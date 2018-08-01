Laramie’s inflation rate is lower than 97 percent of American cities, according to a recent analysis by finance website SmartAsset based on data from 2007-2017.
During that time, the city’s cost of living dropped 0.10 percent while the purchasing power grew 26.5 percent.
Wyoming’s chief economist, Wenlin Liu, told the Laramie Boomerang the cost of housing is the main factor in a city’s inflation rate. The housing availability in Laramie has outpaced population growth in the last 10 years, he said.
Since 2010, the number of housing units in Laramie has grown 7.6 percent while the population grew 5.6 percent.
Federal data shows Laramie’s homeowner rate dropped from 55 percent to 53 percent during 2009-2016. The median household income also dropped by $1,000 from 2011-2015.
In the wake of the 2007-08 financial crisis, Laramie’s population grew by more than 3,000. The population growth slowed after 2010, but more building permits for private housing were issued in 2011 than had been in any year since the housing bubble peaked in 2005.
SmartAsset’s analysis included 235 cities and used data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Council for Community and Economic Research. Laramie was the only Wyoming municipality included in the study.
