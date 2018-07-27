Tax revenue for the city of Laramie has started to recover since 2014, but it is still in the down overall through the last decade.
Malea Brown, Laramie’s director of administrative services for the city of Laramie, said from 2008-2019 — she is projecting for 2018 and 2019 — revenue from state and local taxes is down by 2.43 percent. However, from 2014-2019, revenue has increased by 2.28 percent.
One reason behind the drop through the past decade is a reduction in the direct distribution from the Legislature, she said. Cities, towns and counties currently receive just more than $100 million in state dollars each biennium, though many lawmakers have shown interest in cutting those distributions. Another reason is the abolition of a tax on food in 2006, but Brown said the state provided relief to Laramie until fiscal year 2010.
Albany County ranks near the bottom in a list of counties based on their share of state sales tax. The county only received $173.91 per capita in 2017, according to a chart provided by Brown. A low number of retail options and a lot of tax exempt entities — like the University of Wyoming — means the city does not generate a lot of revenue, she said.
According to Brown, sales tax in Laramie peaked in fiscal year 2007, and reached its low point in 2011. While there was a bump in 2012, Brown said it was because of funds generated from a gas line being built at the time.
Part of the increase in tax revenue comes from the WyoLotto. The lottery is projected to generate $164,000 in fiscal year 2019 for the city of Laramie. A year-over-year increase in sales taxes also resulted in more revenue, she said.
The fifth-penny general-purpose tax provided almost $5 million in 2017, Brown said. The money provides a number of services, including general funds, emergency services and funding for community partners. Without the fifth penny, Brown said people would see major service cuts.
Brown said the sixth-penny specific-purpose tax is also important because it gives the city the money it needs for large construction projects.
The previous sixth penny helped fund construction of water and sewer lines, which helped prevent rate payers from seeing an increase, she said. Trying to come up with the money to perform capital construction would be tough without the sixth penny, Brown said.
The terms "tax collections" and "tax/fee increase" are the stuff of nightmares. UW is tax exempt from property tax, as are all other land-grant institutions (Colo. State, etc.). They do, however, collect sales tax. Be cautions- increases in revenue due to increase in tax is a temptation for squander and putting the money where it either doesn't belong or shouldn't belong.
In 2008 the municipal water base fee in Laramie for a ¾” tap was $13.14 per month. In 2018 the base fee is $23.16 per month. There has been a 76% increase over 10 years – an increase rate of 7.6% per year. So, Malea, you are the one making the big bucks ($116,742/yr. plus benefits), please explain your quote: “(the sixth penny sales tax) helped prevent rate payers from seeing an increase (in their water rates)”. We rate payers have seen a tremendous increase in the rates we pay for water and other utilities. Stop making false statements to garner votes for the tax.
“The fifth-penny general-purpose tax provided almost $5 million in 2017, Brown said. The money provides a number of services, including general funds, emergency services and funding for community partners.” Forgot to mention the tax paid for two extra vacation days for city employees during the 2014 Christmas holidays and the vacation day to celebrate Laramie’s 150th anniversary. Vote yes – we need more paid vacation days for city employees.
