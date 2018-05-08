A boulder with a plaque for the Interfaith Peace Garden at the Albany County Courthouse was found and brought back to its resting place by an Albany County worker Friday. The stone was reported missing April 20 and was under investigation by the Laramie Police Department.
Several county officials thought the rock’s disappearance was due to intoxicated individuals taking it one night, but video surveillance at the courthouse could not confirm this.
Albany County Courthouse maintenance personnel Roy Torres said he came across the stone in a juniper bush while clearing out one of the flower beds and placed it back where it was before the suspected larceny.
“I was doing some yard work, starting to clean up my flower beds in the area, and I was walking from one flower bed to dump some stuff in the garbage, and I saw this rock,” Torres said. “I thought, ‘What the heck, I don’t remember that rock being there.’ So, I flipped it over just for the heck of it, and (it was the boulder) with the plaque on it.”
He said he was not sure how long the boulder was in the flower bed, but it could have been for several months.
“You can’t really tell (how long the rock was there) because the way those low lying junipers grow you couldn’t easily tell,” Torres said. “Once the snow starts, I do not really have a lot of work out in the yard once the leaves get raked up.”
When the stone was taken, several of the members of the interfaith community, which takes care of the garden, were discouraged that someone would take the rock, interfaith community member Laurie Richmond said. Richmond said she is glad the rock has made it back to its rightful place, but other members of the community are more happy about it than she is.
“I do not think we had any hope what-so-ever that it was going to be returned,” Richmond said. “It has restored faith in humanity (a small bit for me), another one of the ladies is just thrilled it is back, and it probably has given her faith and humanity a larger boost than mine.”
