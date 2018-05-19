Most people didn’t grow up with stringent seat belt laws — but back then, many people thought smoking was cool, so past experiences might not always the best qualifiers for present decisions, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Colling said.
“I think seat belts have become increasingly important in today’s world because our speeds in general have gone up quite a bit from yesteryear,” Colling said.
“Smoking used to be an acceptable thing, and no one worried about the repercussions, but now we know smoking is definitely detrimental to your health.”
On Monday, the Highway Patrol and Wyoming Department of Transportation began the May Mobilization campaign. Until June 3, state troopers and other law enforcement will be out enforcing seat belt laws and educating the public on the importance of wearing their seat belts, a according to a news release.
While research indicates wearing a seat belt can drastically increase a person’s ability to survive a crash, Colling said complacency, lack of comfort and optimism bias — the confidence bad things only happen to others — contribute to people not wearing seat belts on a daily basis.
“Everybody has a belief that every time we get in a vehicle, we’re going to arrive wherever we’re going safe,” the trooper said. “I hear folks all the time say, ‘I never thought this would happen to me.’”
Research indicates using a seat belt could prevent the unthinkable from becoming the unforgettable. In 2017, 62 percent of traffic accident fatalities were not buckled while 1 percent were misusing their seat belts, the news release reports.
WYDOT statistics revealed proper seat belt usage during a five-year period in the state was 82 percent, 1 percent of recorded drivers misused seat belts and about 5 percent didn’t use seat belts at all.
“Seat belts keep people in the vehicle cavity,” Colling said. “The greatest chance of survivability during an accident is to remain in the cavity.”
Using special harnesses, helmets and specially designed suits, professional race car drivers can survive vehicle accidents at speeds of more than 200 mph, but the average driver relies instead on seat belts and airbags, he said.
“The seat belt is designed to absorb the forces of the crash,” WHP Sgt. Kyle McKay says in the release. “It has a three-point harness system, and the belt itself is actually strands that are woven together to stretch. When you are being forced forward or side to side within the vehicle, it’s absorbing that energy so your body’s not.”
Colling said the importance of wearing a seat belt was driven home after he responded to an accident on Interstate 80 years ago.
“I remember a couple that was on the interstate between Arlington and Laramie, and they lost control of vehicle,” he recalled. “They went airborne into this animal underpass, hit the concrete and came flying out of there. The car was absolutely destroyed, but they were buckled in and walked away.”
On the flip side, many less severe accidents lead to injuries or fatalities because a person not wearing his seat belt is ejected from the vehicle, Colling added.
Another way Highway Patrol will be spreading the seat belt safety message is by participating in the Border-to-Border enforcement event May 21 with local law enforcement and neighboring states, the news release states.
“Motorists are going to see heavy law enforcement personnel all across Wyoming and all across the United States,” McKay says. “The idea is to gain compliance though not only enforcement, but through education and getting our message out there. Seat belts do save lives.”
