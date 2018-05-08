As the green movement swept the nation, people searched their pantries for ways to reduce humanity’s carbon foot print, but VDR Foreign Auto Repair co-owner Bob Van De Rostyne looked to the garage.
“For 26 years, we’ve been trying hard to keep the planet alive for you and your kids,” Van De Rostyne said, wiping used oil from his hands with a faded red shop rag. “Back when we started in ’92, I wanted to set the gold standard for shops in Laramie by taking care of customers and taking care of the environment.”
More than a dozen Volvo station wagons rimmed the fence line April 29 around Van De Rostyne’s small shop at 1413 S. Second St. Tucked between Third Street and the railroad tracks, the white brick building would blend perfectly with the industrial neighborhood surrounding VDR Foreign Auto Repair were it not for a perimeter of trees and shrubbery.
“When I started here, the closest tree was probably 2-3 blocks from here — it was just like a desert down here,” Van De Rostyne said. “We planted some greenery and a windbreak, and now it’s a National Wildlife Federation Certified Wildlife Habitat. There’s tons of rabbits around here and we see minks, skunks, weasels, badgers, coyotes, deer and fox.”
Greenery isn’t the only feature setting VDR apart from other mechanic shops.
“The waste stream coming up out of any shop is huge,” Van De Rostyne said. “I realized even a relatively small shop like this could have a big impact. We believe in the three Rs — reduce your use, reuse what you can and finally, recycle what you can’t.”
Instead of buying oil by the quart like many shops, he said he buys in bulk to reduce plastic waste. When his mechanics pull old oil out of a vehicle, Van De Rostyne uses an oil burner to dispose of the product, rather than paying someone to collect it.
Vehicle parts that can be reused are filed and stored for later use while irreparable parts are broken down and recycled.
VDR mechanic Austin Scott said he previously worked in the IT industry, but a few months ago he switched over to mechanic “to make more of an honest living.” Scott said he expected to see a lot of changes when he traded his white collar for blue, but he was surprised by the environmentally conscious atmosphere at VDR.
“Even though we used less product in our office, we generated more waste than VDR,” he said.
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality also noticed Van De Rostyne’s green efforts, awarding VDR the Environmental Stewardship Award for the fourth quarter of 2017.
“When the (Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality) inspector came to inspect the shop, he said best he could tell, it was the greenest shop in Wyoming,” Van De Rostyne said. “He said he had never seen or heard of anyone doing half of what we do. He’s the one that nominated us for the award.”
Joel Frost said he has inspected businesses with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Solid and Hazardous Waste Division for about 20 years, but he’s never toured an auto repair facility that worked so hard to reduce waste.
“Overall, the nature and amount of recycling that was going on impressed me given that it is not a big shop,” Frost said. “They go above and beyond anything I’ve seen.”
Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Pollution Prevention Program Coordinator Landon Brown said the Environmental Stewardship Award was created in 2015, and is bestowed on businesses about four times a year. However, Brown said VDR was the first vehicle maintenance business to receive the award.
Another way Van De Rostyne said he reduces vehicle waste is by recycling antifreeze.
“A lot of shops dump their antifreeze down the drain, because it’s legal and cheap,” he said.
“But that doesn’t make it the right thing to do or environmentally safe.”
Using a multi-tiered filtering process, VDR revitalizes used antifreeze, reusing about 400 gallons of the coolant each year.
“After it’s all filtered out, we test it for freeze point, pH value and level of supplements,” Van De Rostyne explained. “Then we beef those back up to where they need to be, and that makes it to where we buy very little new antifreeze.”
By reducing, reusing and recycling whenever possible, Van De Rostyne said he hopes to extend not only the life of his customers’ cars, but also the life of the planet.
“To me, part of taking care of the customers is not leaving the planet a worse place for their kids,” he said. “We should leave everything better than when we found it.”
