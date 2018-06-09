A crowd of a couple dozen women, each with a stroller holding at least one child, is hard to miss even at a bustling Washington Park on Wednesday morning.
Led by instructor Amy Bare, who pushed a stroller with her 17-month-old daughter inside, the group proceeded through a fast-paced series of squats, push-ups, burpees, kicks, mountain climbers and jogging as they moved around the park.
“If you need to go down to your knees, that’s totally fine,” Bare said as the group dropped for push-ups.
As they warmed up on the basketball court, she had the moms stand in front of their strollers.
“Come out in front of your kiddos so they can see you,” she said.
Bare has been leading a free class called Laramie Stroller Fit Moms since the fall. At Wednesday’s class, more than 25 mothers brought newborns, babies, toddlers and preschoolers for the workout session. One mom held a newborn in her arms and fed him a bottle as the class commenced.
They spent the winter working out at the National Guard Armory before moving outside in early May. The class meets from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Washington Park.
Michaela McKay, who attended with 10-month-old Brayden, said she’s been coming since Brayden was 5 weeks old. In the group, she found friendship and community during a turbulent period of adjusting to motherhood. In this group, no one bats an eye at a crying baby.
“Right after you have a kid, you have this idea in your head of how it’s going to be, and it’s not like that at all,” she said.
McKay said the class offers a good reason to leave the house as well as a place where she feels like a person, not just a mom.
“You start to feel better about yourself, too, not just physically but mentally,” she said.
Katie Sparks, who attended with one-year-old Doris, said she was the first person in her circle of friends to have a baby, so she didn’t know any other moms when Doris was born. When she started attending last year, she was also new to staying home.
“It can be very overwhelming to go from working every day to staying at home,” she said. “It gave me some ‘me time,’ which is nice.”
If Doris isn’t happy — a potentially embarrassing moment in many public settings — other participants will offer toys or advice.
“It’s really encouraging,” she said.
Bare, who runs Bare Necessities Physical Therapy with her husband, Tony, operated a stroller fitness business in Colorado before moving to Laramie last summer. The business had 14 locations and more than 30 instructors, and participants paid a monthly membership fee.
When she moved to Laramie, she saw a need for the same program but didn’t want to run it as a business.
“Now we have our regular crowd, and being free makes it more accessible,” she said.
The class is for any mother with stroller-aged children. Participants should bring a yoga mat or towel and resistance band, plus whatever their child needs to be happy in the stroller.
Bare said the class can accommodate women of all fitness levels as the exercises can be modified to different abilities.
“There’s a wide range of fitness levels when you’re talking about postpartum moms,” she said. “I teach it in a way that everyone can be challenged, and they find the level that works for them.”
She keeps the strollers moving so the children can be entertained by new scenery, and she incorporates interactive elements such as songs. Most children get used to the routine, she said.
“If they’re bored and cranky, then the moms are stressed out and they’re not getting anything out of it,” she said.
Jill Belgarde, pushing a stroller with two children inside, said the class makes her feel like she has a personal trainer.
“I work out harder here than at home,” she said.
