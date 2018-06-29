Student housing at the University of Wyoming could be getting a significant redesign or could even be totally rebuilt, but financing such upgrades might require state support.
Improvement plans discussed by UW leadership were put on hold when the state Legislature placed a moratorium on student housing construction and established a UW Housing Task Force during the 2018 budget session.
Financing options — including state loans and appropriations and public-private partnerships — were the topic of discussion throughout the task force’s second meeting earlier in June.
“It was positive and productive,” said UW Vice President for Student Affairs Sean Blackburn, who is a member of the task force. “Most of the day was spent talking about finance options, both through state of Wyoming and through public debt and-or public-private partnerships.”
Task force Co-Chair Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said nothing was set in stone, but the path forward could involve a combination of various funding sources.
“We formed a smaller subcommittee to work on that, flesh out the top three best plans for Wyoming and bring that to our next meeting,” he said. “And then, we’re just going to keep moving the thing and try to come up with a plan that everybody will buy into and submit that in our report in the fall.”
Between room rentals, meal plans and other services, Residence Life and Dining Services generates its own revenue — an element that could factor into financing renovations, Blackburn said.
“Certainly, the rent students pay will be a significant source of either primary funding or paying a state loan back,” he said. “Student rental fees are always a significant component of res hall building financial models.”
Student housing at UW is aging. The youngest residence hall — White Hall — is now more than 50 years old. And as UW tries to grow enrollment and attract students from Colorado and other states, administrators are looking to compete with regional institutions, arguing UW’s amenities are falling behind what prospective students are looking for.
The discussion has been ongoing for at least three years.
In 2015, the university commissioned Mahlum Architects to produce a similar study of UW’s housing and dining needs. Mahlum presented the board with a 10-year, $200 million improvement plan that involved tearing down and rebuilding all six of UW’s residence halls. But the Mahlum study was set aside when, in 2016, the State Legislature slashed the university’s budget by roughly $42 million.
Another study, completed in 2017, resulted in a 10-year, $245 million plan that called for the demolition and reconstruction of two or three of the oldest residence halls and significant remodels of the remaining halls, dining center and university apartments.
During the 2018 budget session of the Wyoming Legislature, the capital construction bill established the housing task force, providing for membership by lawmakers, UW trustees and individuals appointed by Gov. Matt Mead, Treasurer Mark Gordon and UW President Laurie Nichols.
The task force is charged with review the 2015 and 2017 housing plans, exploring financing options and making recommendations to the joint appropriations committee and the select committee on capital financing and investment by Nov. 1.
The task force’s next meeting is scheduled for July 9.
