CHEYENNE — Taylor Haynes will remain on the Republican gubernatorial ballot for the time being, despite legal action from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office over questions of his eligibility.
Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell on Friday denied the state’s request to suspend Haynes’ campaign and put the brakes on further court proceedings.
Campbell left open the possibility that he would make a decision on Haynes’ eligibility and the secretary of state’s authority to remove someone from office at a later date.
Haynes’ residency came into question earlier this year after the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office received an anonymous tip alleging that Haynes was living on the Colorado side of his ranch that straddles Wyoming’s southern border.
The Secretary of State’s Office then filed court documents through the Wyoming attorney general, asking a Laramie County district judge to issue an injunction, which would have effectively required Haynes to withdraw his candidacy.
Attorneys for both parties held a hearing Wednesday and discussed whether the court should press forward in an effort to conclude litigation before the Aug. 21 primary or wait until people had cast their ballots.
Campbell was not convinced that speeding the process up would make much of a difference.
“Certainly, post-election litigation … loom(s) as a serious potential consequence; but litigation is already underway here and unresolved,” he said. “… potential harm is already in play, as voting on an absentee basis has been underway for weeks.”
Campbell did not deny the state’s request for a judgment on whether Haynes was eligible to run and whether the Secretary of State’s Office had the power to police candidate eligibility after ballots were certified and printed.
“It is impractical and unfair to (Haynes) to bypass the Wyoming Rules of Civil Procedure entirely and compress the litigation process into less than a three-week period,” Campbell wrote.
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan said he was still “hopeful” that the court will address those questions at a later date.
In a statement, Haynes called the state’s request for an injunction a “politically motivated attack” and maintained that he lived in Wyoming for the duration of the five years leading up to the election, which is required by state law for governor candidates.
