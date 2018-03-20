The city’s portion of funding for the Community Partner Program is slated to be determined today during the Laramie City Council’s regular meeting.
The city of Laramie and Albany County provide funding each year to nonprofit organizations and quasigovernmental agencies using funds allocated from the fifth penny sales tax approved by voters in 2014.
Community partner applicants presented their requests March 7 at a joint meeting between the council and commission.
“We’ve gone through the presentations, and council members have had time to look over the (applicant) packets,” Mayor Andi Summerville said. “Every council member puts their recommendations for funding on a spread sheet and we average those out. That is what will be allocated for the community partners.”
The council budgeted about $187,000 for the program, which is the same amount Laramie provided community partners in 2016 and 2017.
“The funding during the last three cycles does represent a 10-percent decrease from four years ago,” Summerville said. “But, I think something we can all be proud of is that money is continuing to go out into the community at this level.”
Considering the decreased amount of state-shared funding Laramie received in the previous biennium, Summerville said she was thankful the council did not need to adjust the community partner funding to a lower amount.
The council is also slated to review the second reading of an ordinance rezoning five lots located on Crystal Court in the Turner Tract.
The ordinance follows on the heels of the council’s 2017 decision not to extend a Cornerstone Associates purchase option for a plot of land on Boulder Drive between Laramie High School and Laramie Community Recreation Center.
Cornerstone proposed to build an independent living center for people age 62 and older, but potential drainage issues were raised during the original purchase option agreement in 2017.
To facilitate future development of Crystal Court, the council told a Cornerstone representative in December they would review the possibility of rezoning lots in Crystal Court — which is directly across Boulder Drive from the original lot — to allow for the development of an independent living center.
“(The ordinance is) not specifically for Cornerstone, but it will allow Cornerstone to proceed,” Summerville said. “We’ve had a lot of interest in the lots up there, but the zoning is not conducive to development, and this should help move them along.”
The Laramie City Council regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today at City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
A City Council work session is also scheduled at 6 p.m. Friday in City Hall.
During the work session, the council is slated to review plans for renovating the Laramie Regional Airport terminal.
