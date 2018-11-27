Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Windy and partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds this afternoon. High 42F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.