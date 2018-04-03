How to submit to Local Briefs
Summit Chamber Players to host performance
The Summit Chamber Players — University of Wyoming faculty John Fadial and Sherry Sinift on violin, James Przygocki on viola and Beth Vanderborgh on cello — will be joined by guest violinist Byron Hitchock and guest pianist Andrew Todd for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall, according to a news release.
Hitchcock, a Laramie native, will return to join Sinift and Todd for a performance of “Suite for Two Violins and Piano” by Moritz Moszkowski. Todd, a pianist as well as president and CEO of the Grand Teton Music Festival, will be featured on the “Piano Quintet in A Major” by Antonin Dvorak. The performance is free to the public.
Mobile Vet Center planned in Laramie
The Mobile Vet Center plans to be in Laramie to provide any veteran, service member, service provider or veteran family member with information on Vet Center services and VA programs and benefits. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA health care and other VA and veteran specific programs, according to a news release.
Services will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today, as well as April 10, May 1 and May 8 in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. Call the Fort Collins Vet Center at 970-221-5176 for updates when planning a visit.
Downtown Running Club set to kick off
The inaugural edition of the Downtown Running Club is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. today starting at Bare Necessities Physical Therapy, 217 S. First St. During the free event, participants can sign in at any time during the hour, then complete a 5k walk/run on a route through the downtown district.
The route is posted on the group’s Facebook page, and paper copies will be available. The event is scheduled to take place every Tuesday evening. After 10 runs, participants will receive a T-shirt. Afterwards, participants are invited to meet at Lovejoy’s Bar and Grill, 101 Grand Ave., for a dinner special. Go to www.facebook.com/laramiedrc for more information.
Laramie Lyceum events planned
The Laramie Lyceum 2018 Spring Program is planned for Tuesdays throughout April in the Museum Class Room of the Centennial Complex at the University of Wyoming. The events are open to the public. Admission is $6 for each session.
The classes are:
TODAY
9 a.m.: SFC Glenn Worley will update the group about the Wyoming National Guard.
10:30 a.m.: Jerry Hansen will discuss the UPRR’s 150th anniversary of the railroad coming to Laramie City in May 1868.
APRIL 10
9 a.m.: Mark Northam will talk about the new High Bay Research Facility.
10:30 a.m.: Steven Horn will talk about his third and latest Sam Dawson mystery “When They Were Young.”
APRIL 17
9 a.m.: Patty Butler will discuss how best to handle loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease.
10:30 a.m.: Tim Robinson will discuss what WWAMI is and how it has progressed throughout the years.
APRIL 24
9 a.m.: Chip Kobulnicky will talk about the Jelm Mountain Observatory.
10:30 a.m.: Darren Parkin will talk about the Casper Aquifer.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
American Red Cross to host training series
The Red Cross training series is set to continue from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Laramie Plains Civic Center Conference Room 208, 710 Garfield St. Different training sessions will be hosted during the course of four Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. These courses are free to anyone who is interested in the work of the Red Cross.
Wednesday: Sheltering Fundamentals. Learn how to open, operate and close a Red Cross shelter in the wake of an emergency or disaster
April 18: Response On Call. Serve as a dispatch for Disaster Action Teams. Time commitment is flexible and you can do it from your home
April 25: Emergency Response Vehicle Orientation. Learn about the vehicles and how the drivers assist communities following an emergency or disaster
Contact Lauren Kenney at 307-214-1856 or lauren.kenney@redcross.org to RSVP or for more information.
‘The Big Heartless’ performance planned at Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is set to present a new play premiere of “The Big Heartless” by Dale Dunn on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St, according to a news release. The performances are Thursday-Saturday and April 11-14, with a pay-what-you-can preview night Wednesday. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. and are followed by a chat back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Santa Fe Playwright Dale Dunn’s new play, “The Big Heartless” was included in the 2017 Playwrights Voiced Series and rings true to the Rocky Mountain way of life under the big sky, the release states. The production is directed by Blake Watson and features local actors Lea Bergman, Makayla Buszek, Alison Quaggin Harkin, Kevin Inouye, Alec Shea and Jaden Sorensen.
On the run after escaping an abusive tough-love reform school, Cliff and Monsoon end up at Uncle Mac’s cabin in the backwoods of Montana. Mac, a retired animal control agent, savors his reclusive lifestyle as a member of the controversial wolf reintroduction team. His young neighbor Jean, an orphaned teenager whose only friends are the ones she makes up in a computer game, urges Mac to give solace to the pair, a perfect cure for her desperate loneliness. While Mac is drawn away to try to keep two rogue wolves out of the hands of angry ranchers, Jean’s grandparents wrestle with their own fate and the state police close in on the cabin with clearance to use deadly force to apprehend the runaways. “The Big Heartless” is a multi-generational confrontation of our tendency to lock-up or kill anything we fear or don’t understand, the release states.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance, subject to availability. UW student and senior citizen discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the civic center ofﬁce, room 110, during its business hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
For the preview night Wednesday, donations are accepted at the door. Admission is limited to 50 seats per show. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., The Curiosity Shoppe, 206 S. Second St., and Sweet Pickles, 117 Ivinson Ave. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
‘Lunchtime Conversations with Curators’ set at UW
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is set to host “Lunchtime Conversations with Curators” from 12:10-12:50 p.m. Wednesday.
“Lunchtime Conversations with Curators” is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum.
Visitors are encouraged to bring lunch and continue the conversation after the in-gallery session, according to a news release. The event is free to the public.
April’s event will feature “Living Artifacts: Evolving Traditions and Cultural Perseverance” on view through May 12. Katie Christensen, curator of education and statewide engagement, Nicole Crawford, chief curator, and Kayle Avery, exhibitions coordinator, will guide the conversation at the UW Art Museum. Discussions will be casual and informal, and will include stories behind the art.
Vall the Art Museum at 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum, or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
