For the first time in his nearly 20 years on the Albany County Commission, Chairman Tim Chesnut was not the top vote-getter in the Democratic primary.
“This is a different feeling for me,” he told the Laramie Boomerang.
Instead, Downtown Clinic director Pete Gosar earned 228 more votes than Chesnut, but both will move on to face two Republicans in the fall. Of all four candidates on the ballot in November, Chesnut earned the fewest votes Tuesday.
Since he faced six other candidates in the primary, Chesnut said he wasn’t sure he would even end up on the ballot in November.
“I’ve been here a long time and there’s a climate for change in politics right now so I wasn’t sure if people would still want me,” he said. “No matter the result, I think we’ll have two very good commissioners elected after the general election.”
Gosar said he didn’t have a sense before Tuesday for how he’d do in the election.
“I never really do,” he said “You walk neighborhoods, make calls and hope for the best.”
Gosar said the other Democratic candidates “brought a real excitement and energy” and he said they pursue politics in the future.
If Gosar’s elected this fall, he said he wants to ensure the Pilot Hill land purchase is completed.
He also wants to consider moving County Commission meetings to be during the evenings.
“When you’re a public body like the commission is, you need to get as many people there as possible,” he said.
Republican incumbent Heber Richardson will also move onto the general election this fall after handily winning the GOP primary for the county board. He said he felt confident before Tuesday he would prevail.
“I have a record that speaks for itself,” he said.
Richardson said he hopes to win this fall to be able to continue with the county’s “unfinished business.”
Along with the Pilot Hill project, Richardson said he wants to ensure the road to Lake Owen is opened and the county works with the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and the Legislature to make “Albany County the incubator for economic development.”
“We have some projects that are cooking that are really important,” he said.
With the University of Wyoming located in Laramie, Richardson said the county has “the human capital of the state” he was to make sure economic growth “starts for the whole state in Albany County.”
Richardson’s name will be joined on the November ballot by Jerry Kennedy, a former commissioner who barely secured the second Republican spot for the general election.
Kennedy said he’s pleased he won, especially since his wife’s cancer prevented him from doing much campaigning.
If he were to secure a spot on the county board this fall, Kennedy said he wants to work on “unifying the courthouse.”
The County Commission race nearly triggered a recount. For most of Tuesday night, Republican challenger Thad Hoff was narrowly leading Kennedy as results were counted. Once absentee and early voting ballots were tabulated, Kennedy won by 32 votes. Had the margin of victory been narrower than 18 votes, an automatic recount would have been triggered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.