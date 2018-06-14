This digital map shown below shows the outline of the areas affected by the Badger Creek Fire, made with files from the GeoMac Wildland Fire Support service. To use, click the button on the top left of the map to bring up layers. Select or deselect layers to show the progress of the fire chronologically. This map will be updated for usability and as more information becomes available.
Interactive map of the 2018 Badger Creek Fire
- By Josh Rhoten
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
- Updated
- 0
