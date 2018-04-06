How to submit to Local Briefs
Discussion on WYSAIL chapter set for Sunday
Individuals with disabilities, families, friends and other interested members of the community are invited to come join a discussion from 1:40-3 p.m. Sunday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St., about the possibility of forming a WYSAIL chapter in Laramie, according to a news release. The group hopes to continue a roundtable discussion of concerns and issues facing individuals with disabilities, and of providing fun leisure activities. Call Susan Dunnebecke at 760-2140 for more information.
Judy Shepard scheduled as keynote speaker for Shepard Symposium
This October marks the 20th anniversary of the death of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard, who was murdered outside Laramie during the 1998 fall semester.
This year’s Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, scheduled for April 11-14 on campus, will have special meaning when Judy Shepard, the mother of Matthew, delivers the symposium’s keynote address at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Wyoming Union Center Ballroom.
The symposium is free to the public.
Turning tragedy into a crusade for justice, Shepard, a leading voice in the LGBTQ rights movement, helped establish the Matthew Shepard Foundation to carry on her son’s legacy. Later, she spearheaded the Matthew Shepard Act, which expanded the federal hate crime law to include crimes based on gender and sexual orientation.
The symposium has expanded its topics to include inequalities based on race/ethnicity, gender sexual orientation, disability and class.
Throughout the symposium, keynote speakers each day will discuss various topics. They are:
— 4 p.m. Wednesday, Wyoming Union Center Ballroom: Megan Phelps-Roper, who was raised within the virulent religious group the Westboro Baptist Church. She is the granddaughter of Fred Phelps, the church’s founder. Westboro members are known for picketing against the LGBT community, funeral services for soldiers and nearly every other religious faith. Church members picketed on the UW campus days after Matthew Shepard’s death and also at his funeral in Casper. Phelps-Roper renounced her way of life and left the church in 2012.
— Noon Thursday noon, Wyoming Union Center Ballroom: Courtney Ghele, a 23-year-old South African activist with four years of experience working toward social and environmental justice in post-apartheid South Africa. She is the founder and executive director of the Better Tomorrow Movement — an international youth empowerment organization.
— 12:30 p.m. April 13, Wyoming Union Center Ballroom: luncheon panel featuring Judy and Dennis Shepard; Ghele; UW School of Teacher Education Associate Professor Angela Jaime; and Katherine Evans, an Eastern Mennonite University assistant professor of education in Harrisonburg, Va.
— 3 p.m. April 13, Wyoming Union Center Ballroom: author David Roediger will discuss “Getting Solidarity Right: Realism, Hope, and Utopias in Renewing Social Movements.” He has written “The Wages of Whiteness” and “The Production of Difference,” with Elizabeth Esch. In his presentations around the world, Roediger has established himself as a writer and speaker whose work speaks to the needs of social movements.
The symposium also will feature daily sessions on a diverse set of topics. A full schedule can be found at www.shepardsymposium.org.
Call Boggs at 307-363-0946 or Jarman at 766-5060 for more information.
Islamic Awareness Week to feature local events
The Muslim Student Association at the University of Wyoming is planning events for Islamic Awareness Week.
Community Appreciation Day and prayers are at noon today at the Islamic Center of Laramie, 612 Garfield St. Later, dinner is at 6:30 p.m. at the mosque.
Sunday is the Islamic Awareness Dinner, with traditional food and keynote at 7 p.m. at the mosque.
All are welcome, but Sunday’s dinner tickets are distributed at the Wyoming Union Information Desk at noon today and Friday.
Email MSA President Bilal Madjour at bmadjour@uwyo.edu for more information.
Clifford P. Hansen Memorial Scholarship available
The Clifford P. Hansen Memorial Scholarship is in remembrance of Clifford Hansen, who was known as a Teton County rancher, past president of Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the governor of Wyoming and a U.S. senator. The Memorial Scholarship was established through contributions received in memory of Senator Hansen and other departed WSGA leaders. It recognizes an outstanding college student pursuing an education related to Wyoming’s agriculture or natural resources. WSGA believes that continuing education is an important asset for youth and we are proud to announce that 2018 marks the fourth year of awarding the scholarship, according to a news release. The $1,000 cash scholarship will be awarded for the 2018-2019 academic year and sent to the scholarship winner in the fall 2018 semester.
To be eligible, students, parents or guardian must be a member in good standing of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. The applicant must be a sophomore, junior or senior for the fall semester of 2018 or a senior who is graduating in the fall of 2018 and has been accepted into graduate school for the spring 2019 semester. The student must be enrolled full-time at the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming Community College, have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and be majoring in agriculture or a natural resource related field.
To apply for this scholarship, the applicant must submit an official transcript and essay of 500 words or less addressing the following questions:
— What have you gained from your college experience?
— What leadership roles have you acquired since starting college?
— How have those leadership roles influenced you?
— How do your post-college plans involve agriculture or natural resources?
— What characteristics distinguish you as deserving this scholarship?
All applications will be due today to the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, P.O. Box 206, Cheyenne, WY 82003 or to haley@wysga.org. The winner will be approved by the WSGA trustees based on a recommendation from the WSGA Executive Committee. The scholarship winner will be announced at the 2018 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show from June 6-9 in Riverton.
Food bank distribution scheduled for today
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies food distribution is planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. The organization is planning to have enough food for 150 families, according to a news release. About 20,000 pounds of food equivalent to 16,667 meals will be available to families in need.
WFBR is the only Food Bank in Wyoming, the release states. Reliable access to sufficient food is an essential element in building strong and vibrant communities, stable family units, a well-educated workforce, and fosters independent living for the elderly. They are on track to distribute 10,000,000 pounds of food — 8,333,333 meals — throughout the state in FY 2018 in partnership with 250 partner agencies.
Free community workout set for Saturday
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Cat adoption event set for Saturday
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society is planning to host a “Caturday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 1104 S. Second St. There will be adult cats available for adoption for a $60 fee and kittens available for adoption for a $85 fee, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home, according to a news release. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken.
Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460-3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Wyoming Pre-Vet Club Spring Pet Wash set for Saturday
Is it time for a bath? Then, stop by the Spring Pet Wash and let the Wyoming Pre-Vet Club do the dirty work.
The pet wash is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Alpine Animal Hospital, 830 Skyline Road. Pets should be well-behaved, have current vaccines and be restrained by a leash or in a carrier, according to a news release.
Part of the proceeds will be donated to Black Dog Animal Rescue. Email Emma Rovani at erovani@uwyo.edu for more information.
Audubon Society to host field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is set to host a field trip Saturday to Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge. After meeting at 8 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., the group will carpool to the refuge, according to a news release. Attendees should dress for cold, windy weather and bring binoculars/scopes if they have them. Common birds at this time of year include a variety of ducks, shorebirds, raptors, and migratory songbirds. Go to www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com for more information.
Taco dinner set for Saturday
The Harmony PTS plans to host the third annual Friends and Alumni of Harmony Taco Dinner and Silent Auction from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. The event is hosted in the Harmony School gym, 20 miles west of Laramie on Wyoming Highway 230. The group is raising funds to support student equipment and activities including our biennial trips to Cody/Heart Mountain and Teton Science Schools. Taco plates with drink and dessert are $5 per person or $20 per family. The group is currently accepting donations. Email ptsharmony@gmail.com, contact Jahn Smylie at jsmylie2@gmail.com or 742-3279 for more information or to donate.
LHS hosting International Night
The Laramie High School student clubs plan to host International Night at 6 p.m. Saturday in the LHS Atrium, 1710 Boulder Drive. The event will include cuisine from around the world, including dishes from Libya, Ghana, Poland, Peru, Afghanistan and more, according to a news release.
In addition, there will be live cultural performances including Australian performer Paul Taylor, Gamelan Chandra Wyoming, Irish dancing and cultural presentations from Bangladesh, Nepal and others.
Proceeds from the event go to the LHS Spanish Honors Society, LHS International Club and other high school clubs and organizations, the release states. Tickets are $10 at the door and $8 in advance.
Email Sam at sam.dolan.miller@gmail.com for more information.
