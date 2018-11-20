After months of practicing, at least six formal scrimmages and hours of practicing, two teams from the Laramie High School Mock Trial class competed in the state championship Saturday in Cheyenne and won both first and second place. Now that they’ve placed, the students move forward to the national competition in the spring.
The state championship trial case was given to each team in the beginning of the school year. Mackenzie Armijo, who is participating in her third year of the program, said their daily practice is “definitely” needed because the competition feels like a very real case — students must prepare, memorize and practice opening statements, closing remarks, witness questions, potential objections and more using correct legal terms and courtroom etiquette.
“We have class every day, and we have night practices and scrimmages two times a week usually,” Armijo said. “A lot of the other schools have it as a club, and they don’t have the class time. I think we’re really lucky that Miss [Whitney] Martin was able to get this as a class for us, because it just gives us that much more time and advantage.”
Both teams now look to the national competition in May in Athens, Georgia. Although it’s a little more than seven months away, the class is already strategizing, preparing materials and scheduling formal scrimmages.
The class’s teacher, Whitney Martin, said James Learned, an attorney with The Learned Law Firm, LLC, is the coach of the class’ two teams as well as the “legal brain” of the operation. Other lawyers, including Erik Oblasser and Marion Marchetti of Corthell and King, PC; Isaiah Gross of Pence and Macmillan and Baend Buus of Buus Law Offices helped by volunteering to be judges for scrimmages or helping prepare the prosecution or defense. Martin said the “program wouldn’t exist” without all the help from Learned and the other attorneys, many of whom will continue to help the teams as they look to nationals.
Although LHS senior Qing Feng Li said he was disappointed his team won second this year after winning first last year, he said he’s excited to start preparing for nationals.
“I think what’s really important that kind of sets state apart from nationals is the polish in the storytelling,” Li said. “So, there needs to be a common thread that runs through all the openings, closings and examinations. … If we’ve done this well with two months, we have seven months before nationals — I’m really excited about how much better we could get.”
Parker Knerr, a senior in his first year of the class, said that his team was very “connected” despite most of the students having participated in the state championship for the first time. He added he’s also glad to have extra time to practice before nationals.
“My team is all new people, and I think all of [Qing’s] team went to nationals [last year], so having that available as a resource for us to be practicing against them all semester has been super beneficial,” Knerr said. “I think state could have gone either way, because our teams are really close in how well we were doing with each other leading up towards state.”
Although the class certainly has benefits for students thinking about becoming lawyers, Li and Knerr said there are other skills they’re improving through the practices and formal scrimmages.
“I like it a lot because of all the critical thinking that you have to do,” Knerr said. “It’s not something you get to do in a lot of your classes. This is something you’re really involved in and have to think through the problem to try to present what you want to.”
The problem-solving aspect is one Li said he enjoyed as well, but he also emphasized the importance of teamwork.
“You really have to learn to work together with each other and play to each other’s strengths,” Li said. “Additionally, I really wanted to learn public speaking, and I think this class was really beneficial for that, especially the closing argument — you have to kind of think on your feet.”
Armijo said going to nationals helped her team become so much closer, and the experience has been extremely influential in her high school career.
“It’s an amazing experience,” Armijo said. “I joined the class just for fun, just to see what it would be like, and it’s going to be one of the biggest things I miss about high school.”
