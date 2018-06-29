Beneath Spring Creek Elementary School lies a nearly forgotten patch of dirt where John Deti led the Laramie High School football team to win eight state championships.
Before Netflix and video games, at a time when cable television was in its infancy, Laramigos gathered at Plainsmen Field on Friday nights to watch high school football, and occasionally, brawl with a neighboring town.
It was October 1955.
Deti was the LHS head football coach, and Joe Chasteen was his line coach.
Tim Collins, a senior at the time, sat on the sidelines because of a wrestling injury, but cheered on his team nonetheless.
“At that time, there weren’t all the things to do in town that there are now, and we probably had a lot more people at the football games than nowadays,” Collins, now 80, said, tipping back his maroon Plainsmen cap to reveal a handful of silver hair. “Plus, it was the only game going on on Friday night. And always after the games, there was a dance in the old girl’s gym. So, it was the thing to do.”
The Laramie Plainsmen were pitted against Cheyenne in the last game of the season.
Despite being the last living member of the 1955 LHS staff, Chasteen, 93, remembered the game like it was yesterday.
“It came down to the wire, and we were playing them for the state championship that day,” he recalled. “There never was any love lost between Laramie and Cheyenne in those days. It was dog eat dog.”
At the end of the game, the referees flagged Cheyenne, infuriating the visiting team, Chasteen said.
“Lee Larsen went to throw a pass to the end zone to our full back, Sam Miller,” he said. “And when (Miller) went out for the pass, (the Cheyenne team) just tackled him.”
The officials threw a flag for pass interference, the old coach remembered.
“That put the ball on the 1-yard line,” Chasteen said. “And on the next play, Larsen sneaked it over on a quarterback sneak. We went on to win the game by that one touchdown.”
He said the sidelines quickly turned to bedlam.
“The people from Cheyenne and the coaches and the school people just went wild,” Chasteen said. “They came down out of the stands and onto the field, and they started hitting people and trying to attack the officials.”
Collins grinned mischievously as he explained the events as seen from the stands.
“We had a real donnybrook with Cheyenne that day,” he said, chuckling as he explained a donnybrook was a fight.
“I remember John Deti said, ‘You guys go sit down.’ Then, he turned around and got into it.”
Regardless of the shenanigans, the official’s ruling stuck, and Laramie secured the championship — the fourth of eight the Plainsmen won between 1950-1961 on Plainsmen Field, before moving to a new field in 1962.
While the new high school football field carries Deti’s name, the gridiron where he coached the Plainsmen into fame is all but lost beneath the grassy knolls of Spring Creek Elementary School.
So, Larsen and Carl Scott, co-captains of the ’55 football team, decided to memorialize Laramie’s football legacy with a bronze plaque to be displayed in the halls of the elementary school.
“We wanted to do something to remind people what was originally there,” said Larsen, now an 80-year-old retired civil engineer. “I think the decade of the ’50s and the early ’60s were really the golden age of LHS football.”
At 80 years old, Scott still works at his engineering firm in Boulder, Colorado, but he said he made a special trip to Laramie on June 1 for the plaque dedication ceremony.
“(Larsen) had the idea, and I told him it was great,” Scott said. “Plainsmen Field had a history that was very rich.”
For Scott, Larsen, Collins and many others, the field, the football team and the Friday night lights were more than just a game — they were a bridge from boyhood to manhood.
“We learned some of our best lessons on that field,” Scott reminisced. “John Deti was a superior teacher. Yeah, he taught football, but he also taught life — cooperating with your fellow man, working hard, being prepared, respecting your adversary — we all learned that at that place.”
