Wyoming FFA Convention to take place in Laramie, Cheyenne
The 2018 Wyoming FFA Convention is set from today-Saturday with events starting in Laramie and continuing in Cheyenne. The State FFA Convention is the culminating event for the Wyoming FFA, complete with awards, competitions and leadership development events. With more than 1,400 FFA members from across the state in attendance, it is one of the largest youth conferences in Wyoming, according to a new release.
Go to convention.wyffa.org for a schedule of events or more information.
Audubon Society to host birding trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is set to host a trip to birding hotspots within Laramie. The group will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., to caravan/carpool to various locations within the city. Participants should dress for seasonal weather and bring snacks, binoculars/scopes and field books, if possible. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com or email laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information.
Age-Friendly Laramie Initiative seeks community input
Age-Friendly Laramie needs the public’s help in developing a city-wide initiative aimed at promoting healthy and fulfilling aging in Laramie through involvement in AARP’s Age-Friendly Community Network, according to a news release.
Age-Friendly Laramie is planning its first Visioning Meeting at 6 p.m. April 26 at the Feeding Laramie Valley Building, 968 N. Ninth. Subsequent Visioning Meetings will be hosted through May in both the East and West Laramie Wards. All residents who have interest in making Laramie a better place to live and age are invited to attend.
Age-Friendly Laramie is a community development initiative made up of representatives from the Eppson Center for Seniors, Wyoming Center on Aging and Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies. According to initiative members, there is new urgency to begin thinking about Laramie’s future needs related to its aging population, the release states.
Call Steinman at 766-5688 for more information on the initiative.
Kindergarten registration open for 2018-2019
Kindergarten registration for Albany County School District No. 1 elementary schools, including rural schools, will be through Friday during regular school hours. Parents can register children at their designated neighborhood schools: Beitel, Centennial, Harmony, Indian Paintbrush, Linford, Rock River, Slade, Spring Creek or Valley View. If desired, boundary exception requests are available at neighborhood schools, according to a news release.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 15, 2018, to enter kindergarten in 2018-2019. Parents need to bring the child’s birth certificate and record of childhood immunizations to register. Children entering kindergarten are required to have their immunizations up to date prior to the start of school in August. Required immunization forms are available at schools or any physician’s office.
Parents should contact their neighborhood school for more information or for questions regarding the registration process.
Howe Road railroad crossing temporarily closed
The Union Pacific railroad crossing at Howe Road south of Laramie is set to close as crews repair the crossing. The closure will continue through Saturday, weather permitting, according to a news release.
Traffic will not be allowed across the railroad while work takes place. However, drivers can go around the closure by using U.S. Highway 287, Skyline Road and Soldier Springs Road. Simon Contractors is the contractor for the project.
Wyoming Promise to meet today
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. today at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections, according to a news release. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promise’s goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people. Call Manda Still at 307-221-5122 for more information.
Artist Jon Lodge to visit UW Art Museum
Artist Jon Lodge is set to lead a gallery walk-through of his exhibition “Jon Lodge: Interface” as part of his visit to the University of Wyoming through Thursday.
The gallery walk-through, which is free to the public, will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the UW Art Museum. Following the walk-through, there will be a live materials demonstration in which Lodge will create a new work of art, “Modulated Modules,” in collaboration with museum visitors, according to a news release. Participants will be able to add to the work of art from April 19-June 22 or until materials run out.
“Jon Lodge: Interface” presents artwork by the artist, known for his unique approach to materials, process and places of connection. Lodge’s inspiration includes conceptual and minimalist artist Sol LeWitt, jazz and music composition, and the commercial printing industry, the release states.
Lodge is an artist who is motivated by the interface between process and material. His exhibition was composed by interfacing the stochastic — or randomly determined — process with carefully selected material. The exhibition, including the finished collaborative work of art, will be on view through Aug. 11.
During his visit to UW, Lodge will participate in a seminar with students in “Advanced Drawing” and “3-D Modeling,” and also participate in a question-and-answer session with students in a senior portfolio class.
Call the art museum at 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
Class planned at WIC clinic
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is at noon today at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
American Red Cross to host training series
The Red Cross training series is set to continue from 6-8 p.m. today in the Laramie Plains Civic Center Conference Room 208, 710 Garfield St. Different training sessions will be hosted during the course of four Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. These courses are free to anyone who is interested in the work of the Red Cross.
— today: Response On Call. Serve as a dispatch for Disaster Action Teams. Time commitment is flexible and you can do it from your home
— April 25: Emergency Response Vehicle Orientation. Learn about the vehicles and how the drivers assist communities following an emergency or disaster
Contact Lauren Kenney at 307-214-1856 or lauren.kenney@redcross.org to RSVP or for more information.
UW sponsors lecture on archaeology in Israel
Dr. Matt Adams, director of Jerusalem’s Albright Archaeological Institute, is slated to speak at 4:10 p.m. today in Room 214 of the University of Wyoming Classroom Building on Ninth Street.
The meeting will feature “Armageddon and the Sixth Roman Legion: New Excavations at Legio (Israel) Reveal Early Relations among Jews, Christians, and Romans.” The excavations at Legio reveal the links between this early Roman army base and the neighboring Jewish village of Caparcotani, where the earliest Christian prayer hall in the Holy Land has been found, according to a news release. Legio was located in the shadow of Tel Megiddo, near the important crossroads both sites oversaw. The excavation’s finds have important implications for Jewish, Christian and Roman relations and the composition of the Book of Revelation, the release states.
Local baseball players hosting dinner, auction
The American Legion Baseball Potato Supper & Auction is scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. today in the cafeteria of Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Drive. Tickets are $5 each, and only (cash or check will be accepted.
The menu will include baked potatoes, chili, broccoli, potato fixings (sour cream, bacon, chives, salt and pepper, etc.) dessert and lemonade or tea. The Legion Coaches will give an overview of the upcoming season and introduce the 2018 teams, according to a news release. There will be a variety of silent auction items up for bid donated by local businesses and supporters. Tickets can be purchased from players or at the door the day of the event. Contact EJ McDonald at the American Legion for tickets or more information.
Albany County announces opening for one board
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board has one opening. Applications close at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us. Call 721-5533 for more information.
Free reading of ‘Grace’ set for Thursday
With partial funding by Wyoming Humanities, Relative Theatrics presents a free reading of “Grace” by Craig Wright at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 278 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The reading is part of Read, Rant, Relate: Igniting Conversation Through Theatre. A post-reading discussion will be led by Peter Parolin. The event is free to the public.
“Grace” is a tragicomedy that explores human assumptions about how God, goodness, faith and causality operate in the cosmic machinery, according to a news release. Steve and Sara have relocated to Sunrise, Florida, to pursue an unbelievably wonderful business deal, but as the deal slowly unravels and Steve finds himself afflicted with an itch that just won’t stop, Sara finds herself increasingly drawn to their next-door neighbor, Sam, a badly-scarred victim of a recent car accident who wants nothing to do with her or her Bible-quoting husband. In the end, with a little help from an old German exterminator who’s still angry about the Allied bombing of Hamburg in World War II, all three characters are confronted by a world that’s both better and worse than any religion can justify. The reading features Bailey Patterson, William Read, and other local actors.
Rant, Relate is a free play-reading program funded in part by the Wyoming Humanities. Experience a new piece of contemporary dramatic literature every other month with Relative Theatrics. Participants will engage directly with modern plays by listening to actor led readings of the texts, then joining discussions breaking down the thematic elements of the works and their relevance to today’s society.
Email Anne Mason at relativetheatrics@gmail.com or go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
Albany County hosts state convention
The Albany County Republican Party plans to host Peggy Grande, former executive assistant to President Ronald Reagan, as the Reagan Day Dinner keynote speaker Thursday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St. The convention’s theme is Women of Wyoming, in honor of the upcoming anniversary of women’s suffrage in the state, according to a news release. The state convention is being hosted in Laramie for the first time in more than 50 years.
Grande will be available to sign copies of her memoir “The President Will See you Now” at the end of the evening.
The event begins with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Go to http://bit.ly/ReaganDay2018 to reserve tickets. Tickets are not available at the door.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23nd St. Tony Hoch, director of Laramie Rivers Conservation District, is scheduled to give an overview of the Pilot Hill Project, an effort to purchase about 5,500 acres of land directly east of Laramie for public access and conservation. Hoch is a member of the Pilot Hill Project Oversight Committee. He will also give updates about what the project’s subcommittees are working on. Contact Club President George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned in Albany County
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission is scheduled to conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities, according to a news release.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care.
She can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care. The schedule is as follows:
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 19 at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 23 at University of Wyoming Knight Hall, Room 243
During periods of inclement weather, check with staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available.
Call Osman at 307-214-2112 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
UW College of Health Sciences dean finalists to visit campus
Finalists for the position of dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Health Sciences have been identified, and they’re scheduled to give public presentations at UW beginning this week.
The candidates are Stanley P. Brown, head of the Department of Kinesiology and professor of clinical exercise physiology at Mississippi State University, and Russell Mumper, vice provost for academic affairs and professor in the departments of pharmacy and engineering at the University of Georgia.
Brown’s public presentation is from 1-2 p.m. Thursday in Room 138 of the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center.
Mumper’s presentation is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday in Room 138 of the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center.
go to www.uwyo.edu/hs/dean-search/index.html to learn more about the finalists and the dean search.
The presentations will be captured using UW’s WyoCast system, which will allow near real-time viewing, as well as archiving for later viewing.
The dean search committee welcomes input on each of the candidates. Those wishing to submit their evaluations can do so for Brown at www.surveymonkey.com/r/StanleyBrown and for Mumper at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RussellMumper.
