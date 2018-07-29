Powerlifter Kelby Woolf walked into the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in early July ready to compete in four events, and he walked away with four medals.
Woolf, who started lifting about two years ago, won bronze medals in the dead lift, bench press, squat and combination at the national games in Seattle.
He was one of 20 Wyoming athletes and five unified partners to compete in the games.
In addition to winning his gleaming hardware, he said some of the best parts of the games included hanging out with friends and family, eating in the dormitories and participating in the opening ceremonies, where he got to meet DJ and music producer Marshmello. And he’s got the pictures to prove it.
“I took a lot of pictures on my phone,” he said.
Woolf set a personal record at this year’s Wyoming Summer Games in May with a dead lift of 315 pounds, though he medaled at the national games with a lift of 275 pounds after twisting his hip on the first attempt. He squatted and bench pressed 183 pounds each at the USA Games.
“Bench press is my favorite,” he said.
Woolf moved to Laramie a couple years ago from Pinedale and began powerlifting when he got here. He also swims, skis, snowshoes, golfs and plays baseball.
“My favorite sport is swimming,” he said.
He qualified to compete in the USA Games by winning a gold medal in powerlifting at the 2017 Wyoming Summer Games, said Regan Diller, vice president of programs for Special Olympics Wyoming. He then spent the last year training for the games with coaches TJ Bobak and Aaron Hosse.
“He really worked hard for a whole year to get to that point,” Kelby’s mom Jen said. “He put a lot of effort into it.”
In addition to training, he works at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply and helps out at his grandparents’ ranch.
In both cases, it comes in handy to be able to lift heavy things, such as bales of hay or oversized bags of dog food.
“I help with carry-out and stocking,” he said of his job at Murdoch’s.
Jen Woolf said she was impressed by her son’s preparation during the last year.
“It was an amazing experience,” she said. “He worked really hard and was really dedicated for that year.”
More than 4,000 athletes and coaches participated in the Special Olympics USA Games in 14 individual and team sports. The next games are scheduled for 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Wyoming organizes winter, summer and fall competitions around the state.
