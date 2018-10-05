Except for Laramie High School’s 10th-graders, Albany County School District No. 1’s performance on the new statewide standardized tests in the 2017-2018 school year exceeded the state average in every subject at every grade.
Among 4A districts, ACSD No. 1’s scores were second only to Sheridan County School District No. 2.
The Wyoming Department of Education released the results last week from the inaugural WY-TOPP tests — the new statewide tests replacing PAWS.
The new online tests replaces the pencil-and-paper methodology of PAWS and tests students, grades 3-10, on math and English.
Fourth-, Eighth- and 10th-graders are also tested on science.
Continuing the same dominance it had with PAWS, Sheridan had the highest WY-TOPP scores in every subject level across all eight grades that were tested.
A few of Laramie’s schools did outperform Sheridan in a few subjects. Spring Creek Elementary School had the highest WY-TOPP scores among Laramie elementary schools. The school’s third- and fourth-graders outperformed Sheridan in most categories.
Eighth-graders at the UW Lab School had among the most impressive WY-TOPP scores in the state. 95 percent of those students scored “proficient or advanced” on the reading test and the students scored 85 percent on the math test — far exceeding Sheridan’s scores.
Only Laramie’s 10th grade scores did not compare well to the state average.
Of the eight 4A school districts, Laramie 10th-graders’ science scores were ranked sixth. 42 percent of the scores were “proficient or advanced” — less than the statewide average of 46 percent.
The 10th-graders’ English scores ranked fourth among the eight 4A school districts. 45 percent of Laramie’s 10th-graders scored “proficient or advanced” on English. The state average was 51 percent.
ACSD No. 1 superintendent Jubal Yennie said Sheridan’s dominance is largely the result of the district ensuring its curriculum is “aligned” with the material on WY-TOPP.
However, ACSD No. 1’s ACT scores far surpass those of some districts that have better WY-TOPP scores — simply because Laramie’s instruction isn’t well aligned to WY-TOPP, Yennie noted.
“I’m certainly not celebrating our performance on this, but I know the context of what’s going on,” he said.
At a Wednesday evening work session, both Yennie and school board members expressed a desire to significantly improve its WY-TOPP scores in the coming years.
“I considering Laramie to be the hub of education in Wyoming, so I have high expectations for our teachers and our students,” board member Lawrence Perea said.
Overall, about 60 percent of Albany County students tested as “proficient or advanced” for English and math.
Under the district’s five-year strategic plan, the school board calls for that percentage to be increased to 85 percent by 2022.
“Since I’ve been here, the board has said we’re not OK with being above the state average, and I think that’s the expectation,” Yennie said.
Debbie Fisher, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said the district’s WY-TOPP scores are likely to improve as the district ensures students are being taught the material covered on the tests.
For example, 10th graders poor math scores can be improved by teaching statistics earlier in the year, she said.
“I do think we’re going to gain a lot of ground,” she said.
In the wake of the recent WY-TOPP results, Fisher said she’s been pleased with how receptive high school teachers have been to having “difficult conversations” about aligning their instruction to the test.
“A lot of teachers don’t want to teach to the test,” she said. “We don’t want to teach to the test, but we definitely need to expose our students to material that’s going to be on the test so we give them a chance.”
School board member Dona Coffey stressed Wednesday “there’s a difference between teaching the test and teaching the content of the test.”
“We want (teachers) to teach the content of the test, because that’s what we want students to learn,” she said.
