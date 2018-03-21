A man charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges was bound over to District Court after the defendant waved his Circuit Court preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Richard Aguilar, 36, is charged with felony strangulation of a household member, felony felonious restraint, misdemeanor interference with an emergency call and misdemeanor domestic battery. His charges result from a March Laramie Police Department investigation of a hang-up phone call the police department received.
Around 3 a.m. March 9, an LPD officer responded to a hang-up call from an apartment complex on McCue Street.
While heading to the apartment complex, the victim called and said she was trying to get away from a male subject who was trying to kill her, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When the officer arrived at the apartment complex, he learned the victim left the area and went to a nearby hotel, court documents state.
A police report states the victim told the officer she and the male subject identified as Aguilar were in a relationship and he inflicted physical injury to her by pulling her hair, throwing her around the apartment and choking her.
After speaking with the victim, she and the officer went to the apartment, where he observed damages to several of the doors in the dwelling, according to the police report.
Later that day, the officer met with the victim who said she came back to the dwelling the day before and grabbed some paperwork a friend dropped off for her and was returning to drop it off.
Aguilar was in the shower at the time and started yelling because he thought she was running off with another man, court documents state.
According to court documents, the victim emptied the bags to show him but he grabbed her wrists and hair and threw her across the room.
She ran into walls while trying to escape but was cornered in the kitchen, where Aguilar placed his hand on her throat, applied pressure and allegedly said, “I could kill you like this.”
The victim said she thought the choking stopped because she nodded ‘no’ to one of his questions, and after he released her, she attempt to call the police. Aguilar knocked the phone out of her hands, and began to get physical with her again, smashing his phone on her temple, court documents state.
Aguilar then left the apartment and the victim started moving furniture in front of the door and locked it. She then went into the bathroom, looked the door and stayed there around 45 minutes to an hour waiting for the police to arrive because of the call she attempted to make, according to court documents.
The police records state while waiting in the bathroom, the victim heard someone enter the apartment and opened the bathroom door to see who it was. The victim saw Aguilar and locked the door again and waited inside the bathroom, but he began kicking the door and she sat against the door, to prevent him from entry to the room.
Aguilar knocked down the door, entered the room and told the victim — who was lying on the ground with the door on top of her — she needed to get up. After several threats, the victim got up, found her phone and attempted to charge it, but he grabbed it and smashed it. The victim attempted to repair the phone but he grabbed her hair again, and proceeded to kick and yell at her, court documents state.
According to court documents the day after the officer responded, another officer who was in the area found Aguilar, who during an interview denied hitting the victim.
