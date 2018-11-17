Sugar, spice and everything nice is what the Ivinson Home for Ladies are made of as pies, sweets, cookies and more line tables in the historic home today.
Ivinson Home is hosting is annual holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. today at 2017 Grand Ave. The holiday bazaar features a bake sale with homemade desserts by the dozen as well as local artisans selling crafts and gifts just in time for the holiday shopping season.
“The biggest reason we do it is awareness,” said Debi Ockers, director of the Ivinson Home. “It gets people into the building that probably wouldn’t necessarily feel comfortable in here any other time.”
The home has served as an independent living community for senior women since it opened in spring 1930, and it offers numerous opportunities for social interaction and exercise. Unlike some senior homes, Ivinson Home doesn’t limit its residents’ independence, and instead allows them to come and go as they please. In addition, the residents only pay what they can afford to stay there, which makes events like the holiday bazaar helpful for funding other events and activities.
Ockers added the bazaar has served holiday sweets and treats nearly every year since 2003, with all the baked goods made in the Ivinson Home’s licensed kitchen.
Any of the bake sale’s profits are used as a fundraiser to help pay for some of the Ivinson Home’s endeavors, including musicians for certain events, Ockers said.
“Awareness is 99 percent of why we do it,” Ockers said. “The other 1 percent is the funds that we accumulate go to support our activities. We basically just break even, but there is a little bit of profit.”
Along with the bake sale, the Ivinson Home will be offering tours of its historic 1930s Victorian house and grounds. The home was created after Edward Ivinson left provisions for it in his will as a tribute to his wife, Jane, who dreamed of opening a home with the same mission. Ockers said the residents love showing off the historic home to guests.
“[The bazaar] gives the ladies something to look forward to,” Ockers said. “They get to invite their families and show off the house. And they shop — they love to shop.”
Although the wintery weather forced some of the vendors to reschedule, Ockers said the event will feature six local vendors selling crafts for the holiday season.
While the bazaar cannot accept credit cards for payment, Ockers said they do have plenty of bags and boxes to help get the gifts and treats home.
