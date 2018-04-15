How to submit to Local Briefs
Free reading of ‘Grace’ set for Thursday
With partial funding by Wyoming Humanities, Relative Theatrics presents a free reading of “Grace” by Craig Wright at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 278 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The reading is part of Read, Rant, Relate: Igniting Conversation Through Theatre. A post-reading discussion will be led by Peter Parolin. The event is free to the public.
“Grace” is a tragicomedy that explores human assumptions about how God, goodness, faith and causality operate in the cosmic machinery, according to a news release. Steve and Sara have relocated to Sunrise, Florida, to pursue an unbelievably wonderful business deal, but as the deal slowly unravels and Steve finds himself afflicted with an itch that just won’t stop, Sara finds herself increasingly drawn to their next-door neighbor, Sam, a badly-scarred victim of a recent car accident who wants nothing to do with her or her Bible-quoting husband. In the end, with a little help from an old German exterminator who’s still angry about the Allied bombing of Hamburg in World War II, all three characters are confronted by a world that’s both better and worse than any religion can justify. The reading features Bailey Patterson, William Read, and other local actors.
Rant, Relate is a free play-reading program funded in part by the Wyoming Humanities. Experience a new piece of contemporary dramatic literature every other month with Relative Theatrics. Participants will engage directly with modern plays by listening to actor led readings of the texts, then joining discussions breaking down the thematic elements of the works and their relevance to today’s society.
Email Anne Mason at relativetheatrics@gmail.com or go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
Cellists to perform today at UW
Sixty cellists from around the region are set to join together at 5 p.m. today to perform a free concert on in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
This massive ensemble of cellists will be directed by Dr. Michael Griffith and will perform works by Bach, Piazolla, Prokofieff, Jones and Schubert, according to a news release. The concert is sponsored by the Wyoming Arts Council, the UW Music Department and UW Dean’s Outreach funding.
Lynn Harrell to perform today
World-renown cellist Lynn Harrell is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. today at the University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. The concert will feature Harrell playing one of the most beloved works for cello, the “Suite for Solo Cello in G major” by J.S. Bach and will conclude with the “String Sextet Op. 18” of Johannes Brahms, according to a news release.
Harrell will be joined by violinists John Fadial (UW), Jennifer Ross (Grand Teton Festival), violists Barbara Hamilton and Paul Primus (Colorado Chamber Players) and cellist Beth Vanderborgh (UW).
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert is sponsored by the Wyoming Arts Council, the UW Music Department and UW Dean’s Outreach funding.
Organ Concert planned for today
The next concert of a monthly organ concert series is slated for 7:30 p.m. today at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral.
There will be a concert on the third Sunday of every month through May. The remaining schedule is as follows:
— 7:30 p.m. May 20 Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall
All are welcome to the concerts, which last about an hour.
Usually at least four people play at the concerts. Anyone who wants to join the roster can call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
All concerts are hosted in ADA-compliant buildings.
Walk With a Doc events planned
The next Walk With a Doc event is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. This event will feature Pediatrician Dr. Daiva Olipra speaking on nutrition and children.
Dr. Jean Allais, internal medicine/infectious disease, will teach participants May 6 all about the new shingles vaccination Shingrix.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital will provide coffee and healthy snacks, and there is an option to win a door prize.
Theater group planning membership meeting
A membership meeting of The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre group is scheduled for 2 p.m. today at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St.
Plans will be formulated for the group’s participation in Laramie’s sesquicentennial celebration commencing May 4, according to a news release. Members will have an opportunity to tour the Alice Hardie Stevens expansion project after the meeting adjourns.
Tax services return to Eppson Center
Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and ready to prepare and e-file 2017 tax returns for free, according to a news release. The program is open to taxpayers of all ages. AARP membership is not required. Tax-Aide volunteers can’t work on business or complicated individual returns, the release states. Volunteers will be available from 8:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Monday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment or for more information.
Senior volunteers needed
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Business workshop set for May 1
A workshop presented by small business guru, Jon Schallert, is from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 1 at the Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets. Participants can transform their business into a consumer destination and learn how to turn their business into a uniquely positioned destination capable of pulling in customers from hundreds of miles away, according to a news release. A $125 value, this training is free to any downtown business and their employees thanks to Laramie Main Street and Wyoming Main Street.
The workshop runs from 8-11:30 a.m., lunch will be provided from 11:30-12:30 p.m. and the marketing roundtable will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Email downtownlaramie@gmail.com to RSVP by Monday. Call 760-3355 or go to www.wyomingbusiness.org/schallert to register, find out about out-of-district workshop cost or for more information. Go to www.facebook.com/events/543593339354792/ to follow the event on Facebook.
Community breastfeeding event set for Monday
The Free Community Breastfeeding Café is 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday from at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point.
The group is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present to offer support.
Drinks and snacks are provided and young children are welcome. The café is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Contact Samantha Baker at 721-1821 or sam.baker@wyo.gov for more information.
Howe Road railroad crossing to be temporarily closed
The Union Pacific railroad crossing at Howe Road south of Laramie is set to close as crews repair the crossing. The closure is scheduled to begin Monday, weather permitting, and will continue through Saturday, weather permitting, according to a news release.
Traffic will not be allowed across the railroad while work takes place.
However, drivers can go around the closure by using U.S. Highway 287, Skyline Road and Soldier Springs Road. Simon Contractors is the contractor for the project.
Albany County Historical Society to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Historical Society is set to meet Tuesday at the Laramie Historic Depot on First and Kearney streets. A social hour with snacks and drinks begins at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome.
The speaker is Katherine Kasckow, who will talk on “Places and Spaces of Cheyenne’s African American Community: A Cultural Landscape Study.” With a focus on oral histories, she will discuss the places and spaces occupied by African Amercans from the late 1800s and throughout the 1900s as Cheyenne was settled and subsequently became a permanent city, according to a new release.
Kasckow is a board member for the Albany County Historical Society. Call Jane Nelson at 745-8541 for more information.
Kennel Club to cover final planning stages of dog show
The next meeting of the Laramie Kennel Club will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. Seventh St. This meeting is to work on the final preparations for the dog shows May 27-28 at the Albany County Fairgrounds and will include confirmation, rally and obedience, according to a news release. The club meetings are open to the public and those interested in dog events are welcome to the attend the meetings or to volunteer to help with the show.
The show would not be possible without the help of local volunteers, including the Laramie High School Symphonic Orchestra students and their parents and teachers, Albany County Search and Rescue, Alpine Animal Hospital, Holiday Inn, Windmill Hill Nursery and many others, the release states. Historically, more than 600 dogs participate during the Memorial Day Weekend event.
Email David Stephenson at davidste@wyoming.com for vendor information. Email Gale Bandsma at buckaroobordeaux@gmail.com for general information on the club and/or the show.
Laramie Lyceum events planned throughout April
The Laramie Lyceum 2018 Spring Program is planned for Tuesdays throughout April in the Museum Class Room of the Centennial Complex at the University of Wyoming. The events are open to the public. Admission is $6 for each session.
The classes are:
TUESDAY
9 a.m.: Patty Butler will discuss how best to handle loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease.
10:30 a.m.: Tim Robinson will discuss what WWAMI is and how it has progressed throughout the years.
APRIL 24
9 a.m.: Chip Kobulnicky will talk about the Jelm Mountain Observatory.
10:30 a.m.: Darren Parkin will talk about the Casper Aquifer.
Contact Billy Balthrop at 460-3560 or wyomab@yahoo.com for more information.
Artist to visit UW Art Museum
Artist Jon Lodge is set to lead a gallery walk-through of his exhibition “Jon Lodge: Interface” as part of his visit to the University of Wyoming Tuesday-Thursday.
The gallery walk-through, which is free to the public, will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the UW Art Museum. Following the walk-through, there will be a live materials demonstration in which Lodge will create a new work of art, “Modulated Modules,” in collaboration with museum visitors, according to a news release. Participants will be able to add to the work of art from April 19-June 22 or until materials run out.
“Jon Lodge: Interface” presents artwork by the artist, known for his unique approach to materials, process and places of connection. Lodge’s inspiration includes conceptual and minimalist artist Sol LeWitt, jazz and music composition, and the commercial printing industry, the release states.
Call the art museum at 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
Wyoming Promise to meet Wednesday
The Albany County chapter of Wyoming Promise is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. Wyoming Promise is a statewide, non-partisan movement to get big money out of politics and bring back free and fair elections, according to a news release. The Supreme Court’s 2010 decision Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission gave free speech rights to corporations, opening the floodgates for unlimited campaign funding to influence elections. Wyoming Promise’s goal is to place an initiative on the state’s 2020 ballot to call on Congress to pass a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would roll back Citizens United and bring voting power back to the people. Call Manda Still at 307-221-5122 for more information.
Class planned at WIC clinic
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is at noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or more information. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
American Red Cross to host training series
The Red Cross training series is set to continue from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Laramie Plains Civic Center Conference Room 208, 710 Garfield St. Different training sessions will be hosted during the course of four Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. These courses are free to anyone who is interested in the work of the Red Cross.
— April 18: Response On Call. Serve as a dispatch for Disaster Action Teams. Time commitment is flexible and you can do it from your home
— April 25: Emergency Response Vehicle Orientation. Learn about the vehicles and how the drivers assist communities following an emergency or disaster
Contact Lauren Kenney at 307-214-1856 or lauren.kenney@redcross.org to RSVP or for more information.
UW sponsors lecture on archaeology in Israel
Dr. Matt Adams, director of Jerusalem’s Albright Archaeological Institute, is slated to speak at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in Room 214 of the University of Wyoming Classroom Building on Ninth Street.
The meeting will feature “Armageddon and the Sixth Roman Legion: New Excavations at Legio (Israel) Reveal Early Relations among Jews, Christians, and Romans.” The excavations at Legio reveal the links between this early Roman army base and the neighboring Jewish village of Caparcotani, where the earliest Christian prayer hall in the Holy Land has been found, according to a news release. Legio was located in the shadow of Tel Megiddo, near the important crossroads both sites oversaw. The excavation’s finds have important implications for Jewish, Christian and Roman relations and the composition of the Book of Revelation, the release states.
Local baseball players hosting dinner, auction
The American Legion Baseball Potato Supper & Auction is scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Drive. Tickets are $5 each, and only (cash or check will be accepted.
The menu will include baked potatoes, chili, broccoli, potato fixings (sour cream, bacon, chives, salt and pepper, etc.) dessert and lemonade or tea. The Legion Coaches will give an overview of the upcoming season and introduce the 2018 teams, according to a news release. There will be a variety of silent auction items up for bid donated by local businesses and supporters. Tickets can be purchased from players or at the door the day of the event. Contact EJ McDonald at the American Legion for tickets or more information.
Albany County hosts state convention
The Albany County Republican Party plans to host Peggy Grande, former executive assistant to President Ronald Reagan, as the Reagan Day Dinner keynote speaker Thursday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St. The convention’s theme is Women of Wyoming, in honor of the upcoming anniversary of women’s suffrage in the state, according to a news release. The state convention is being hosted in Laramie for the first time in more than 50 years.
Grande will be available to sign copies of her memoir “The President Will See you Now” at the end of the evening.
The event begins with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Go to http://bit.ly/ReaganDay2018 to reserve tickets. Tickets are not available at the door.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23nd St. Tony Hoch, director of Laramie Rivers Conservation District, is scheduled to give an overview of the Pilot Hill Project, an effort to purchase about 5,500 acres of land directly east of Laramie for public access and conservation. Hoch is a member of the Pilot Hill Project Oversight Committee. He will also give updates about what the project’s subcommittees are working on. Contact Club President George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Veterans assistance planned in Albany County
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission is scheduled to conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities, according to a news release.
Vicki Osman is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. She can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care. The schedule is as follows:
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the Workforce Center, 3817 Beech St.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 23 at University of Wyoming Knight Hall, Room 243
During periods of inclement weather, check with staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available.
Call Osman at 307-214-2112 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
Cultural anthropologist featured as Mulloy Lecture speaker
A professor whose areas of interest include linguistic and cultural anthropology, and who specializes in public discourses of race, class and language, is the University of Wyoming Department of Anthropology’s 22nd annual Mulloy Lecture speaker Friday, according to a news release.
Bonnie Urciuoli, a Leonard C. Ferguson Professor of Anthropology Emerita at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, will discuss “What Diversity Talk Really Entails” in the College of Business auditorium at 4:10 p.m. A reception will follow in the Anthropology Building from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Both events are free to the public. Urciuoli is particularly interested in diversity in U.S. higher education.
Call the UW Department of Anthropology office at 766-5136 for more information about the Mulloy Lecture.
Fundraiser planned for Montessori School
The second annual Night On The Town Fundraiser for Laramie Montessori School is from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, First and Kearney streets. Tickets are $5 online or $10 at the door. The fundraiser is to raise money to provide support for the students and teachers at Laramie Montessori School.
This is a fun night for adults only with live entertainment, dancing, cash bar, refreshments and a silent auction, according to a news release. The silent auction is at 7:30-9 p.m., live entertainment by stand-up comedians is from 9-10 p.m., swing dancing and lessons are at 9:30 p.m. and silent auction tables close at 10 p.m. Contact Kara Reynolds at kara.reynolds87@gmail.com or 742-9964 or go to www.laramiemontessori.org/night-on-the-town.html for more information.
Glass recycling planned through April
The Wyoming Conservation Corps is set to host glass recycling events through April. Those dropping off glass are asked to sort clear and colored glass and drop them off from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following dates:
— Friday: University of Wyoming campus
— April 21-22: Walmart parking lot
Contact Jim Fried at 766-3048 or jfried@uwyo.edu for more information.
‘The Reluctant Radical’ film screening set for Friday and April 22
“The Reluctant Radical” follows activist Ken Ward as he confronts his fears and puts himself in the direct path of the fossil fuel industry to combat climate change, according to a news release. On Oct. 11, 2016, Ward and four other climate change activists called the “Valve Turners” in a coordinated action shut down all of the U.S. tar sands oil pipelines.
They passionately felt the continued failure to reduce carbon emissions threatens our children’s lives and future. As a last resort they break the law to fulfill what they see as their personal obligation to future generations.
The film will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday and 12:15 p.m. April 22 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. After the April 20 screening, Ward will join the group via Skype for a question-and-answer session.
Ark Regional Services to host casino night
Ark Regional Services plans to host its fifth annual event and casino night from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
The event will feature dinner, raffles, a live and silent auction, and new for 2018, casino games, according to a news release. Beer and wine will be available. Tickets are $50 each or $75 for two.
Proceeds from this event will help Ark fulfill its mission, the release states. Tickets are available at www.arkregionalservices.org or at 1150 N. Third St. Contact Mindy Krause-Hoopes at mindy@arkrs.org or 399-2901 for more information.
Democratic Convention set for Saturday
The public is invited to the 2018 Albany County Democratic Convention on Saturday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 West Grand Ave.
The convention starts at 9 a.m. and participant registration begins at 8 a.m. Free child care will be provided. Lunch will be available for $10 a plate.
Individual must be registered Democrat by April 6 in order to vote at the convention, according to a news release.
Call the County Clerk’s Office at 721-2541 for assistance registering.
Email albanycounty@wyodems.org or call 460-4878 to RSVP for the convention. Go to www.facebook.com/events/126847064818261 for an agenda and more information.
Fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event set for Saturday
Cathedral Home for Children plans to host the fifth annual Bowl for LYCC event to raise money for the Laramie Youth Crisis Center. The event will be Saturday at Laramie Lanes, 1270 N. Third St., featuring youth bowling and team bowling, with all proceeds benefitting the crisis center, according to a news release.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m. for youth bowling, which is all-you-can-bowl from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (ages 12 and younger). The cost for youth bowling is $15 per person, which includes a fundraiser T-shirt, food, youth activities and prizes.
Team bowling will take place after youth bowling with two start times at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Check-in begins 30 minutes prior to each start time. Team bowling is $25 per bowler (max of five players per team), which includes a fundraising T-shirt, food and three raffle tickets.
Raffle tickets can also be bought for one dollar for the chance to win big-ticket items in the Lucky Strikes Raffle. The center is also looking for sponsors for the event. All proceeds benefit the center.
Registration and sponsorship forms can be found at www.cathedralhome.org/bowl-for-lycc.html. Call Cassidy Biggs at 721-1535 for more information.
Girl Scout Troop to host toy, book drive through April 22
The Girl Scout Troop 1207 Toy & Book Drive is planned through April 22 for Wyoming Women and Infant Health Program. The public can drop off new toys and books for infants 24 months and younger at Luna Salon and Spa, 205 Grand Ave., and Coal Creek Coffee Co., 2317 Grand Ave. and 110 Grand Ave. The drive is to help Public Health nurses give new mothers baby products they might not be able to afford or have access to, according to a news release. Call 307-399-1859 for more information.
Sewing Guild meeting to feature fabric care
Wondering how to take care of that spot you just found in your favorite top or slacks or that hole that just showed up in the sweater you just can’t part with? The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild meeting at 7 p.m. April 23 in the basement of United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St., is set to feature learning about fabric care from Jo Jones of Down to Earth Cleaners. Jones will share her wealth of textiles and fabric care knowledge with members and guests, according to a news release.
The sewing guild hosts monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month from September-May in the basement of the United Methodist Church. The public should enter from the east door off the parking lot.
The chapter invites all interested in all types of textiles, construction and design for commercial, home, personal use, friends and family to attend.
Email Sue at srgreen54@yahoo.com, Jean at jeanttaylor@gmail.com or Bobbie at rschimek@bresnan.net for more information.
Laramie Garden Club meeting to feature city arborist
The Laramie Garden Club is set to host its next meeting at 7 p.m. April 24 at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St.
The meeting is free to the public and will present “The State of Laramie’s Community Forest” with City Arborist Randy Overstreet. His talk will cover current issues with insects, disease and other critters, right-of-way trees, hardy tree species for the climate, the Shawver Tree Fund Planting Program and will include questions from the audience, according to a news release.
Go to www.laramiegardenclub.org for more information.
Local stress relief clinics to celebrate 4 years with lunch, open house
The National Acupuncture Detoxification Association plans to host a lunch and open house from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 25 at the NADA office, 217 S. First St. The event is free to the public.
The event celebrates four years of Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics, a free service that started with two weekly clinics and has now grown to five, according to a news release.
NADA will recognize the generosity of the locations that volunteer space for this invaluable community service.
There are five clinics each week, and the locations and schedule can be found in Laramie Boomerang’s community calendar on page A2 or on Facebook (Laramie Free Stress Relief Clinics).
Group attendance ranges from 4-12 people, and it is a calm and quiet space where people sit for 30-45 minutes, the release states.
In addition to stress relief, benefits from the ear acupuncture treatment include increased calm and patience, better sleep, alleviated anxiety and a reduction in cravings for drugs, alcohol and tobacco.
Legerski to speak at Boy Scout dinner
Tickets are on sale for the annual dinner and fundraiser for the High Altitude District of the Boy Scouts of America. Joe Legerski, the University of Wyoming Cowgirls basketball head coach, will be the featured speaker, according to a news release.
The buffet dinner with BBQ chicken and beef brisket is set for April 26 at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St. No-host cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the buffet dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.
Door prizes are three guns — a Ruger LC9 9mm pistol, a Ruger .308 bolt action rifle and a Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 .22 rifle. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win.
The silent auction will include a fly rod, other outdoors gear and gift certificates for play at Jacoby and Fox Run golf courses.
Tickets are available at the Western States Bank, 3430 Grand Ave., Dr. Brad Walgren’s dental office, 3421 Garfield St., and at the West Laramie Fly Store, 1657 Snowy Range Road. Call Adam Lindstrom at 721-9100 for more information.
All proceeds will be used to support local Boy Scout activities.
Undergraduate Research Day Banquet to feature Youmans as keynote speaker
Bonnie Youmans, a University of Wyoming alumna, McNair Scholar and current researcher at the University of Minnesota is the keynote speaker for the 2018 UW Undergraduate Research Day banquet April 28, according to a news release.
Youmans grew up in Laramie with a family that strongly supported her education, the release states. She graduated from Rock River High School and, as a first-generation college student, obtained a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from UW.
Email mcnair@uwyo.edu or go to www.uwyo.edu/seo/mcnair-scholars-program for more information.
Eppson Center to host sock hop event
The inaugural ’50s and ’60s Community Sock Hop is set for April 28 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. The event is a fundraiser for the Rock Steady Boxing Program at the Eppson Center. This program is an opportunity for Parkinson’s patients to fight against the disease through supervised physical activities, according to a news release.
The event will bring back the Twist, the Swing and the Jitterbug, to name a few, of the fun dances from the ’50s and ’60s.
The evening starts at 5 p.m. with hamburgers, French fries and root beer floats. The dancing and activities starts at 6 p.m. Cost for the food and dancing is $15 for one person or $25 for a couple. Tickets are for sale at the Eppson Center or at First Interstate Bank, 221 Ivinson Ave. Call 745-1534 for more information.
Interfaith fundraiser set for April 29
The Interfaith-Good Samaritan Run/Walk/Wheel has been a source of fundraising and a demonstration of community support throughout the last 30 years, according to a news release. The next event is planned for 2 p.m. April 29, starting at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Participants can run, walk or wheel 1- and 3-mile routes. Music, food and drinks will be provided in the gym after the event.
Mobile Vet Center planned in Laramie
The Mobile Vet Center plans to be in Laramie to provide any veteran, service member, service provider or veteran family member with information on Vet Center services and VA programs and benefits. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA health care and other VA and veteran specific programs, according to a news release.
Services will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 1 and May 8 in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave. Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. Call the Fort Collins Vet Center at 970-221-5176 for updates when planning a visit.
Foster Grandparents teaming up with Studio City UW Plaza
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies is teaming up with Studio City UW Plaza for the 2018 Summer Movie Series. This is the second year Studio City has donated 50 percent of all ticket sales back to the program, according to a news release. The public can help support Senior Corps Foster Grandparent Volunteers serving in the communities by ordering tickets through Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies. Tickets are $8 for the 10-movie series that starts June 4. Go to the FGWR Facebook page, call 307-223-1051 or email maryalice@actionresources.ngo for more information and to receive an order form. Deadline for orders is May 3.
Prison site seeking volunteers
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site needs volunteers to help roll out the welcome mat May 4 when Laramie’s fourth- and fifth-graders get a field trip to celebrate Laramie’s 150th anniversary, according to a news release.
Go to www.volunteersignup.org/XDRTP or call Renee Slider at the prison site at 745-3733 for more information.
Laramie Local Foods announces 2018 gathering
The ninth annual Laramie Local Foods Gathering invites folks of all ages to learn about gardening, local food and sustainability practices May 5 at Whiting High School, 801 S. 24th St.
Registration at the door is from 8:45-9:30 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., some welcome remarks from Laramie Local Foods will be made, then classes are from 10 a.m.-noon. Lunch is from noon-1 p.m., then classes resume from 1-3 p.m.
Participants will get to choose the four classes of their choice, the release states.
Speakers will cover topics in three themed tracks: local food, community and sustainability, according to a news release. There are 12 topics in all, and participants are sure to find the offerings insightful and educational.
This full-day event will featured topics including container gardening, tomato grafting, creating and maintaining a sourdough starter, cheese making in less than 30 minutes, an introduction to WyoFresh, beneficial insects, soil microbiology crash course, and introduction to Black Market Farm, reducing kitchen waste, composting with worms, lawn alternatives and soil qualities, the release states.
Tickets are available in advance at www.eventbrite.com. Advanced purchase tickets are $15 and will guarantee lunch. Tickets purchased at the door are $20 and lunch will be served with these tickets while supplies last.
Go to www.facebook.com/laramielocalfoods, email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com or call Rene Sollars at 760-3973 for more information.
UW plans 3 commencement ceremonies May 12
For the first time in many years, academic colleges of the University of Wyoming will combine spring commencement ceremonies in May.
Instead of individual colleges hosting their own ceremonies scattered throughout two days, there will be three combined ceremonies May 12 all at UW’s newly renovated Arena-Auditorium, according to a news release.
The first, set for 8:30 a.m., is for students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education and the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
The second, starting at noon, is for all UW graduate students.
The third, beginning at 3:30 p.m., is for students graduating from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business, the College of Engineering and Applied Science, the College of Health Sciences and the School of Energy Resources.
UW’s College of Law will continue to host its own commencement ceremony, as is traditional with law schools nationally.
The move to three main combined ceremonies, recommended by UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force, is expected to save the university about $200,000 annually while providing the best possible venue to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments.
Each ceremony is scheduled to last about two hours, featuring a keynote speaker, student speaker, reading of all graduates’ names and presentation of diplomas to each. The ceremonies will be broadcast live via UW’s WyoCast system.
Honorary degree recipients will be honored at the undergraduate ceremonies.
Meanwhile, the University of Wyoming at Casper, which for many years has had its own commencement ceremony, is instead moving to a more intimate “Celebration of Excellence” that will take place 4 p.m. May 10 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. The event will feature graduating UW-Casper students as guests of honor, and diplomas will be awarded there.
UW’s Commencement Planning Task Force includes representatives of several academic units, the Division of Student Affairs, the Associated Students of UW, the Faculty Senate, the UW Alumni Association, the Department of Athletics and the Office of the President.
