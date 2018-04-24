Overcoming childhood fears can be a lifelong journey, but for 16-year-old Laramie High School student Thayne Thatcher, it could simply be a matter of building a bridge.
“Ever since I was little, there’s always been a really slippery concrete slab at Huck Finn Pond,” Thayne Thatcher said. “I’ve slipped on it multiple times, and I’ve seen other kids and even adults slip on it.”
On the north side of Huck Finn Pond, water pours through a spillway built into a knee-high retaining wall. At the base of the spillway, a concrete slab, about 5 feet wide and 4 feet long, directs the overflow into a drainage ditch, which empties into Spring Creek.
A stone’s throw from the Huck Finn Pond dock, the slab is just wide enough an adult might struggle to step over it, but for a small child, the wet, moss-covered cement can be a slippery barrier.
“Seeing kids going home cold and wet and smelling like fish — I know how that feels — I don’t want to see that anymore,” Thayne Thatcher said.
Forming a plan
At 6-years-old, Thayne Thatcher was well on his way to becoming an avid angler.
“He used to go out to Huck Finn with his great-grandfather, Paul Wilson, all the time,” said Trinity Thatcher, Thayne Thatcher’s mother. “(Wilson) taught him how to fish. It was a great way for him to bond with (Wilson).”
It wasn’t long, however, before a misstep sent young Thayne Thatcher sliding down the cold spillway slab. He never forgot the experience.
Trevor Thatcher, Thayne Thatcher’s father, said the boy worked on plans to build a bridge for years, but neither he nor Trinity Thatcher were sure something would come of it.
“This has been in the works for a long time,” Trevor Thatcher said.
Nonetheless, Trevor Thatcher linked up with Dan Swift, of Swift Structures & Architecture, LLC, who volunteered to work with Thayne Thatcher and draw plans for a 21-foot-long, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant, wooden bridge.
“(Swift) was great,” Trinity Thatcher said. “He helped Thayne make sure everything was viable and up to city code.”
Still, the plans gathered dust for a few years before Thayne Thatcher decided enough was enough.
“We’ve always had the idea to build a bridge over the slab,” Thayne Thatcher said. “But when I got into high school, I decided it was time to see it through.”
Ducks in a row
In the Laramie Parks and Recreation Department, plans to fix the slab circled the office for years, but with a slim budget and a stack of prioritized projects, a possible solution was never solidified.
“This happens to be a safety issue we’ve talked about over the years,” Parks and Recreation Parks Crew Supervisor Scott Hunter said. “Before I was hired, there was talk of addressing the slab, and we even received a donation from Donal O’Toole to use when we reached a solution.”
But it wasn’t until Thayne Thatcher walked in with a handful paperwork and architectural drawings that the solution became clear.
“Normally, we get Eagle Scout project proposals, so it’s not unheard of for the community to take an interest in the parks,” Hunter explained. “But what stood out to me the most was (the Thatchers) had all their ducks in a row and lined out. When they approached me, they already had everything ready to go.”
In addition to Swift’s donation, the Thatchers secured donations from Andy Bustos, of Bustos Building & Concrete, for the cement and labor as well as a donation for labor and dirt work from Nate Huhnks, of Big Huhnks Excavation and Landscaping.
Hunter said all the Thatchers needed was the city’s blessing and some help with funding materials.
“We always keep a little money for small projects like this,” he said. “We’ll work with the family to ensure we get the best product we can.”
Pride of the family
Slated to begin Friday, the project was delayed because of weather, but Thayne Thatcher said he hopes to break ground soon and have the bridge complete in time for the annual Huck Finn Fishing Derby on July 21.
“It’s been a long process, but it’s been fun,” Thayne Thatcher said. “There’s not many kids doing this kind of thing. I’d like to keep doing stuff like this to make the world a better place.”
The teenager’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by his peers. Thayne Thatcher said with the project in full swing, his friends are getting involved and asking to be a part of the construction.
“His younger sister, Taylor, thinks this is the greatest thing, but she jokes with Thayne that he’s setting the bar pretty high,” Trinity Thatcher said, adding with a chuckle, “So, she’s started planning a dog park.”
As Thayne Thatcher’s bridge becomes a reality, he not only conquers the trials of childhood, but Mayor Andi Summerville said he elevates himself among the ranks of valued community servants.
“This project is representative of a community member who, even at a young age, saw a problem within the community and has taken some impressive steps to get it fixed, not just for his own betterment, but for the community’s betterment,” Summerville said.
“The community is a reflection of the community members; it is so much more than just the city government. When somebody takes the initiative and goes above and beyond, we all benefit from their selfless actions.”
