It’s been 120 years, but a service club for women in Laramie is still going strong in its mission to support the community.
The Laramie Woman’s Club was founded in 1898, when more than 100 prospective members showed up to an initial meeting at the Albany County Courthouse, according to research by Judy Knight for the Albany County Historical Society.
The club joined a federation of woman’s clubs around the state and across the country the following year and formed committees focused on different areas of service.
These days, about 60 members meet once a month at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center to plan a host of service and fundraising projects. Focus areas include art and music, conservation, education and scholarships, home life, international outreach and public issues.
“We always look to see how can we improve Laramie and improve the quality of life for all of our Albany County citizens,” said club president Annie Nelson. “Things just naturally come out of the woodwork, and when you’re addressing those things, everybody wins.”
Recent efforts include collecting food for Interfaith-Good Samaritan, sending paperback books to members of the military serving overseas, collecting books for the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, sewing hats and blankets for patients at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, purchasing refrigerators for food pantries at Whiting and Laramie high schools and gathering winter shoes and clothing for families in need.
Club members host an annual bunco party, with proceeds last year benefitting Cathedral Home for Children and Ark Regional Services. At their monthly meetings, members donate towards a program that funds reconstructive surgeries for children born with cleft palates.
After a fire at Wade’s Mobile Manor last spring, the club made a special appeal to its members to support families who lost their homes.
During the past decades, among projects too numerous to count, the Laramie Woman’s Club was an early advocate for a public library in town and later collected items of historical significance from pioneering residents.
When automobiles came to the Gem City, woman’s club members pushed for the city to paint yellow stripes on city streets in the name of safety, according to publicity chair Karen Bard.
When the Albany County Public Library moved to its current location on the corner of Eighth and Grand, club members organized a line of people to transport books from the previous location at the corner of Fourth and Grand, Nelson said.
In conjunction with the Albany County Historical Society, the club helped begin the Laramie Plains Museum in 1966. The club later supported the purchase and restoration of the Ivinson Mansion and has donated $750,000 to the cause over the years.
“It’s been a long-time relationship between woman’s club, the historical society and the Ivinson Mansion,” said past-president Lynda Hidalgo.
Bard, who joined the club a year ago when she moved to Laramie, said it offered a way for her to get involved in the community.
“These women are doing some impressive things that make a significant difference not only to individuals but to the community,” she said.
She was amazed to learn about the range of projects the group is involved in and its long-term advocacy in town.
“It’s almost daunting to look back and think about how to live up to that legacy,” she said.
Nelson said she’s impressed by how much a group of people can accomplish when they’re committed to the work.
“We look around, find a need, and think, what do we have for resources to fill that need? That’s what I like about our organization,” she said.
Hidalgo said many new members find their way to the club through word of mouth. The club’s current members are especially energetic in their willingness to donate their time and energy, she said.
“There’s no divas,” she said. “Our mission is to give back.”
The Laramie Woman’s Club is open to all women in the community, and monthly meetings take place at noon the second Friday of the month at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University.
Each member brings a dish to share, and each meeting features an educational program. For membership information, call Janine Kropf at (209) 523-3435.
