Students at Laramie High School will be able to take a new introductory computer science class this fall. The class will be partially taught by four volunteer computer science professionals.
In previous years, LHS offered classes on web development and video game design.
The expansion of the computer science offerings comes the same year the Wyoming Legislature mandated school districts to expand computer science in the coming years.
By 2022, all Wyoming school districts are required to offer computer science courses as part of the “common core of knowledge.”
New legislation also allows students to count a computer science credit toward one year of math or science for the Hathaway Scholarship program and its graduation requirement.
Even before that legislation was passed in March, LHS business and technology teacher Billie Vanlandingham was working to add new computer science courses.
The new course is primarily funded by Microsoft Philanthropies and is part of a nationwide computer science program called Technology Education and Literacy in Schools. During the 2017-2018 school year, TEALS courses were offered in 348 schools across the U.S.
By January, Vanlandingham was already in talks with TEALS, which she said is a great opportunity for students to learn real world skills.
“It’s just a great opportunity to have professionals in the classroom. You couldn’t offer a better opportunity for professional development,” she said.
The introductory computer science course uses curriculum developed by UC-Berkeley, which Vanlandingham previously used to develop a course at the University of Wyoming.
The TEALS course at LHS will qualify as a Hathaway computer science credit. In the first semester, students will focus on “critical thinking and functional controls” before learning coding language Python in the second semester, Vanlandingham said.
The course is open to all high school students and requires geometry as a prerequisite or corequisite.
Seventeen students have already signed up for the course and Vanlandingham expects to fill all 22 slots.
TEALS also offers three other computer science courses and Vanlandingham said she hopes to expand the TEALS offerings in future years.
While Microsoft bears almost all expenses for the course, Albany County School District No. 1 will provide $5,000 to help pay for the four computer science professionals who will help teach.
This summer, Vanlandingham and her four co-teachers have attended trainings with TEALS staff.
She said the course is likely to have multiple teachers working simultaneously, and she hopes to leave most of the teaching to the volunteers.
“I’m the one learning the content with the kids too,” she said.
The four co-teachers for LHS this year are Jeff Herndon, Doug Frick, Chris Ruiz and Maria Monzon.
Herndon worked in the IT field for three decades for various commercial companies as a Department of Defense contractor and currently works on data storage for the Department of Veteran Affairs.
Frick has a background in scientific programming and mathematics, and co-owns a small financial research firm.
Ruiz is a recent UW graduate with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a minor in statistics.
He currently works as an IT Analyst for the city of Laramie’s Information Technology Division.
Monzon is currently a UW student studying computer science.
