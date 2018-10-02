After Greg Hunter defeated fellow Laramie resident Travis Helm in the primary, the Democrat has been out of the campaign trail in the past month with a different focus: Trying to defeat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney for Wyoming’s sole seat in the House of Representatives.
He knows that’s a tall task. The last time the state sent a Democrat to Congress was 1976.
“We are a Republican state,” he told the Laramie Boomerang bluntly.
When Democrat Ryan Greene ran against Cheney in 2016, he earned just 30 percent of the vote.
And while Hunter considers himself conservative, he’s not afraid to promote some ideas that are uncontroversial in Wyoming but he believes are “founded on fact” and “better ideas for all.”
Hunter wants to legalize marijuana, he supports “Medicare for all,” and concerned about what he sees as Wyoming’s conservative politics influencing the Department of Environmental Quality’s practices.
“If people don’t want to buy into the truth, I really can’t help them,” he said. “I know what programs I think are good for people and I’ll see if people will buy that. If people want to believe in made-up things — whether it’s the war on coal or the idea that Republicans will come up with a good idea — I can’t help that.”
Hunter said he does think he’s able to sell his ideas to conservative voters by “using Constitutional language much like the Republicans do.”
“Democratic messaging has been horrible,” he said.
The Constitution’s preamble, he notes, indicates the U.S. has the chief responsibility to “promote the general welfare” of its citizens. It’s language like that he invokes when pitching ideas like Medicare for all.
“To me, the Constitution is written so beautifully,” he said.
When he spend enough time talking to Cheney supporters, he said he’s usually able to eventually “find something that makes them think.”
“I’ve listened to 25 years of Rush Limbaugh and 25 years of Fox News, so I’m very well attuned to the things that come out of people’s mouths,” he said.
Originally from Dayton, Ohio, Hunter previously ran for Congress as a Republican in 2002.
When he moved to Laramie in 2012, he said he was “really not interested in politics.”
That changed when he saw “county commissioners and legislators go after public lands,” he said.
As a geologist, Hunter has touted his experience working with public lands while campaigning.
After graduating from Wright State University in 1986, he worked on “the clean-up of gasoline spills and landfills.”
During that time, Hunter said he became “intimately familiar” with environmental regulations.
On his campaign website, he says his one of his priorities is to “streamline the federal, state and local processes that guide delivery of energy to our customers.”
In some aspects, Wyoming’s lack of regulations on water is good for the state, he said.
He said he doesn’t like regulations other states have that require chlorination of all water.
“We’re less regulated than Colorado and we are better off for it,” he said. “ I like the way Wyoming does water. I just don’t like that fracking is impacting it.”
In essence, regulations should be “practical,” he said.
“Flaring off energy into the atmosphere, knowing that we’re going to need that energy, is not a smart thing to do,” he said. “It’s not all black and white. The more people understand the gray, the more they know you’ll do the right thing.”
