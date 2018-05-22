Peeking over the top of his black browline glasses May 11, Lee Lane dabbed oil paint on his canvas with a little red brush.
Afternoon sunlight filtered through large picture windows on the third floor of the Laramie Plains Civic Center as a Rolling Stones cassette poured mellow tunes into the studio.
“I love landscapes,” Lane said, swirling his brush at the base of Medicine Bow Peak. “And we live in a great place for them. The colors are more intense out here.”
A 62-year-old adjunct instructor at the Laramie County Community College Albany Campus, Lane said he uses photographs as points of reference for most his work.
“In the summer, I try to go outside and paint in the air,” he explained. “But our season here is so short for it, so I only get out a few times a year.”
Paintings decorated Lane’s corner of the shared studio. Although dotted with a fractured portrait here and a rodeo scene there, the majority of the pictures were lush, green landscapes featuring mountains and windswept plains.
“I have no winter landscapes here — just no,” Lane pointed out, punctuating his statement with a laugh of disbelief. “No. I like green. I mean winter is nice. I’ve wanted to do a few winter scenes. It’s just — I can’t.”
Lane can paint winter landscapes as long as “can” is referring to a question of ability, he explained. But the dead vegetation, colorless palette and frigid scenes steal life from the world he creates on canvas, Lane said.
“The summer and the greens and the browns and the liveliness of everything coming out — that’s important,” he said. “Everything is alive at that point.”
Sneaking into school
Born in Virginia, Lane moved to Wyoming from Washington while he was still in high school, but he was quick to add he’s a lifetime resident of the state.
“My dad was in the military, and Wyoming was his home of record, so it’s mine, too,” the artist explained.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Lane joined the U.S. Army in ’74 to earn his G.I. Bill, which he used to first attend Sheridan College of Wyoming, then earn an arts degree at the University of Wyoming.
“UW has a new building now, which is nice — I was in the old building,” Lane said. “It was a lot of fun. Some of us would have paintings due after Thanksgiving Day break, and during the break they would close up the building, so we would sneak in.”
Before leaving for break, he said students would open the latch on a window in the painting studio. With the window unlocked, they could duck in and paint through the break, ensuring their assignments were complete on time.
“One day, there was like eight of us in there painting,” Lane recalled. “We had the door open to the hallway for fresh air, and out of the corner of my eye, I see a security guard walk by, stop, then back up. He asked us, ‘How’d you get in here?’ We said, ‘We’re not telling.’”
Lane paused several times throughout the anecdote, laughing at the students’ rebellious acts to meet their deadline.
“We explained our paintings were due after the break,” he said, his blue eyes twinkling mischievously. “(The guard) let us stay. He just said to make sure the lights were off and the doors were locked when we were done.”
ArtConnect
After UW, Lane sought a teaching career, but settled for human resources management when the search came up dry.
“It’s hard to find an art teaching position at the college level,” he said.
In 2009, Lane caught a break and was hired by Laramie County Community College-Albany Campus as an adjunct instructor.
“I always like the ability to show students not only how to paint, but the technical aspects of how to apply paint, prepare the canvas and different techniques,” he said. “It’s fun. I always like to see the light bulb come on, and we are constantly learning together.”
Through his contacts at LCCC, Lane said he discovered the Wyoming Women’s Business Center Professional Arts Development Incubator, the studio he now shares with five others.
Wyoming Women’s Business Center Executive Director Debbie Gorski said Lane was a great fit for the program. While the name leads people to believe the center doesn’t provide services for men, Gorski said the center welcomes everyone.
“About 85 percent of our business counseling clients are women, but we don’t discriminate,” Gorski said. “We actually have more men in the incubator than women right now.”
The center also selected Lane’s work to be one of the first displayed in the newly opened Wyoming Women’s Business Center ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St.
“He has a very distinct style,” Gorski said about picking Lane’s work for the gallery. “And he does landscapes, which fit with our theme ‘Unclouded Vision.’”
Back in the studio, the artist cleaned his brush with a paper towel before selecting a new color from his glass palette.
“I work a part-time job, and at LCCC teaching whatever classes I can get, then the rest of the time I spend in here,” Lane said. “There’s no such thing as a starving artist, because we can always find work to pay the bills while we work on our art.”
