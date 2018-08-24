Kayleigh Kenik greeted each of her 14 new students with a hug as they filed into her fourth-grade classroom Thursday at Linford Elementary School.
The group filled cubby holes with back packs, jackets and school supplies before turning and addressing the seating situation with curiosity and mild apprehension.
“I’m trying something new this year,” Kenik said. “This is my 10th year teaching, and I’ve never not assigned seating. So, we’ll see how it goes. It could get pretty crazy.”
Barely taller than her tallest student, Kenik commanded the room with a soft but firm voice. Her tone was welcoming but brooked no argument. She instructed the children to sit wherever they pleased, and most hopped in a chair straight away, but a few of the 9- and 10-year-olds tested a couple seats at different tables to determine what fit them best.
“Miss Ma’am?” Michelle McGowan asked, rushing across the room as everyone else settled in. “Can I pet the Guinea pigs?”
Though the bell rang not but two minutes before, Kenik already knew every student’s name and addressed Michelle as if they’d been long acquainted.
“Let’s get everyone settled in first, Michelle,” the teacher said. “Then, we’ll see, OK?”
The morning passed quickly as Kenik kept the children on their toes with small tasks such as putting away boxes of markers or the rolls of cleaning wipes some students donated to the classroom.
“The communal supplies are mostly things like pencils, highlighters and glue sticks,” Kenik explained. “We also ask the kids to bring in tissues and Lysol wipes for the health of the class. The first few weeks this place is an incubator for bacteria.”
Teachers’ wages have been a national topic for nearly a decade, and according to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 1 in 5 teachers works a second job. The Department of Education reported in 2015 approximately 94 percent of public school teachers pay out of pocket for supplies without reimbursement.
Linford is no exception, Kenik said. She estimated she spends about $500 a year for classroom supplies.
“Most of (the out-of-pocket expenses) are items to make the room feel more comfortable,” Kenik said, pointing out she paid for the decorations, curtains and other cozy items strewn throughout the room.
By having the students bring in items like Kleenex and hand sanitizer, Kenik said the health of the classroom became a cost shared by all, helping ensure the money she spent throughout the year could be put toward creating a more engaging environment for the students or replacing supplies and broken items.
With everything put away, Kenik called the class down to the floor for a morning meeting.
“You can sit anywhere you want, but you need to choose a seat that’s best for you,” she said, elaborating on the classroom’s unassigned seating arrangement. “If a seat isn’t working out, you can move. But if you don’t, I will move you. And trust me, you don’t want me to move you.”
Sitting in a circle beneath a white board, the children nodded quietly as Kenik explained the rules of the room.
“In this room, I am the queen,” she said. “You can be my ladies and gentleman in waiting, my princes and princesses, but I am the queen, and my word is final.”
Most of the children accepted the directive stoically, but Michelle tilted her head and furled her brow.
“I’m not really a princess,” she declared. “I’m more of a female dragon. I protect pearls and stuff.”
Kenik smiled and said Michelle could be whatever she wanted as long as she followed the rules.
After the basics were discussed, the students were given an opportunity to share something about themselves with the class.
Only a handful decided to speak up, sharing stories about their summers and their pets, before the class started on their next task for the morning — personalizing their binders.
“The binder needs your name and the words ‘body of evidence,’” Kenik explained. “You can design it however you want. This is will be a collection of your work throughout the year — your evidence of learning.”
At 9:45 a.m., the students set out to meet their other teachers for courses like music and physical education while Kenik tidied the room.
A half day, the first day of school was nearly gone.
“I want them to go home tonight and be super excited to come back tomorrow — that’s the most important thing about the first day,” Kenik said. “I do that by relationship building and with positive experiences. The curriculum is super important — having them meet the standards and learn the essential lessons the district puts out — but to me, the most important thing is building relationships with them, making sure they’re happy and exploring their dreams — building good character and helping them grow.”
