A dozen young adults got to test their networking and interview skills with a variety of Laramie companies Tuesday afternoon thanks to a free community class.
Adulting 101, a community-led program organized through a collaboration of agencies and companies, aims to teach the professional and life skills needed to function as an adult in today’s world.
Students in the class have been meeting weekly since early February. On Tuesday, they practiced their new interviewing skills in a meeting room at Ivinson Memorial Hospital while chatting with potential employers including IMH, Trihydro, Express Employment Professionals, Relative Theatrics and Solstice Acre Breads.
Fifteen-year-old Treighton Reilly explained that maintaining eye contact, answering questions directly and dressing nicely were important when interviewing for a job.
“You want to dress a level up of what the people at the job are wearing, and in general, keep a positive attitude,” he said.
Reilly already has a job lined up for the summer in the community.
“It’s my first job, so I’m pretty proud of myself,” he said.
Adulting 101 was started in 2017 in response to federal funding cuts that used to pay for such instruction through the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
“We’ve got a bunch of kids who still need these services, but we’re not able to fund it, so different agencies picked up the slack,” said Amelia Kelso, who contracts with Workforce Services through Zenith Business Services.
During the last few months, students have learned about independent living, health and wellness, cooking, grocery shopping, budgeting, applying for jobs, higher education, accepting criticism, attitude, teamwork, handling conflict, employee rights, customer service and more.
“The beauty of it being community-led is we don’t have any restrictions or requirements (on who can participate),” said Jessica Rasmussen with Workforce Services.
Kelso said some participants are currently employed, while others have never held a job before.
“For some of them, this is their first exposure to workplace-related stuff,” she said.
She’s working to set up work experiences for students so they can transition from the class into summer employment.
“That’ll be a way that they can gain experience, have something to list on their resume and get some of that real-world, hands-on experience,” she said.
Anyone is welcome to take the class, and another edition is set to begin in the fall. Employers are even welcome to send their employees to the class to practice soft skills such as time management or conflict resolution.
“There’s no age limit,” Kelso said.
Some students may qualify for participation incentives through other Workforce Services programs. Workforce Services has funding in place to help people buy professional clothing.
Anne Mason, founder of Relative Theatrics, said she’s considering creating a position for a student interested in theater. Such a position would bring responsibilities as a production assistant and an administrative assistant.
“That would help give her those initial skills of showing up for a job, being responsible and being tasked with various things that might be expected of someone in the workforce — to give her those skills and hands-on application in an environment that she’s excited about,” Mason said.
Anyone who wants to participate in the next installment of Adulting 101 should visit Suite 100 of the Department of Workforce Services, 3817 Beech St., and ask for an intake appointment.
The program is also seeking employers who are interested in partnering.
