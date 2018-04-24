Tragedy can strike at any time, and without prior planning, incapacitated individuals sometimes leave their loved ones with difficult decisions about life-sustaining treatments during an already trying time.
But an advance directive — sometimes called a living will — can make that situation less stressful for loved ones by making those decisions ahead of time.
“Advance directives are really a gift to your loved ones because to make a decision about whether someone is going to stay on a ventilator — no one wants to say, ‘Pull the plug,’” said Chris Hogan, the extended care facility administrator for Ivinson Memorial Hospital. “But if I have it specified (that) if I am terminal — and that’s the key — I don’t want to be kept alive on the ventilator. No one has to make that decision. I have already made it.”
Hogan is organizing IMH’s second annual advance directive workshop Wednesday, aiming to increase the number of Albany County residents who are prepared for an uncertain future.
IMH’s ethics committee — chaired by Hogan — frequently handles issues of life-sustaining treatment. Committee member and oncology social worker Katelyn Rosier said the committee often weighs in on difficult decisions that could be less difficult for everyone involved if the patient had an advance directive.
“Something that didn’t have to be an ethical situation turned out to be because of the lack of a document,” Rosier said.
She added the workshop will allow individuals to discuss a sometimes difficult topic and enable them to have further discussions with loved ones.
“(Patients) come in — maybe they’re 75 years old — and they go, ‘I’ve really avoided talking about this my whole life until now,’” Rosier said. “It’s hard. It’s really hard to be able to approach death and dying as a really normal part of life, but it is.”
Living wills are not just for the elderly, however, Hogan said.
“A lot of people think of advance directives as, ‘This is something my grandmother should do,’” she said. “But really and truly, all of us should have advance directives because we could leave here and get in a head-on collision and be brain-dead and we don’t have anything written down to guide our loved ones make decisions.”
An advance directive can be crafted without legal help and could take just 10-20 minutes to complete — though some might prefer to bring the document home and complete it after more discussion with family.
“But if somebody is ready and they’ve thought about it, it can be completed here,” Hogan said. “They can walk out and have their advance directive completed.”
The workshop runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Wednesday in the IMH Summit Conference Room. The workshop is free to the public. Call Hogan’s office at 755-4785 for more information.
