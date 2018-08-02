Public safety organizations have worked in the last month to formalize their Baby Safe Haven policies, which allow parents of newborn children to relinquish custody without fear of prosecution for neglect.
State law allows new parents to abandon a newborn at fire stations, police departments and hospitals within 14 days of the child’s birth.
In July, Baby Safe Haven signs were prominently posted at the Laramie Fire Department, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department and Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
While such signage is common in some parts of the U.S., Albany County is the first Wyoming community to take such a step, LPD Police Chief Dale Stalder said.
Sheriff David O’Malley said there’s a “real risk for high-risk pregnancies in detention” and signs are also posted in the jail’s intake section.
It’s a rarity that Baby Safe Havens are used, but Stalder said he remembered parents dropping off a baby in Laramie at least twice during the 1980s.
Wyoming’s law on newborn relinquishment was established in 2004.
However, LPD and the Sheriff’s Office established their own policies on handling abandoned children in the past few weeks.
All personnel have now read those policies, which outline the steps employees should take when a baby is dropped off.
Under the new policy, employees are instructed to care for the infant before it is transported to the hospital.
Police then conduct an initial investigation to ensure there are no criminal elements to the child’s situation.
While state statute only provides babies up to 14 days old qualify to be dropped off at a safe haven, Stalder said it’s unlikely officials will know the exact age of a given child. Infants somewhat older than 14 days are likely to be accepted, he said.
At each Baby Safe Haven location, a parent or parent’s designee can complete an optional questionnaire to provide information about the baby’s health. The questionnaire can be anonymously completed and is not used to identify the mother or father.
If neither parent of the newborn child seeks the return of the child within three months, the Wyoming Department of Family Services then files a petition for the termination of the parent-child legal relationship.
DFS will place the child in foster care before seeking a permanent adoption.
Briana Montoya, who coordinates foster care in Albany County for DFS, said the county is “consistently lacking” in certified foster care providers. Any residents interested in being a foster parent should call Montoya at 721-1984.
