Musical theatre students broke out into song and dance across the Laramie High School theater stage Monday morning, one of the many rehearsals for the musical “Into the Woods,” set for 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday at the high school theater, 1710 Boulder Drive.
“Into the Woods” is about several fairytales such as “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Cinderella,” and “Rapunzel” existing into the same world, where they can influence each other. Olivia Buss, musical theatre student and actress playing Cinderella’s step-sister Florinda, said the play’s way of having the characters interact with each other brings new perspectives to their own stories and makes them feel less fictional.
“It takes several different fairytales and puts them in the same world together so then their actions have consequences in other people’s stories,” Buss said. “It makes the fairytales more realistic and introduces the characters to consequences in the second act. None of them had considered that their actions could have consequences on other people.”
Stefanie Haenisch, who plays Milky White, a cow, said the characters in the school’s production of the play more closely align with the characters in the Brothers Grimm stories. Using the darker angle to portray the characters shows the audience they also have a good and a bad side, she said.
“Our fairytales are closer to the dark Brothers Grimm vibe, rather than being very Disney,” Haenisch said. “Act II is definitely very violent and it is very emotional in some parts.”
To prepare for the show, students spent several months rehearsing during class and after school, learning the music together and moving into their individual parts and scenes, said Isla Skinner, the actress who plays the Baker’s Wife.
“We were cast in February, and since then, we have been doing rehearsals (where we) initially started with everyone together running the music and then we split up and work on individual music,” Skinner said. “For the past five weeks, we have been really running the show, even if it is not all the way through.”
LHS Theater Department head Mike Hancey said he is impressed by his students’ abilities to learn what he considers to be difficult songs and knows the students will do well during the performances.
“Stephen Sondheim is one of the premiere composers of musical theater today … and it is really hard to sing his songs,” Hancey said. “He goes from different keys and different time signatures and it is just a challenge for anybody to sing — let alone high school students — and they have risen to the challenge and surpassed my expectations as far as being able to learn the music and be successful with it.”
Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and youth 17 and younger and can be purchased through the University of Wyoming Box Office, www.uwyo.edu/fineart_ticket/tickets and at LHS during lunch.
