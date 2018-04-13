How to submit to Local Briefs
Howe Road railroad crossing to be temporarily closed
The Union Pacific railroad crossing at Howe Road south of Laramie is set to close as crews repair the crossing. The closure is scheduled to begin Monday, weather permitting, and will continue through April 21, weather permitting, according to a news release.
Traffic will not be allowed across the railroad while work takes place. However, drivers can go around the closure by using U.S. Highway 287, Skyline Road and Soldier Springs Road. Simon Contractors is the contractor for the project.
Wyoming Promise to meet Wednesday
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections, according to a news release. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promise’s goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people. Call Manda Still at 307-221-5122 for more information.
Fundraiser planned for Montessori School
The second annual Night On The Town Fundraiser for Laramie Montessori School is from 7-10 p.m. April 20 at Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets. Tickets are $5 online or $10 at the door. The fundraiser is to raise money to provide support for the students and teachers at Laramie Montessori School.
This is a fun night for adults only with live entertainment, dancing, cash bar, refreshments and a silent auction, according to a news release. The silent auction is at 7:30-9 p.m., live entertainment by stand-up comedians is from 9-10 p.m., swing dancing and lessons are at 9:30 p.m. and silent auction tables close at 10 p.m. Contact Kara Reynolds at kara.reynolds87@gmail.com or 742-9964 or go to www.laramiemontessori.org/night-on-the-town.html for more information.
Sewing Guild meeting to feature fabric care
Wondering how to take care of that spot you just found in your favorite top or slacks or that hole that just showed up in the sweater you just can’t part with? The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild meeting at 7 p.m. April 23 in the basement of United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St., is set to feature learning about fabric care from Jo Jones of Down to Earth Cleaners. Jones will share her wealth of textiles and fabric care knowledge with members and guests, according to a news release.
The sewing guild hosts monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month from September-May in the basement of the United Methodist Church. The public should enter from the east door off the parking lot.
The chapter invites all interested in all types of textiles, construction and design for commercial, home, personal use, friends and family to attend. Email Sue at srgreen54@yahoo.com, Jean at jeanttaylor@gmail.com or Bobbie at rschimek@bresnan.net for more information.
Undergraduate Research Day Banquet to feature Youmans as keynote speaker
Bonnie Youmans, a University of Wyoming alumna, McNair Scholar and current researcher at the University of Minnesota is the keynote speaker for the 2018 UW Undergraduate Research Day banquet April 28, according to a news release.
Youmans grew up in Laramie with a family that strongly supported her education, the release states. She graduated from Rock River High School and, as a first-generation college student, obtained a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from UW.
Email mcnair@uwyo.edu or go to www.uwyo.edu/seo/mcnair-scholars-program for more information.
Laramie Woman’s Club to host luncheon meeting
The monthly luncheon meeting of the Laramie Woman’s Club is planned for noon today at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 431 S. 21st St. The speaker will be Ann Brandt of Ludwig Photography speaking on “Laramie’s Early Days — Historical Photography,” according to a news release. The luncheon meetings are open to all women in Albany Country. Call Lynda Hidalgo at 760-7260 for more information or to RSVP for lunch.
Credit unions collecting for Backpack Program
Laramie’s Credit Unions are uniting for good collecting items for the Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program through today, according to a news release. The Backpack Program provides nutritious and easy-to-prepare food for students who otherwise don’t have access to food on the weekends. Items needed include juice boxes, fruit cups, granola bars, ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese, Cup of Soup, cracker packets, oatmeal packets and fruit snacks. The public can drop off donations at Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, 365 N. Third St., UniWyo Federal Credit Union, 2020 Grand Ave., Blue Federal Credit Union, 2405 Grand Ave., and ACPE Federal Credit Union, 2835 Grand Ave.
Nacho fundraiser to help Make-a-Wish
The Chi Omega sorority at the University of Wyoming is planning an event to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, according to a news release. Nacho Average Fundraiser will offer nachos — regular for $5 and loaded for $7 — from 4-9 p.m. today at the Chi Omega house, 1630 Sorority Row.
Alert system test set for today
April is a month designated as 911 Awareness Month, and in support of the communications partners that support Albany County and the city of Laramie in keeping residents informed and aware of situations that can impact their safety, travel and property, there will be a test of the IPAWS and Albany County Alerts system at 10 a.m. today, according to a news release.
The alerts will come across the normal IPAWS system to include WEA, cable interrupt, text, mobile app and EAS dissemination.
Email ema@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Several tours scheduled for National Architecture Week
As part of National Architecture Week, four free tours are available for the public. The tours are planned by AIA Wyoming.
The schedule is as follows:
— A tour of Ivinson Memorial Hospital addition of the Medical Office Building is from 4:15-5:15 p.m. today at 255. N. 30th St. The tour will feature Steve Carr, Preston Nelson and Ted Fritz.
—A tour of the University of Wyoming Michael B. Enzi STEM Facility is from 8:30-930 a.m. Saturday at 10th and Lewis streets. The tour will feature Sallie Means of AIA.
— A tour of the UW Arena- Auditorium is from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Saturday at 19th Street and Willett Drive. The tour will feature Sallie Means of AIA.
— A tour of the UW High Altitude Performance Center is from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday near the Arena-Auditorium. The tour will feature Stephen Pappas of AIA.
Go to www.aia-wyoming.org or call 307-286-5519 for more information.
Albany County announces opening for one Board
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board has one opening. Applications close at 5 p.m. April 24. Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us. Call 721-5533 for more information.
MOPS garage sale set for Saturday
The third annual MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) garage sale is from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, Seventh and Custer streets entrance. It’s a gigantic indoor garage sale that raises a majority of the funds needed to make the organization operate, according to a news release. The group will also donate a portion of the funds to a number of organizations in Laramie that support mothers and children.
Sewing guild hosting fabric, textile sewing sale
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild’s bi-annual Fabric, Textile and Sewing Sale is planned from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St.
Items for sale will include fabric yardage (no scraps or pieces), sewing notions, complete patterns, trims, buttons, sewing magazines and working sewing machines and sergers with use and care manuals, according to a news release.
Contact Sue at 954-703-9932 or srgreen54@yahoo.com or Mary Jo at 745-8159 or vanna2@charter.net for more information.
Moose Lodge planning bingo night
The Laramie Moose Lodge is set to host a bingo game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks. Packets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and additional packets are $15. A $500 jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold, according to a news release.
Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper, the release states.
Packet tickets can be purchased at the lodge, from a member of the Women of the Moose or Moose Lodge or by emailing shutton@uwyo.edu. The Women of the Moose will be donating the net proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and concessions to Interfaith-Good Samaritan to help provide continued services to the victims of the fire at Wade’s Mobile Manor, the release states.
Audubon group planning field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society plans to host an evening trip Saturday to the Snowy Range to look for owls, according to a news release. While boreal owls are the target species, northern saw-whet and long-eared owls are also possible to spot, the release states.
Depending on snow pack, the trip could involve up to a 3-mile hike, ski or snowshoe. The group meets at 7 p.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave. to caravan/carpool to the trailhead.
Updates regarding this trip will be posted at www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com. Email laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information.
