion Show at 7 p.m. Saturday in the University of Wyoming Union Ballroom. Admission is free to the public.
Hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m. Donations of clothing, socks, baby toys, diapers and toiletries for the Laramie Foster Closet Drive, according to a news release, and each donated item equals one raffle ticket.
The fashion show will feature designer Paul Ditty and Senior Collections, the release states.
Prison site to host National Environmental Education Week event
Spring Exploration, a National Environmental Education Week event, is set for noon-4 p.m. Saturday at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Admission is free to the public.
Nature happenings include the chance to see live birds of prey, investigate insects, dissect owl pellets, examine skulls and pelts, create animal track rubbings and pinecone bird feeders and explore the Every Kid in a Park program, Wyoming State Parks, Tread Lightly with paleontologists and the Bureau of Land Management, according to a news release.
Call 745-3733 or go to www.wyomingterritorialprison.com for more information.
